AROUND VT
For veterans
Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System and White River Junction Veterans Affairs Healthcare System are co-hosting the New England Winter Sports Clinic this week through Jan. 12. The kickoff event at the James W. Campion III ice rink in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, featured veterans from all over New England and farther, participating in adaptive sled hockey. Now through Thursday will be spent with New England Healing Sport Association at Mount Sunapee in Newbury, New Hampshire, where veterans and caregivers will learn adaptive skiing and/or snowboarding. At the CCBA Witherrell Recreation Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, pickleball, rhythmic drumming and kayaking will be offered as an alternate adaptive sports activity on those days.
New board members
RANDOLPH CENTER — The Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center announced the new members of its Advisory Board. Newly elected for two-year terms were Melissa Bounty, assistant director, Central Vermont Economic Development Corp. (Montpelier); and Cristin O’Donnell, director of training and development, Cabot Creamery Cooperative/Agri-Mark Inc. (Waitsfield). Parwinder Grewal, Ph.D., president, Vermont State University (Randolph Center) was designated an ex-officio advisory board member. Post offices closed
Post offices statewide will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Street delivery on Monday will be limited to guaranteed overnight parcels, and there will be no collection of mail. Full retail and delivery operations will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Speaker series
STOWE — Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum presents “Vermont Artist, Scott Lenhardt on the Red Bench,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, via Zoom as part of its virtual Red Bench Speaker Series. Event registration is available at www.vtssm.org/new-events online. The event is complimentary, but a $10 donation is encouraged.
COLLEGE NEWS
Theresa McCarty, of Wolcott, graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2022 with a MS in Natural Resources: Environmental Conservation.
Delanee Hill, of Middlesex, earned a spot on the fall 2022 dean’s list at Shenandoah University.
Lasell University named Jonah Cattaneo, of Montpelier, and Jonathan Tenney, of Northfield, to the fall 2022 dean’s list.
Stonehill College named Madison Heath, of Barre, and Lilly Leach, of Lyndonville, to the fall 2022 dean’s list.
AROUND TOWN
Everyone Eats
RANDOLPH — Gifford will distribute Upper Valley Everyone Eats meals to be picked up from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Gifford’s south parking lot, by the Gifford Green. The frozen meals, provided by Global Village Foods, are available by reservation at 802-728-2377.
BUSINESS
New general manager
BURLINGTON — Green Mountain Transit announced Clayton Clark has been appointed as general manager, effective Jan. 10. Most recently, he served as executive director at Converse Home from 2019 to 2022. The mission of Green Mountain Transit is to promote and operate safe, convenient, accessible, innovative and sustainable public transportation services in northwest and central Vermont.
Bank donation
BURLINGTON — Community Bank’s Vermont branches recently donated $5,000 to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Burlington, which provides free, temporary lodging for caregivers and people with cancer who must receive treatment away from home. The Hope Lodge program reduces financial strain, makes treatment more accessible and improves quality of life for cancer patients.
YOUTH NEWS
Cookie seasonGirl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains have kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season in New Hampshire and Vermont. How to purchase Girl Scout Cookies this year:
— If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.
— Text “COOKIES” to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies.
— Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org for the Cookie Finder to find a local booth to purchase cookies and/or to donate cookies through the council’s Gift of Caring program. After Feb. 27, the link can also be used to purchase cookies to be shipped directly by entering your zip code.
Governor’s Institutes
The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont has opened applications for the 2023 offerings of their residential summer programs. Students in grades 9-11 can visit www.giv.org/apply to fill out an application; the deadline is March 31. Institutes take place on Vermont college campuses and are focused around a career-oriented topic, including Arts, Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science & Technology, Global Issues & Youth Action, Health & Medicine, Mathematical Sciences and Technology & Design. These programs are designed to be affordable to all Vermont families, with scholarships that allow students to pay $10 to attend. Email hello@giv.org for more information.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.