AROUND TOWN
Job fair
SOUTH BURLINGTON — In response to recent local layoffs, the Vermont Department of Labor Workforce Development Division will host an in-person job fair to connect the impacted workers with employment opportunities. Open to the public, information regarding unemployment and reemployment services will be available. The U.S. Postal Service will be on hand to showcase open positions statewide. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Burlington, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington.
Digital culture
EAST MONTPELIER — Join a free intro to Digital Culture class to learn internet skills to help you contact your lawmakers, learn more about health-related topics, contact and stay in touch with friends, family and more, during a five-week course offered at Twin Valley Senior Center, 4583 U.S. Route 2, East Montpelier.
The classes will meet from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. each Monday and Wednesday from Feb. 13 thru March 15.
If you have a laptop, phone or tablet the use of which you have basic knowledge, bring to class. The instructor will have extra iPads on hand to use. For more information and to register, call 802-477-1364 or 802-223-3322.
BUSINESS
Grant award
MONTPELIER — The National Life Group Foundation announced its $20,000 grant to Just Basics Inc., the parent organization of Montpelier Food Pantry. The foundation offers grants to nonprofit organizations primarily in central and northern Vermont and the Dallas, Texas, area where the company has offices, with a focus on ending childhood hunger and supporting youth mental health.
Canned food
NEW ENGLAND — Community Bank branches across New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts are hosting a canned food drive throughout February to collect nonperishable and canned food items for local food pantries and food banks in their communities in honor of National Canned Food Month. To participate, bring your nonperishable canned food items to your local branch by Feb. 28.
2023 rebates
COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power announced renewed savings opportunities for customers in 2023, to switch away from fossil fuel for driving, heating and more. These rebates are available to all customers.
— All-Electric Vehicle rebate increases to $2,200 (from $1,500 in 2022) through June 2023.
— Extra $1,000 EV rebate for income-eligible customers for up to $3,200 savings.
— Continued savings on: Heat pumps, $400 rebate with up to $1,000 in savings for income-eligible customers; e-motorcycles, $500 rebate; e-bikes, $200 instant rebate at participating shops; Induction stoves, $200 rebate; e-lawn tractors and mowers, up to $100 rebate; and more.
— Residential and business customers offset more than 306,000 metric tons of carbon emissions through GMP programs last year.
Visit greenmountainpower.com/rebates-programs for more information.
Grant funding
Vermont Foodbank, including the Vermonters Feeding Vermonters program, was one of 17 Northeast region organizations recently receiving grant funding from The Farm Credit Northeast AgEnhancement Program, a joint effort of Farm Credit East and CoBank, to support young and beginning farmer initiatives, encourage youth leadership development, promote diversity equity and inclusion, and advance northeast agriculture, forestry and commercial fishing.
