COLLEGE NEWS
International Education WeekCOLCHESTER — Saint Michael’s College is celebrating International Education Week Nov. 14-18 with activities centered around the ways global connections enrich learning and help prepare future leaders.
Free and open to the public, events being held by Saint Michael’s College include: “World Power and Political Climate” Faculty Panel, 6 p.m. Nov. 16, McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall; Migrant Justice discusses Milk with Dignity Campaign , 5 p.m. Nov. 17, Farrell Room, St. Edmund’s Hall.
AROUND TOWN
New parkWAITSFIELD — Since the passing of conservationist Virginia Farley in February 2022 at the age of 66, a celebration of her life is being created as the Farley Riverside Park. This 7 acre parcel along the Mad River in Waitsfield is land that she led an effort to protect several decades ago. The land serves as a buffer for an adjacent downstream town park that was subsequently created. It also contributes to a watershed-wide effort to keep development out of the floodplain.
The goal for funding the project is $60,000, including an endowment for future stewardship. To date, $22,000 has been raised. Tax-deductible donations can be made through Nov. 30 either online through Vermont Land Trust at www.join.vlt.org or by sending a check noting for the Farley Riverside Park project to Vermont Land Trust, 8 Bailey Ave., Montpelier, VT 05602.
New exhibitSTOWE — Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum will hold an opening party from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, for its next exhibit, “Scott Lenhardt: Artistic Contributions to Burton Snowboards, 1994–Present.” The exhibit admission is free but donations are appreciated. RSVP by Dec. 1.
West Rupert native Lenhardt has done over 55 graphics for Burton Snowboards. He did his first graphic for them in 1995 while still in college and, 25 years later, he’s still producing them, including signature graphics for Ross Powers and Danny Davis. Lenhardt grew up snowboarding in southern Vermont and was part of the Glebelands crew shredding Bromley in the early- to mid-1990s.
Grants to nonprofitsMONTPELIER — The National Life Group Foundation has increased its budget by 15%, bringing the total to $2.3 million. The foundation offers grants to nonprofit organizations primarily in central and northern Vermont and the Dallas, Texas, area where the company has offices, with a focus on ending childhood hunger and promoting youth mental health. Applications for grants will be accepted from Jan. 1 through March 31, 2023. Applications are accepted online at giving.nationallife.com/en
AROUND VT
Dementia-friendly homeAlmost every part of a home can impact quality of life for someone living with a dementia-related illness and their family care partners — even cosmetic choices such as wall colors, furniture patterns and dishware. As part of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering tips for creating a dementia-friendly home. For more information, visit www.alzfdn.org/theapartment. Individuals can also contact the Helpline seven days a week by phone 866-232-8484, webchat www.alzfdn.org, or text message 646-586-5283.
Be mindful of color choices and contrast: Colors can be used to help with mood. For example, blue often has a calming effect and used in places that promote relaxation, such as lounge areas, bathrooms and bedrooms. Brighter colors like red, purple and orange can be energetic and stimulating, so, may not be the best choice to use in these rooms. Color contrast aids with vision, depth perception and spatial orientation; dishware that contrasts with the tablecloth color makes it easier to see the food on the plate.
Providing visual cues: Labeling is an easy, low-cost adaptation that anyone can make. For example, putting labels on dresser drawers with the name of the contents (i.e., shirts, pants, socks, etc.) and a small picture is an effective memory cueing technique.
Choosing proper lighting: Lighting obviously influences eyesight, but it can also affect the body and behavior. Blue light rays stimulate the brain, increase alertness and elevate energy levels, but also negatively impact sleep quality in the evening. Lights which produce glare may hinder vision. Flickering lights can increase agitation. Utilizing glare-free lighting aids with sight, while lighting that operates with a circadian rhythm mimicking natural patterns of high blue light in the day and low blue light at night, can improve sleep and reduce agitation.
Using reminiscent decorations: Décor and photos can promote familiarity, aid with mood and assist with memory recall. Beach/nautical-themed pictures can promote positive memories for someone who enjoys the ocean. Vintage magazines on shelves and tables can help stimulate memory and remind the person about a familiar time period from their past. Family photos reinforce the faces of cherished loved ones.
Embracing technology: Technological tools can provide additional support to care partners, especially if they aren’t in the home with the individual living with a dementia-related illness. Interactive virtual assistant technology can enable caregivers to schedule reminders and events that will be audibly played for a loved one, such as “it’s lunchtime now” or “time to take your medication.” Care partners can utilize app-controlled thermostats to check, program and change the temperature remotely, as well as smart smoke/carbon monoxide alarms which can be programmed with friendly human voices and be controlled/monitored via an app.
BUSINESS
Holiday donationPrice Chopper/Market 32 is again playing host to the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle” holiday campaign, at all 130 stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Last year’s campaign raised more than $500,000 in donations directly benefiting those in need throughout the communities where the funds were collected. This year’s campaign will run through Dec. 24.
Career developmentVermont joined a growing number of states and the District of Columbia in officially recognizing lifelong career development and career development practitioners when Gov. Phil Scott proclaimed November 2022 as “Career Development Month” in Vermont. Vermont schools and businesses are encouraged to deploy initiatives that highlight students and employees growing in their own career maturity.
Each November, the National Career Development Association and Vermont/New Hampshire Career Development Association sponsor an annual Poetry and Art Contest to celebrate career development. The theme of this year’s contest is “Career Development Around the World: Making Connections and Increasing Access to Impact the Global Labor Market.” Open until Dec. 20, for more contest information, email dsingiser@gmail.com
