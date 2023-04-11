YOUTH NEWS
Team celebration
BARRE — The Spaulding High School Championship Girls Division I Hockey Team and their coaches and managers joined many Barre Lions for celebration at the Canadian Club. The team members and managers each received a certificate. Coach Dave Lawrence spoke about how hard they worked together. The returning team had only five seniors and one junior, and the incoming team members included several eighth graders. They had an undefeated season and beat Burlington/Colchester in the championship at Gutterson Field House, 4-1.
Youth Chess Day
RANDOLPH — On April 1, Sen. Bernie Sanders welcomed more than 130 students from across all 14 Vermont counties to his first-ever annual “Youth Chess Day” held at Vermont Technical College in Randolph. This event featured a learn-to-play session open to grades 1-8 for students interested in trying out the game for the first time, as well as a recreational tournament open to more experienced players in grades 1-12. Sanders thanked the parents and participants, as well as the UVM Chess Club, the Burlington High School Chess Club, and teacher and chess advisor Michelle Sagalchik for support in coordinating the day. He also spoke to his efforts to make this an annual event and expand chess opportunities to schools statewide.
AROUND TOWN
Rug hookers
BARRE — Hook-In, a gathering of rug hookers, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main St. (in south Barre, across the street from Cumberland Farms in the EF Wall Building). Bring your projects, lunch, snack/dessert to share. All fiber artists are welcome. To register, call 802-479-9512; suggested donation $6.
Nordic music
BERLIN — The band Spaelimenninir will perform a concert and dance music at 7 p.m. April 14 at Capital City Grange, 6612, Route 12, Berlin. Admission is $20 per person. Masking strongly recommended for dancers; bring clean, soft-soled shoes; instruction will be provided.
Spaelimenninir will conduct a workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15. For more information, call 802-229-1403 or email hendrixfiddle@gmail.com
Book signing
BARRE — Marshfield author Dan Chodorkoff will discuss his latest novel, “Sugaring Down” at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Barre’s Old Labor Hall, 46 Granite St., in the revival of the BHS’s Thomas C. Davis Public Issues Series. The event is free, with donations welcome. Copies will be for sale and Chodorkoff will be available to sign them. For more information, call 802-485-4554.
AROUND VT
Masking policies
Most COVID-era masking requirements and restrictions on hospital visitation will be rolled back Wednesday, April 12, by UVM Health Network hospitals Vermont and return to pre-COVID hospital visitation guidelines for most clinical units where visitation restrictions were not in place before the pandemic. Some high-risk clinical units, such as infusion suites and dialysis clinics, will continue to impose visitation restrictions.
Hospital employees continue to be required to wear masks while in patient rooms, exam rooms and while providing direct patient care. The hospitals’ updated masking policies make masking optional for staff while they are in public areas, and optional for patients and visitors in all areas, unless they have symptoms of respiratory illness.
The masking and visitation changes do not affect UVM Health Network hospitals in northern New York, where masking requirements and hospital visitation policies remain in effect, in accordance with New York State Department of Health guidelines.
New director
MONTPELIER — Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas has hired Kevin Rushing to be the Office of Professional Regulation new director. He served in the federal government for 38 years, at the U.S. Agency for International Development and U.S. Department of State. Rushing was in management positions that oversaw U.S. national security and diplomatic interests, economic and social development programs, humanitarian efforts, and disaster assistance in developing countries. He also trained as a veterinarian, is a former deputy sheriff, and most recently supervised a security team at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Ranked choice
The League of Women Voters of Vermont is sponsoring two, free, virtual programs on ranked choice voting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, and repeating at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. Advance registration is required to receive a mock ballot. For more information, email league@lwvofvt.org.
COLLEGE NEWS
Rachael Beaudin, of Middlesex, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Washington University.
Zachary Rothammer, Economics major, of Wolcott, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the University of Dallas.
VTF&W
Moose permits
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board voted on April 5 to have 80 either-sex moose hunting permits and 100 antlerless moose hunting permits available this year for a hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state. The science-based hunt will result in an estimated harvest of about 100 moose, or 10% of the more than 1,000 moose currently estimated to live in WMU-E. The goal is to improve the health of moose in WMU-E by reducing the number of moose and thereby reducing the abundance and impact of winter ticks.
Permit applications are now available at vtfishandwildlife.com online. Lottery applications for moose permits are $10 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. The deadline to apply is June 21. Lottery winners need to purchase resident moose permits for $100 and nonresident moose permits for $350. Hunters who held a permit within the past five years are not eligible to apply for a permit or to buy a bonus point. Five permits will be available to Vermont military veterans, three permits will be available for “Special Opportunity” recipients with life-threatening illnesses, and three permits will be auctioned in accordance with regulations.
BUSINESS
TSC stores
From April 26 through May 7, shoppers at Tractor Supply Co. stores throughout Vermont can show their support for University of Vermont Extension 4-H by purchasing paper clovers at checkout. The proceeds from the sales will be used to fund 4-H leadership programs in the county where the store is located. Donations may also be made at checkout when purchasing items at www.tractorsupply.com online. These will be distributed based on the buyer’s shipping location.
Vermont stores can be found in: Bennington, 300 Depot St.; Bradford, 1147 Lower Plain; Enosburg Falls, 38 Jayview Drive; Middlebury, 476 Foote St.; Montpelier, 352 River St.; Morrisville, 88 Center Road; Newport, 124 Commerce Way; North Clarendon, 1177 U.S. Route 7; St. Albans, 2636 Highgate Road; Shelburne, 3708 Shelburne Road.
