YOUTH NEWS
Kids program
MONTPELIER — All Brains Belong, organization to support neurodivergent individuals, provides community for kids in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding. The Kid Connections program is continuing to enroll participants. For more information, visit allbrainsbelong.org/kid-connections.
COLLEGE NEWS
Graduates
Garrett Grant, of Barre, received a Master of Arts-Library and Information Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Maria Rossi, of Montpelier, earned a Master of Social Work from Adelphi University.
Roger Williams University graduates include Hannah Leslie, BA Psychology, of Berlin, (previously reported as Montpelier); Jacquelyn Beaulieu, BS Accounting, of Montpelier; Austin Jarvis, BS Architecture, of Northfield.
Academic honors
Northern Vermont University spring 2023 president’s list names Alexander Wyman, of Plainfield; Rebecca Busichio, Korrina Cummings, Katelyn Shepard, all of Waterbury. The dean’s list includes Abigail Stacy, of East Barre; Katelynn O’Neill, of Montpelier; Kaitlyn Stone, of Northfield; Melissa Austin, of Plainfield; Viktoria Provencher, of Waterbury; Tina Clark, of Waterbury Center; Avery Fournier, of Worcester.
Champlain College spring 2023 dean’s list names Caleb Fowler, of Plainfield; and Jessica Hunsberger, of Stowe.
Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences spring 2023 dean’s list recipients are Sadie Lozier, Doctor of Pharmacy major, of Barre; and Daniel Robinson, Doctor of Pharmacy major, of Warren.
Other
Alex Stanger, of East Calais, received the Dorrit F. Friedlander Scholarship at Lawrence University, presented to a student who will be studying in Germany.
Edward Habeck IV, biology and anthropology major, of Morrisville, has been granted a St. Lawrence University fellowship to perform research on campus this summer.
Afghan refugees
The Vermont Student Assistance Corporation has been awarded $50,000 from the State Refugee Office of the Vermont Agency of Human Services to serve people from Afghanistan who immigrate to Vermont. The funding, which will run through VSAC’s Educational Opportunity Center (EOC), will enable VSAC to counsel Afghans on education and careers, as well as travel, materials, translation and interpretation. Afghans interested in meeting with an VSAC EOC counselor may call 877-961-4369 to schedule a free appointment.
Research awards
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University announced six of its professors were awarded research awards from the Vermont Biomedical Research Network (VBRN). The funding supports biomedical research from June through May 2024 with combined value of $300,000. VBRN awardees are three professors who each received the $25,000 Pilot Award, Kylie Blodgett, Morgan Moeglein, Emma St. Marie; and three professors who received the $75,000 Project Award, Sarah Gallant, Connie Hassett-Walker, Helene Sisti.
VBRN Awards to professors also support eight students working on campus this summer: Amrutaa Vibho, Rahisa Mohammed, Peace Ogadi, Jordan Brimblecombe Walker, Rebecca Balcha, Elena Varga, Gabriel Freitas and Ash Amarnath.
Additionally, Norwich has three students receiving funding for the summer: Brooke Dembkoski, Hannah Stewart and Caleb Sarfo.
AROUND VT
Legal advice
The Vermont Bar Association has launched the Vermont Flood Relief Legal Assistance Project to help flood victims get no-cost legal advice related to flood recovery. Attorneys provide pro bono advice over the phone for up to half an hour to answer pressing questions from flood victims. Victims with more complex issues may also be eligible for help from an attorney who has agreed to work on a low bono or pro bono basis can call the VBA (800-639-7036 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
The Bar Association is also partnering with the Vermont Law and Graduate School Entrepreneurial Legal Lab to help small businesses. Created in 2018, its mandate is sufficiently broad to help small business owners with flood recovery. Eligible businesses may receive up to 10 hours of project-paid non-litigation legal assistance from an attorney.
For more information about either program, contact email mashcroft@vtba.
Vehicle donation
Vermont Public has announced a new partnership with the Burlington-based nonprofit Good News Garage to administer its vehicle donation program. The program will support public media in Vermont and could provide necessary transportation to families in the state. Good News Garage accepts almost any vehicle that can be towed away: cars, trucks, motorcycles, RVs, boats, planes, ATVs, even farm equipment. For more information, visit vermontpublic.org/donate-a-vehicle or call 877-448-3288.
Historic sites
The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation announced the reopening of most of the state historic sites, which had closed to preserve public safety and property in response to the severe flooding, including:
Friday, July 28, Bennington Battle Monument in Bennington and President Calvin Coolidge Historic Site in Plymouth.
Saturday, July 29, Hubbardton Battlefield in Hubbardton.
Tuesday, Aug. 1, Mount Independence in Orwell.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, Chimney Point in Addison.
Saturday, Aug. 5, President Chester Arthur Historic Site in Fairfield.
BUSINESS
HR awards
The SHRM Vermont State Council announced the opening of nominations for the Dolly Shaw Vermont Human Resources Professional of the Year Award and the Vermont Emerging Human Resources Professional of the Year Award. These honors recognize HR professionals for performance and contributions to the field of human resources management. Nominations can be submitted no later than Friday, Aug. 18, at shrmvt.org/HR_Awards.
Fundraising
Price Chopper/Market 32, in collaboration with its trade partner, Freihofer’s Baking Co., has raised more than $19,000 to help fight rare disease. The supermarket chain partnered with Cure Rare Disease nonprofit biotech organization to enable and finance the development of lifesaving genetic medicines for rare and ultra-rare populations previously deemed too rare to treat.
Lobbying award
The Associated General Contractors of Vermont was selected as a 2023 Power of Associations Gold Award Winner. The AGC/VT “Run to Win” plan started with identification of open and competitive legislative seats, a free candidate training program, then fundraising and support of candidates, resulting in successful campaigns for 36 out of 43 candidates of both major parties supported.
Hannaford donation
Hannaford Supermarkets announced a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross to support relief and recovery efforts in communities impacted by the recent severe flooding in Vermont, as well as New York’s Hudson Valley region and New Hampshire. The donation will help the Red Cross provide refuge, meals and snacks, emotional support, and health and mental health services to residents of communities impacted by disaster.
