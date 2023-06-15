YOUTH NEWS
Teens invited
WOODBURY — Free for anyone from Vermont and neighboring states entering Grade 7 through 10 this fall, there’s still time to sign up for the 2023 Natural Resources Management Academy, to be held July 14 to 16 at Green Mountain Conservation Camp at Buck Lake in Woodbury. You have until June 23 to register at www.uvm.edu/extension/youth online. If requiring language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate, email lauren.traister@uvm.edu by that date.
Green & Gold
The University of Vermont named the following graduating high school seniors among this year’s Green & Gold scholarship recipients. The scholarship is an academic merit scholarship program, which considers the nomination of the most academically talented rising senior from every eligible Vermont secondary school, and Vermont residents attending select border schools.
Scholarship recipients include Angelique Macie, of Barre; Maeve Kennedy, of Braintree; Wyatt Searles, of Cabot; Keiran Lee, of Graniteville; Mia Beck, of Groton; Rebekah Cloutier, of Hardwick; Anna Gale, of Johnson; Cara Richardson, of Plainfield; Maisie Schnee, of Stowe; Tovahn Vitols, of Vershire; Maisie Franke, of Waterbury.
COLLEGE NEWS
Kevin Stark, of Montpelier, graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
Grace Manning, of Barre, received a Master of Science degree from The University of Alabama.
Ashlyn Hogan, of Plainfield, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science from the College of Charleston.
Augustus Byrne, of Chelsea, was named to the Siena College spring 2023 president’s list.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute spring 2023 dean’s honor list includes Katherine Barney, Biology major, of Barnet; Tate Whiteberg, Computer Science major, of North Thetford; Carlton Cummiskey, Aeronautical Engineering major, of Warren; Benjamin Chabot, Andrew Gervia, Mechanical Engineering majors, both of Waterbury.
AROUND TOWN
Free diapers
BARRE — Hedding United Methodist Church, 40 Washington St. in Barre, announced the opening of a Diaper Depot. If you cannot afford to purchase diapers, pull-ups or wipes (from birth to 5T), you may stop by the office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for free emergency supplies. No special requirements or paperwork involved.
Hedding also offers a food shelf from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays, as well as a weekly free community meal at 5:30 p.m. Fridays featuring live music.
From Barre Lions
Nine years ago, Barre Lion, Rick Theken, suggested the Lions Club hold a Disc Golf Challenge at The Quarries Disc Golf Course, part of the beautiful Millstone Trails in Graniteville. Lion Stacy Cadorette took over the leadership, an annual event began, has grown each year and has brought local teams and teams statewide for a fun night for a good cause. Last year, we raised money for Ukrainian relief, and this year, we raised $3,000 for The Maurice Fortier (Moe) Youth Recreation Fund. This fund, among other uses, helps pay for open gym at the Barre Auditorium where, on many late Sunday afternoons, 50 to 70 kids of all ages have fun at the gym. This would not be possible without our many generous community sponsors.
The Lions Clubs from New Hampshire and Vermont have held the Twin State Soccer Game featuring the best 12th-grade soccer players for 48 years. This year’s games will be held Saturday, July 15, at Hanover High School in New Hampshire; girls play at 1 p.m., boys play at 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 each, available at the gate. Money raised is used for Sight and Hearing in New Hampshire and Vermont Lions charities in Vermont. Six soccer players from central Vermont were chosen for the games. The girls team includes Spaulding High School players Sage Macauley and Becca McKelvey and Montpelier High School players Sienna Mills, Grace Nostrant and Anja Rand. Ronnie Riby-Williams from Montpelier High School will play on the boys team. Last year, $20,000 was split between the two states.
AROUND VT
Abenaki weekend
FERRISBURGH — The public is invited to join the New England Abenaki community gathering to celebrate their history and heritage. This free event is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, at Lake Champlain Maritime Museum. One of the highlights is the Native Arts Marketplace of the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association, where visitors can talk to artists, watch craft demonstrations, and purchase outstanding beadwork, paintings, jewelry, wampum, woodwork, leatherwork, drums, and other items. Visit AbenakiArt.org/abenaki-heritage-weekend for more information.
Creemee map
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets offers a new Creemee Locator Map made up of businesses with licenses from the agency that have confirmed they are selling creemees and opted to participate in the agency’s map. This ensures you find a creemee spot that is open and ready for business. Visit anrmaps.vermont.gov/websites/creemee online.
VTF&W
Moose deadline
The deadline to apply for a 2023 Vermont moose hunting permit is June 21. Moose permit applications are available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department website www.vtfishandwildlife.com for the hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state. The goal of the department’s 2023 moose season recommendation is to improve the health of moose in WMU E by reducing the impact of winter ticks.
Lottery applications for hunting permits are $10 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. The deadline to apply is June 21. Winners of the permit lottery will purchase resident hunting permits for $100 and nonresident hunting permits for $350. A drawing for permit winners is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19.
Nesting loons
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is asking boaters and anglers to enjoy loons from a safe distance this summer. Rosalind Renfrew, wildlife biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife, also reminds people to avoid using lead fishing tackle, be careful to not attract loons to their bait and lures, and especially, to not leave any fishing line behind as it can entangle and kill loons.
Eric Hanson, biologist with the Vermont Loon Conservation Project and Vermont Center for Ecostudies, asks anglers to reel in for a few minutes if loons are diving nearby. As Vermont’s loon population continues to increase and canoeing and kayaking continues to become more popular, there is greater potential for people to come into conflict with loons. Hanson reminds boaters to avoid pursuing loons in a canoe or kayak, especially loons with young.
Volunteers can also survey one or two lakes between 8 and 9 a.m. on Loonwatch Day, July 15. The goal is to survey all lakes greater than 20 acres at the same time, which provides a population count and checks on small lakes that are surveyed less often during the rest of the year.
