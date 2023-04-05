YOUTH NEWS
Barnet student wins
A painting by Ezra Goss, of Barnet, won the Best of Show in the Vermont competition of the 2023 Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest. The judging was held at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium on March 29. Goss, a student at Lyndon Institute, entered a painting of a common merganser. The Vermont Best of Show artwork will now compete in the National Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest. Goss’ artwork will be included in an exhibit that will tour the United States for the coming year.
The conservation and design program is organized each year by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It teaches students in grades K-12 about wetlands and waterfowl conservation. The art contest is modeled after the Federal Duck Stamp Contest for adult artists. Students create original artwork showing North American ducks, geese or swans in their natural habitats. First, second, third and honorable mention awards are given out in four age categories.
AROUND VT
Butterflies survey
The Vermont Center for Ecostudies is recruiting volunteers to help search fields and fens, mountains and meadows, and their backyards to help document the status of Vermont’s butterflies.
Butterflies were largely a mystery in Vermont before completion of the first Vermont Butterfly Atlas (2002-07). Twenty years later, the second atlas will detect changes in butterfly populations and provide information for environmental management and policy. Vermont is home to over 100 butterfly species, with several new species discovered by butterfly watchers since the last butterfly atlas, including North America’s largest butterfly, the Eastern Giant Swallowtail.
Visit val.vtecostudies.org/projects/vermont-butterfly-atlas for more information and to join the survey.
Construction pause
During the spring fish-spawning season, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to remind Vermonters that permitted Lake Encroachment construction projects (like shoreline stabilization or projects that disturb the lakebed) in public lakes and ponds are typically not allowed from March 15 to July 1.
Examples of Lake Encroachment construction projects not allowed during this period include adding fill in the water for shoreline stabilization (such as riprap or seawalls), boathouse reconstruction or dredging. Examples of projects that can potentially move forward during this time frame include installing docks, floats, rafts, buoys and regular repairs or maintenance to existing encroachments.
Any project that proposes work at, below, or beyond mean water level of public lakes or ponds may require a Lake Encroachment Permit. After July 1, permitted construction projects may resume or begin.
For more information, visit the Permit Navigator, email laura.dlugolecki@vermont.gov or call 802-490-6133.
Website improved
The Department of Health has launched a newly designed website to improve Vermonters’ ability to access important public health information. The web address will stay the same — healthvermont.gov — as will most content on the site, including current web pages and links. The changes incorporate feedback from users and community partners and aligns the website with current technology and web-browsing habits.
Reported improvements are the site is more user-friendly, layout is easier to read and find key resources, improved search function works better for mobile devices and screen readers. It also helps Vermonters find information in languages other than English — with links to professionally translated materials and to Google translate.
BUSINESS
Goat dairies
This spring, free tours of five goat dairies will be an opportunity to meet with goat dairy producers and hear from UVM Extension dairy specialists about parlor and barn design, herd health, goat dairy financials, grazing, value-added production considerations and related topics. The sessions are open to goat dairy producers, agricultural service providers and anyone considering starting a goat dairy or transitioning from a cow dairy farm.
All sessions will run from noon to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. Dates and locations are April 19, Joneslan Farm, Hyde Park; May 10, Bridgman Hill Farm, Hardwick; May 23, Tup’s Crossing Farm, Orwell; May 26, Ayers Brook Goat Dairy, Randolph; May 31, Blue Ledge Farm, Salisbury.
Visit go.uvm.edu/goatdairytours to register for one or more farm tours. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, call 518-810-6431 or email kelsie.meehan@uvm.edu two weeks in advance.
Manure spreading
Vermont’s winter manure spreading ban ended April 1, but with another snowy March having brought challenging field conditions, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is issuing a spring stewardship reminder to Vermont farmers and Custom Manure Applicators. The Required Agricultural Practices outline that manure cannot be applied to fields that are frozen or snow-covered, nor to fields that are saturated, likely to runoff, or are conducive to any other off-site movement regardless of nutrient management plan recommendations. Trends in Vermont’s weather provide the potential for increased flooding and require farmers and Custom Manure Applicators to remain vigilant through the spring season.
Rural health care
LEBANON, N.H. — Investigators at Dartmouth Health have received a grant from the National Institutes of Health, as part of the Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence program. The grant, totaling $11,560,812 over five years, will fund a new Center for Rural Health Care Delivery Science and support faculty to conduct research to advance the understanding of health care delivery in a rural setting.
This new center will be led by Sandra L. Wong, chair of surgery at DHMC and the William N. and Bessie Allyn Professor of Surgery at Geisel; and Mark A. Creager, emeritus director of the Heart and Vascular Center at DHMC and the Anna G. Huber Professor of Medicine at Geisel.
