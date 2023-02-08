YOUTH NEWS
HUUSD honored
WAITSFIELD — The National School Boards Association recently notified Harwood Unified Union School District that it has been named a 2023 Silver Magna Awards winner for its Harwood Harkness Initiative. The Magna Awards honor school district best practices and innovative programs that advance student learning. The Harwood Harkness Initiative was established in 2016 with a $100,000 grant award from the Rowland Foundation. The initiative was adopted to amplify student voice, encourage a diversity of perspectives, equity and inclusion in classroom culture and to develop the skills of civil discourse throughout the school.
Alzheimer’s awareness
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering scholarships of up to $5,000 to college-bound high school seniors affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related illnesses as part of its annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship. Entries can be submitted at www.alzfdn.org/scholarship and must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.
Eligible teens are invited to apply for the scholarship by submitting an essay (1,500 words maximum) or a video (no more than four minutes long) describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.
The program is open to current high school seniors living in the United States who will attend a U.S. college or university this fall. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.
COLLEGE NEWS
Endicott College fall 2022 dean’s list includes Tegan O’Donnell, of Calais, interior architecture major; Luke Hawley, of Montpelier, finance and marketing major; Catherine Miles, of Northfield, exercise science major; Ashley Proteau, of Waterbury, environmental science major.
AROUND TOWN
Osher event
MONTPELIER — The winter-spring session of Central Vermont Osher Lifelong Learning Institute continues at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, a Montpelier Senior Activity Center. Author M.T. Anderson will present The Life and Death of the Russian Avant Garde. You may register for all 10 remaining weekly presentations, seven talks plus three films, or $40 ($70 for two) or for individual sessions at $8 apiece. Registration should be done online ahead of time or by mail to UVM OLLI. Or if you decide to drop in at the last moment, you may send a check or pay online after the fact. All the details are at learn.uvm.edu/olli/centralvt online. For more information, call 802-272-1706.
Fiber arts
BARRE — All fiber artists are welcome to the first annual Hook-In from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main St., Barre, in south Barre, across the street from Cumberland Farms in the EF Wall Building. If Barre schools are canceled that day, the Hook-In will not be held. Bring your projects, lunch, snack/dessert to share and a friend. To register, call 802-479-9512 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Suggested donation $6.
AROUND VT
Grants announced
The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation announce the approval of $56,905 for seven historic preservation projects through the Certified Local Government program to support community-based preservation initiatives. Recipients are Brandon, $7,200 historic survey for the town; Hartford, $11,300 Taft’s Flat National Register nominations; Montpelier, $7,200 historic resources scoping study; Norwich, $7,500 Jones Circle Historic District National Register nomination; Rockingham, $13,012 CLG program support, interpretation and historic stewardship; Stowe, $8,100 Moscow Mill revitalization, third-party administrator Stowe Electric Department; Windsor, $2,593 publication of “Windsor’s Warsaw: The History of a Workers’ Neighborhood.”
BUSINESS
PHWC benefits
BARRE — The People’s Health & Wellness Clinic has been selected as a beneficiary of the Shaw’s GIVE BACK WHERE IT COUNTS Reusable Bag Program for the month of February. Selected by store leadership at Shaw’s supermarket, 160 Paine Turnpike North, Berlin, PHWC will receive a $1 donation every time the $3 GIVE BACK WHERE IT COUNTS Reusable Bag is purchased at this location during February, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
Kibuey joins board
MONTPELIER — Sandrine Kibuey has been unanimously elected to the board of Public Assets Institute, Vermont’s independent research organization on state budget, tax and economic issues and source for state policy analysis. Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, she has been in the U.S. since 1997 and Vermont since 2006. In addition to her work at Champlain Valley of Economic Opportunity, Kibuey is currently leading the Vermont New American Advisory Council and serves on the board of Northgate Residents Ownership Corp.
Engineer honored
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Wayne B. Symonds, P.E., has been named Vermont’s 2023 Engineer of the Year. He is employed at VHB in South Burlington as a senior structural engineer, where he is working on bridge projects in Vermont and across New England. His passion for bridges is unflagging and he enjoys serving as a mentor to the engineers on VHB’s Structures Team.
Prior to VHB, Symonds spent 29 years with VTrans and rose to the position of chief engineer for the Highway Division where he was responsible for approximately 900 employees. He lives in Orange, and will be presented with his award at the annual Engineers Week celebration held Feb. 24 at the Delta Hotel in South Burlington.
Burton collaboration
BURLINGTON — Burton and Run DMC announce a limited-edition run of snowboards, boots, bindings, outerwear, streetwear, bags and accessories will be available for purchase on Burton.com on Feb. 15 for the Mine77 x Run DMC collection; Feb. 22 for the Burton x Run DMC collection; and a digital auction of 7.7 one-of-a-kind Burton x Run DMC snowboards Feb. 7-15 to benefit both the Chill Foundation and the Jam Master Jay Foundation.
