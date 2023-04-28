MILITARY NEWS
Career fair
COLCHESTER — The Vermont National Guard is collaborating with businesses statewide to help recruit new employees, including through the PRIME Program, Partnered Recruiting Initiative for Military and Employers, which works to pair military members with businesses and business employees to the guard. A career fair will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Camp Johnson, 789 Vermont National Guard Road in Colchester.
This event is open to the public and will include businesses with job vacancies. Present any government or state photo ID (driver’s license acceptable). Weapons are not permitted on the base. For more information, email mikel.r.arcovitch.mil@army.mil or call 802-338-3434.
AROUND TOWN
Eating disorders
BURLINGTON — The National Eating Disorders Association will hold its NEDA Walk, “Strength through Experience and Knowledge,” at 11 a.m. April 30 at Main Street Landing, Lake & College Building in Burlington. NEDA Walks spread awareness about eating disorders and build supportive, local communities of hope, strength and recovery. Registration/check-in begins at 10 a.m. To pre-register, visit nedawalk.org/Burlington2 online.
Hate-free forum
RANDOLPH — The U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Rutland Area NAACP will co-host a Hate-Free Vermont Forum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 8 at Randolph Union Middle/High School cafeteria, 15 Forest St., in-person and remotely. Remote registration at bit.ly/HateFreeRandolph online.
Participants are welcome to share what they want government officials to know about their experiences, and to ask questions about bias and discrimination. This forum will be the fourth held in an ongoing series, last month in St. Albans, last year in Rutland and Bennington.
AROUND VT
Dam inventory
The Dam Safety Program of the Department of Environmental Conservation announced its new online Vermont Dam Inventory. The publicly-available inventory of approximately 1,200 of Vermont’s dams provides data to identify maintenance, upgrades, replacement or removal and ensure the resilience of the state’s dams into the future. There is no login required to view the inventory. The public is welcome to report incorrect or outdated information to ANR.DamSafety@vermont.gov online. For more information, visit www.damsafety.org/dams101 on the Association of State Dam Safety Officials website.
Furman leaves
MONTPELIER — Heather Furman will be stepping down after a decade as Vermont state director of the Nature Conservancy. The conservancy has appointed Jim Desmond, former Oregon state director, as interim Vermont director during the new leader recruitment period.
Furman’s experience in Vermont’s conservation arena for the past 25 years includes previously serving as executive director of Stowe Land Trust, co-founder of Climbing Resource Access Group of Vermont, and holding various positions in state and federal government prior to joining the Nature Conservancy. She will transition to her new position as the Appalachian director for the Nature Conservancy in mid-June. In her new role, she will lead a conservation program focus on the Appalachians eco-region, one of four global focal places, which also include Kenya, the Amazon, and Kalimantan, identified for biodiversity and carbon sequestration importance.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.