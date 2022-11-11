BIRTHS
CVMCA daughter, Natalie Rose Benway, was born Nov. 4, 2022, to Jenness Fontaine and Jacob Benway, of Walden.
Copley Health Systems
A son, Kaydin Thomas Leonard Percy, was born Feb. 26, 2022, to Leonard and Kimberly (Tourangeau) Percy, of Hyde Park.
A son, Luca Nathaniel Pacioni, was born Oct. 29, 2022, to Diana Carpenter and Jason Pacioni, of Wolcott.
A son, Kashton Douglas Chambers, was born Oct. 30, 2022, to Darren Chambers and Deborah Robarge, of Hardwick.
A daughter, Hazel June Beer, was born Nov. 3, 2022, to Brenden and Lindsey (Sedore) Beer, of Greensboro.
A daughter, Lily Jane Holbrook, was born Nov. 4, 2022, to Caleb and Kirsten (Smith) Holbrook, of Hardwick.
A daughter, Alaina Lou Lumsden-Berry, was born Nov. 6, 2022, to Brittany Lumsden and Joshua Berry, of Wolcott.
A son, Blake Carter Thomas Martin, was born Nov. 6, 2022, to Travis and Arianna (Patten) Daigle, of Hardwick.
Gifford Health CareA daughter, Heidi Joanne Lambert, was born Oct. 21, 2022, to David and Jessica Mulder Lambert, of Randolph Center.
A son, Mason Alexander, was born Oct. 25, 2022, to Jeremy and Allyson Allen Hook, of Chelsea.
A son, Aidan Manning, was born Oct. 26, 2022, to Shenia Manning, of East Barre.
A daughter, Zoey Martin, was born Nov. 1, 2022, to Kathryn Borst and Jordan Martin, of North Thetford.
AROUND VT
Honoring veteransThis Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the American Red Cross is recognizing veterans who continue their service in local communities across the country. Many Red Cross volunteers are veterans who continue to support their communities after their active-duty service ends.
From the front lines of disaster recovery to service in Veterans Affairs and military hospitals nationwide and around the world, their impact is integral to the Red Cross. Over 20,000 Red Cross volunteers are veterans making up 14% of our workforce.
Visit redcross.org/volunteer for more information.
Hunter safetyGreen Mountain National Forest Service officials encourage the public to use caution and to be visible and mindful of their surroundings in the coming weeks.
Saturday, Nov. 12, marks the opening day of the white-tailed deer rifle hunt in Vermont.
Hunters and other forest users are reminded that almost the entire 400,000-plus acre National Forest is open for hunting, the only exceptions are developed recreation sites such as campgrounds, day use areas or any areas that would be in violation of state laws. Please contact either the Manchester District office or Rochester District office for specific information or with any questions.
Hunters should be cognizant of other forest users. The forest is open to all other lawful uses, including mountain biking, hiking and horseback riding. Non-hunters who plan to use the National Forest during hunting season should also be cognizant of hunters using the same locations. The Forest Service recommends wearing blaze orange while hunting seasons are running concurrent with your visit. If recreating with household animals such as a dog, officials suggest that they are visible and remain on a leash.
Extra food benefitsThe Department for Children and Families announced many 3SquaresVT households will continue to receive a higher benefit in November and December. This extra help is part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. It will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase from the federal government to help those affected by the pandemic.
If eligible, benefit will be available: In October 2022, on Nov. 15 by EBT, Nov. 17 by direct deposit, or when check arrives. In November 2022, on Dec. 15 by EBT, Dec. 19 by direct deposit, or when check arrives.
Visit dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT for more information.
Facilitator trainingPrevent Child Abuse Vermont will offer the following facilitator training provided via Zoom:
Everything Everyone Needs to Know to Prevent Child Sexual Abuse — daily from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 15, 16, 17.
Nurturing Healthy Sexual Development — daily from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 8.
Email mhambrick@pcavt.org for more information.
Eating disorderThe Eating Disorders Workgroup, chaired by the Department of Mental Health, seeks public input at a virtual meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28. Your input will be shared with Vermont’s health care providers, lawmakers and school systems. Visit The Eating Disorder Workgroup website at mentalhealth.vermont.gov/about-us/boards-and-committees/eating-disorders-workgroup for a link to the meeting invite or more information.
You can share your thoughts by email to AHS.DMHCommunications@vermont.gov if you cannot join the meeting.
Energy costsEfficiency Vermont is offering free consultations to all Vermont businesses, nonprofits and farms, to lower energy costs.
Visit www.efficiencyvermont.com/bizconsult to schedule a consultation.
Worker relocationThe Agency of Commerce and Community Development offers its Worker Relocation Incentive Program, providing incentive grants to defray moving costs for out-of-state people relocating to Vermont.
The program and $3 million in funding were passed as part of Act 183 by the Vermont Legislature during the 2022 session.
The Worker Relocation Incentive Program will provide grants of up to $7,500 to both new workers (moving to Vermont to take a Vermont job) and remote workers (moving to Vermont and bringing their job with them). The program application is now live at ThinkVermont.com where people can begin to apply or get pre-approved.
