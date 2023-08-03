YOUTH NEWS
4-H Dairy Show
BARTON — 4-H dairy members took part in the 2023 Orleans and Essex Counties 4-H Dairy Show, July 27 at the Orleans County Fairgrounds in Barton. Free use donated by the Orleans County Fair Association.
Exhibitors, ages 8 to 18, competed in both fitting and showmanship and conformation classes. A Peewee Division gave 4-H Cloverbuds, ages 5 to 7, the opportunity to work with a helper to lead a calf around the show ring to help prepare them for competition when they are older.
Gabe Michaud, East Hardwick, was named Senior Fitting and Showmanship Champion and was awarded the Agawam Farm Rotating Trophy. East Montpelier 4-H’er Katelyn Sibley received the Jack LaPointe Rotating Trophy for winning the Junior Fitting and Showmanship Championship.
Kinnley Riendeau, Wheelock, was the Novice Fitting and Showmanship Champion. This division was open to 4-H’ers, ages 8 to 13 who are in their first year showing in 4-H.
Winners of the breed championships were:
Ayrshire Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Liviya Russo, Lunenburg, with her winter yearling; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Liviya Russo, Lunenburg, with her fall calf.
Brown Swiss Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Ellie Riendeau, Wheelock, with her spring calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Kinnley Riendeau, Wheelock, with her winter calf.
Holstein Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Natalie Hill, Greensboro, with her 2-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Reegan Kelley, Derby, with her winter yearling; Reserve Junior Champion, Katelyn Sibley, East Montpelier, with her winter calf.
Jersey Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Natalie Hill, Greensboro, with her 2-year-old cow; Reserve Senior Champion, Maia Young, Glover, with her 4-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, McKenzie Carpenter, Sutton, with her spring calf; Reserve Junior Champion, Ryan Holbrook, Hardwick, with his spring yearling. Natalie received a gift certificate for Nasco, an online farm and ranch supply store, from the Vermont Jersey Breeders, which sponsored the Jersey Grand Champion Award.
Milking Shorthorn Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Nora Demaine, West Glover, with her winter calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Nora Demaine, West Glover, with her fall yearling.
Ten 4-H Cloverbuds participated in the Peewee Division. They were Briar Carpenter, Sutton; Jade Demaine, West Glover; Felix Hamilton, Holland; Adrian Holbrook, Hardwick; Emerson and Hutson Michaud, East Hardwick; Jasper Paquet, Scarlett Perry and Sophie Purchase, all from East Montpelier; and Ella Whittemore, Orleans.
All exhibitors were required to submit their 4-H dairy project record book for review prior to the show in addition to being interviewed about their project and dairy knowledge. The 4-H’ers with the top three scores in each division were:
Seniors (ages 14-18), Gabe Michaud, East Hardwick (first); Liviya Russo, Lunenburg (second); Morgan Michaud, East Hardwick, and Steven Werner, Stannard (tied for third).
Juniors (ages 12-13), Dawson Michaud, East Hardwick, and Emmeline Paquet, East Montpelier (tied for first with perfect scores of 100); Emma Pothier, Newport Center (second); Eva Bury, Derby (third).
Juniors (ages 9-11), Deegan Michaud, East Hardwick (first); Ella Purchase (second) and Katelyn Sibley (third), both from East Montpelier.
Beginners, Leah Whittemore, Orleans (first).
AROUND TOWN
“After the Floods”
EAST MONTPELIER — “After the Floods — Stories of Healing and Resiliency Through Kinship with Land” community gathering will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at The Old Meeting House, 1620 Center Road in East Montpelier. Native American environmentalist Randy Kritkausky, of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, and theologian Damian Costello, of NAIITS: An Indigenous Learning Community, will speak.
AROUND VT
Flooding relief
The Realtors Relief Foundation (RRF), a charitable, nonprofit arm of the National Association of Realtors, has awarded a $500,000 grant to the Vermont Association of Realtors (VAR) to aid Vermonters who have been impacted by recent floods. These funds will be made available to eligible applicants on a first-come, first-served basis to help with homeownership-related challenges. Visit vermontrealtors.com/RRF for more information. Successful applicants should receive RRF funding within four weeks.
In response to the devastating July floods, VAR has established a Disaster Relief Fund to help Vermonters with immediate needs. Individuals and families impacted by the floods are encouraged to apply for assistance through the VAR website at vermontrealtors.com/fund. VAR will assess each application promptly to ensure the funds are distributed quickly to those most in need. For more information, email floodrelief@vermontrealtors.com.
For corporations and individuals who wish to contribute and support relief efforts, donations can be made at vermontrealtors.com/floodrelief online. Donations made to support disaster relief are fully tax-deductible. VAR will cover all administrative costs so that 100% of all funds raised will help Vermonters.
Democrat women
Emerge Vermont, an organization for recruiting and training Democrat women to run for office, announced it is accepting applications from now to Oct. 20, for its 2024 Signature Training five-month program expected to begin on Jan. 6, 2024. This training program offers Democrat women who are accepted over 70 hours of education that inspires them to run for office and gives them the tools to win. Visit vt.emergeamerica.org/application-process for more information.
DMV director
Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Wanda Minoli announced the appointment of Wade Cochran, of Waterford, as the DMV Enforcement and Safety Director. He has been chief of police in Norwich since October 2022. Prior to that, Cochran spent more than 17 years at Montpelier Police Department as detective sergeant. He previously worked at police departments in Barre City and Hardwick.
The Enforcement and Safety Division is responsible for vehicle inspections, licensing and training management, dealer regulations, investigations, commercial vehicle regulation and motor carrier safety, among other programs and services.
