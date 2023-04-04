YOUTH NEWS
Maple ambassadors
RICHFORD — The Vermont Maple Festival and Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association are looking for Vermont maple ambassadors candidates to represent the maple industry at functions throughout Vermont and New England for one year. If you’re a Vermont student between the ages of 16 and 21 and you have knowledge and experience with maple sugaring, it’s time to apply. In return for the work promoting Vermont maple, each ambassador receives a $2,500 scholarship. This year, applications are due by April 12, and you can find the formal application at www.vtmaplefestival.org/contests online. Applicant interviews will take place in person this year during the Maple Festival on Saturday, April 29.
4-H Poultry Day
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The 2023 4-H Poultry Day was held March 25 at the University of Vermont Extension office in South Burlington.
Divisions for the quiz bowl and knowledge boards were arranged according to the individual’s level of poultry expertise, with the scores of these combined for overall placements. The divisions were Peeps (beginner poultry knowledge), Pullets (intermediate poultry knowledge) and Hens (advanced poultry knowledge). Ducklings (4-H Cloverbuds, ages 5-7) also took part in contests and activities but were not scored.
Peeps: Olivia Gordon, 9, Monkton (first); Hazel Kelley, 8, Morrisville, (second); Henry Lawrence, 8, Georgia (third); Jack Austin, 9, Jeffersonville, (fourth). Also participating: Lacey Barber, 8, New Haven; Colt Card, 9, Williston; Ian Kascha-Hare, 8, Milton; and Marshall Raley, 8; Nick Raley, 10; and Frank Romano, 8, all from Fairfax.
Pullets: Remington Card, 11, (first) and Bristol Card, 13, (second), both from Williston; Josephine Kascha-Hare, 10, Milton (third); Paige Chamberlin, 9, Addison (fourth). Also participating: Gracelynn Barber, 10, Shoreham; Merissa Gordon, 13, Monkton; Alexis Whipple, 13, Bridport.
Hens: Erin Whipple, 15, Bridport (first); Nora Raley, 12, Fairfax (second); Katherine Whipple, 18, Bridport (third); Lexi Gordon, 17, Monkton (fourth). Also participating: Collin Chamberlin, 12, Addison, and Tea Ferris, 14, Jeffersonville.
Hannah Birch, Derby; Emilee Gordon, Monkton; Ellie Hodgdon, Bridport; and Vivienne Magister, South Burlington; all took part in the Ducklings division.
COLLEGE NEWS
St. Lawrence University students named to the fall 2022 dean’s list include Elsa Eckhardt, religious studies major, of St. Johnsbury; Lily Welch, of Thetford Center; and Daniel Jestes, environmental studies-biology major, of Worcester.
AROUND TOWN
Job fairs
Upcoming Department of Labor job fair events include:
Central Vermont Job Fair, noon to 7 p.m. April 5, Barre City Auditorium, Barre.
CVEDC River Valley Employment Fair, 3 to 6 p.m. April 14, Springfield.
Lyndon Institute’s Career and Apprenticeship Fair (students only), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 18, Fenton Chester Ice Arena, Lyndon Center.
AGCVT Vermont Career Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20, Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction.
NEK Workforce Partner’s Job Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21, Emory Hebard State Office Building, Newport.
For more information, visit www.labor.vermont.gov/workforce-development/job-centers online.
Holocaust remembrance
STOWE — The Jewish Community of Greater Stowe in conjunction with the Vermont Holocaust Memorial are planning their annual Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance Day with a tribute to the spirit of resistance, and a commemoration of the millions of Jewish and other victims of the Holocaust. The remembrance program will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at JCOGS, 1189 Cape Cod Road in Stowe.
Featured as part of the commemoration will be a concert titled Whispers From the Past, performed by Temple Trio, musicians from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra: Laura Markowitz, violin; Ana Ruesink, viola; and John Dunlop, cello. Musicologist and child of Holocaust survivor, Berta Frank, will host the event.
This Holocaust Remembrance Day program at JCOGS, is co-sponsored by Vermont Holocaust Memorial, Beth Jacob Synagogue, Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition, and the Vermont Symphony Orchestra. It is free, accessible and open to the public. A live stream link will also be available via registration at www.jcogs.org/event/yom-hashoah-2023 online.
VTF&W
Trout season
Vermont’s trout fishing season opens Saturday, April 8. Finding a small to medium, low-elevation river or stream that is not too murky from spring runoff can be key. Trout are coldblooded and may be slow to bite, especially with low-water temperatures. Larger baits can often be more effective for enticing early-season trout into biting. Focus on deep holes behind current breaks created by big boulders, downed trees or log-jams where trout may be resting. If possible, approach the hole from downstream, as trout will often orient themselves facing the current.
Nearly all waterbodies are now open year-round to catch-and-release fishing for trout in Vermont. For more information, visit www.eregulations.com/vermont/fishing online.
Bat status
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s reclassification of the northern long-eared bat from threatened to endangered status came into effect Friday, March 31.
In Vermont, the northern-long eared bat received a state endangered status in 2011 due to rapid and drastic declines caused by the deadly fungal disease white-nose syndrome. It received federal threatened status in 2015 after the disease had spread throughout the Northeast, but not the entire range of the species. Following white-nose syndrome’s expansion across the United States and Canada, the northern long-eared bat has experienced similarly dramatic population declines throughout most of its range. In Vermont, this once-common species of mature forest habitats has declined by 98% in the underground hibernation sites where it overwinters. The USFWS’ reclassification comes in response to this trend.
BUSINESS
Shelters support
Price Chopper/Market 32 is supporting local animal shelters by collecting pet food and other pet supplies in high demand at local animal shelters. From now to April 30, customers may place these items into collection bins located in the front of stores.
Residential contractors
Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas is urging residential contractors to register with the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office of Professional Regulation. Pursuant to a law passed by the Legislature last year, residential contractors working in Vermont who perform $10,000 or more worth of work inclusive of labor and materials must register with OPR. Home contractors will also be required to maintain insurance and have a contract with the homeowner. The registry will provide information to the public and consumers about whether a contractor is registered and in good standing in the state. For more information and to register, visit sos.vermont.gov/residential-contractors online.
