Open house
BARRE — After a renovation project that took nearly one year to complete, the Vermont Foodbank will host an open house from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at its Barre Distribution Center, 3 Parker Road in Barre. Originally built in 2000 with the goal of handling 2 million pounds of food per year and about 20 employees, during the three years of the pandemic, the Barre facility handled about 65% of the nearly 50 million pounds of food total distributed statewide. Changes made during the renovation include increased warehouse space, improved racking, and upgraded freezer and cooler spaces, as well as changes to office spaces.
Botzojorns honored
LYNDON CENTER — The Vermont Superintendents Association has recognized Superintendent Jennifer Botzojorns of Kingdom East School District as the 2023 Frederick H. Tuttle Superintendent of the Year. She receives the award after seven years of service as superintendent; previous roles were assistant superintendent, curriculum director, school principal and high school teacher.
Botzojorns ushered the Kingdom East School District through Act 46 aimed to improve education outcomes and equity by creating more efficient school governance structures. She sits on the Vermont Superintendents Association’s board of trustees, and is an advocate for rural communities, including improved school facilities in the Kingdom East School District and statewide.
Dialogue grants
PLAINFIELD — EmpowR Transformation received a $2,000 grant to offer eight community dialogue circles at Grandmother Cherry Sanctuary in Plainfield. The grant was awarded by The Circle Way, a global equity and justice facilitation organization and practice.
Four White Women Accountability Circles, for white-identifying women (cis/trans), femmes and non-binary/trans people, will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on June 8, July 12, Aug. 10 and Sept. 13. Pre-registration is required.
Four Men’s Community Evolution Circles for anyone who identifies as male will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on June 5, July 10, Aug. 7 and Sept. 11.
Pre-registration is required at EmpowR-Transformation.com/Events online.
Downtown grants
MONTPELIER — Montpelier Alive’s Downtown Event Grant Program, funded in part by the Downtown Improvement District and the city of Montpelier, offered a total of $10,000, with a maximum award of $2,000 for any single event that promotes and enhances downtown Montpelier.
This year’s grant recipients are All Together Now, All Species Day, April 30; Central Vermont Council on Aging Creative Aging Celebration, June 2; Pride Center of Vermont, The Montpelier LGBTQIA and Pride Fest, June 3; Monteverdi Music School, World Music Day, June 21; Shidaa Projects, Celebration of Community and Diversity, July through September; Scrag Mountain Music “The Primacy of Consciousness,” held monthly on the day or eve of the New Moon from September through March; Animal Dance, July 20 and 21; ANUSHKA, Rabble Rouser Chocolate, monthly from July through December; Center for Arts and Learning, 24-Hour Comics Day, Oct. 7; and Kellogg Hubbard Library, Alice at the Library! Oct. 28 and 29.
Trust gift
All Brains Belong VT, a nonprofit community health organization supporting neurodivergent Vermonters, announces a gift from the Melissa Andrews Trust. This gift will launch an initiative to address chronic respiratory conditions, including those caused by Long COVID. All Brains Belong VT is a nonprofit community health organization in Montpelier that provides neurodiversity-affirming medical care, social connection opportunities and neurodiversity-related training for employers, health care providers, and others.
Executive director
Sarah R. Brown joins Inclusive Arts Vermont as its new executive director, bringing experience in nonprofit management and focus on social and disability justice. Her career organizations include Faith Communities Today, Hartford Institute for Religion Research, Vermont Ethics Network, Fair Labor Association, VNAs of Vermont, Center for Congregations, and others. Brown has a Certificate in Nonprofit Management from the University of Illinois at Chicago, a Certificate in Executive Leadership from Babson College, and a Certificate in Leadership and Communication from Harvard University. Inclusive Arts Vermont uses the arts to engage the capabilities and enhance the confidence of children and adults with disabilities.
Help turtles
Vermont’s turtles are on the move, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking for the public’s help in keeping them safe. Female turtles will soon be looking for places to deposit their eggs, and they sometimes choose inconvenient or dangerous locations — often laying eggs in gravel parking lots and driveways and along road shoulders, which puts them at risk of being hit by motor vehicles. Turtle nesting activity peaks between late May and early June.
If the turtle is large or if it lacks colorful lines, spots or other markings, it may be a snapper. Instead of picking up snappers, try pushing them across the road with a shovel or pulling them on cardboard or a car floor mat.
Bank donates
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees recently presented more than $19,000 in donations collected through its employee-driven charitable giving program, Casual for a Cause, to nine nonprofit organizations serving Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont residents. The donation recipients in Vermont are BarnArts Center for the Arts in Barnard and Village for Paws Rescue in Bethel committed to rescuing dogs from overcrowded “kill shelters,” located primarily in the Southwest U.S., to new homes in New England.
