BIRTHS
Twin daughters, Esther Margaret and Lillian Elizabeth Timm were born May 22, 2023, at UVP Medical Center to Daniel and Sarah (Durham) Timm, of Berlin.
YOUTH NEWS
4-H Dairy judging
BRIDPORT — Four Vermont teens have earned a spot on the 2023 State 4-H Dairy Judging Team for their high overall placements at this year’s State 4-H Dairy Judging Contest, held June 30 at Blue Spruce Farm in Bridport.
They are Erica Goodhue, Fairfield; Natalie Michaud, Greensboro Bend; Gabriel Michaud, East Hardwick; and Samuel Luis, Whiting; who placed first through fourth, respectively, in the senior division (ages 14-18). They will compete this fall at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and in national competition in either Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, or Madison, Wisconsin.
Seniors capturing the next four places will comprise the B Team, which will compete at Eastern States Expo this year. They are Morgan Michaud, East Hardwick (fifth); Sadie Ellner, Morristown (sixth); Emma Edenfield, Colchester (seventh); and Emma Deering, Middlebury (eighth).
Other seniors who competed for the chance to represent Vermont in regional and national competitions were Morgan White, Whiting (ninth); Maddie Perry, East Montpelier (10th); Holden Marcelino, Johnson (11th); Chyanna Stone, Brandon (12th); Max Demaine, West Glover (13th); and Gabby Ellis, Shoreham (14th).
The state contest was open to 4-H dairy members, ages 8-18, who were split into groups, according to age. All participants judged five classes of cattle: Ayrshire winter calves, Ayrshire fall calves, Ayrshire 2-year-olds, Holstein 2-year-olds and Holstein 4-year-olds, providing rankings for each class. The seniors also were required to provide oral reasons.
Placements for the juniors division (ages 8-13) were:
Juniors (12-13): Emmeline Paquet, East Montpelier (first); Emma Pothier, Newport Center (second); Nora Demaine, West Glover (third); Collin Chamberlin, Addison (fourth); Alexa Graham, Richford (fifth); Reegan Kelley (sixth) and Eva Bury (seventh), both from Derby; Talon Michaud, Hardwick (eighth); Cameron Rhodes, St. Albans (ninth).
Juniors (10-11): Howie Demaine, West Glover (first); Harper Cole, St. Albans (second); Molly Palmer, Fairfax (third).
Juniors (8-9): Rowdy Pope, Bridport (first); Ella Pope, Shoreham (second); Paige Chamberlin, Addison (third); Emily Palmer, Fairfax (fourth); Patrick Paquet, East Montpelier (fifth); Cora Edenfield, Colchester (sixth); Peyton Anderson, Whiting (seventh).
Scholarship awards
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has awarded the bank’s 2023 Career & Technical Education Scholarship to nine recent high school graduates from Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. The $1,000 award is presented to students who attended a technical career program as part of their high school curriculum and are planning to attend college or a technical school after graduation. Vermont recipients are: Colin Gagner, of Fairlee, a graduate of Rivendell Academy, attended Hartford Area Career & Technology Center, and plans to study illustration at Rochester Institute of Technology; Ashlynn Hamel, of Wilder, a graduate of Hartford High School, attended Hartford Area Career & Technology Center, and plans to study cosmetology at Keene Beauty School or Northeast School of Hair Design.
COLLEGE NEWS
Meadow Yvon, of Vershire, was named to University of Bridgeport’s spring 2023 president’s list.
Ashlyn Hogan, of Plainfield, Exercise Science major, was named to the College of Charleston spring 2023 president’s list.
Zachary Rothammer, of Wolcott, Economics major, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at the University of Dallas.
AROUND TOWN
Office closed
MONTPELIER — The Planning and Community Development office located in the lower level of City Hall suffered heavy damage in Monday’s flood. The offices will likely be closed for many months so city staff will be working on opening temporary space soon. During this time, staff cannot be reached by phone and some do not have email as their computers were destroyed in the flood. Some important announcements are:
— The Development Review Board and Design Review Board meetings scheduled for Monday, July 17, will need to be rescheduled.
— Any current applications that have been received have also been destroyed and may need to be applied for again.
— Many of the old permit files are damaged or destroyed. Title searches should expect delays in accessing building and zoning files until they have been salvaged as best possible. Some may never be retrieved. At this point, you should expect it will be a couple of weeks before the existing files are relocated to a new safe place for viewing.
AROUND VT
Replace equipment
Homeowners who have experienced flood damage are advised to take important safety precautions with regard to their home’s heating and cooling systems, according to the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute.
Equipment that should be checked by a qualified contractor includes gas furnaces and boilers, electric furnaces, propane heating, radiant floor heat, heat pumps and air conditioning systems, ductwork, water heating systems. The decision to repair or replace should be made after consultation on a case-by-case basis. Qualified contractors are listed by ZIP code in the North American Technician Excellence Contractor Locator at www.natex.org online.
Flood relief
The Vermont Community Foundation announced it has created a fund, VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023, to help people recover from the current devastating flooding that constitutes one of the worst natural disasters Vermont has ever seen. Donations will help with these immediate and longer-term recovery efforts. Visit vermontcf.org/vtfloodresponse for more information or to donate.
Composter course
Registration is now open for UVM Extension’s Vermont Master Composter course teaching the basics of backyard composting. The online course opens on Sept. 1, runs for eight weeks, and course materials will be available to participants until Nov. 16.
Topics to be covered include the biology of composting, the decomposition process, site and bin selection considerations, composting in community settings, compost “recipes” and uses, troubleshooting (including how to keep critters out of your compost) and Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law (Act 148).
Two tracks are offered. The at-your-pace track allows participants to move through the course at their own leisure. The volunteer track is for anyone interested in becoming a certified Vermont Master Composter to help teach people in their community to become better composters. It includes an in-person workshop and live discussion sessions with instructors offered via Zoom on Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 7.
The cost is $50 for Vermonters and $150 for out-of-state residents and covers all materials. Visit go.uvm.edu/mastercomposter to register or learn more. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, email debra.heleba@uvm.edu or call 802-656-1777 by Aug. 15.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)