COLLEGE NEWS
50 yearsSOUTH ROYALTON — Vermont Law School, now named Vermont Law and Graduate School, now marks 50 years since it was incorporated Dec. 5, 1972. The first classes were held in summer 1973 in the old South Royalton schoolhouse that would become Debevoise Hall, the campus centerpiece.
From its first class of 113 law students, Vermont Law and Graduate School remains the only law school in the state.
AROUND TOWN
OLLI films
MONTPELIER — The fall session of Central Vermont Osher Lifelong Learning Institute continues at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Savoy Theater, Main Street in Montpelier. Historian and author Rick Winston will present the second of a three-part series of films based on novels of Henry James.
This week’s film is “The Innocents,” from 1961. Based on the novella, “Turn of the Screw,” it stars Deborah Kerr and Michael Redgrave.
If not already registered for the fall series, you may register for the remaining weekly presentations for $8 each.
Registration should be done online ahead of time or by mail to UVM OLLI. Or you may send a check or pay online after the fact. For more details, visit learn.uvm.edu/olli/centralvt
Monteverdi hire
MONTPELIER — Monteverdi Music School community music education nonprofit welcomes Jolynda Burton as music education coordinator.
A vocal performance major at NYU, she subsequently was a performing artist in New York City and has nonprofit management experience gained in New York and Philadelphia. Burton has worked with Just Basics, the nonprofit that runs Montpelier Food Pantry, and is on the board of MRPS Partners in Education.
Power outages
JOHNSON — As winter season begins, Vermont Electric Co-op offers these tips to be prepared for power outages.
Items to have easily at hand: Battery-powered flashlight(s) or headlamp(s); battery-powered portable radio; battery-powered clock; backup cellphone power bank; extra batteries; dry and warm clothing; sleeping bags and/or blankets; bottled water; foods that can be consumed with little to no preparation such as energy bars, peanut butter, dried fruits, nuts/trail mix, canned goods; toiletries such as towelettes/wipes, diapers and prescription medications; manual can opener; first-aid kit.
If a storm that could cause outages is forecast, keep these things in mind:
— Plan for medical needs/devices. If someone in your home is dependent on electric-powered medical equipment, make sure you have a battery backup or make alternative arrangements to ensure their needs are met.
— Stock water. Fill a bathtub if you have one, so you have water to flush the toilet. (Avoid unsupervised bathroom access to children.) Fill large containers for drinking water or buy bottled water.
— Charge cellphones, tablets, computers and any backup power banks you have. Be sure vehicles are fueled. If you have a generator, be sure it’s in working order and fueled.
— Download work/school materials. That way you could stay productive if your internet is down.
— Watch the forecast. Keep updated with storm alerts and news from the National Weather Service.
— During an outage, get updates on estimated times of power restoration at VEC’s Outage Center on the website at vermontelectric.coop/outage-center as well as on VEC’s Facebook and Twitter feeds. Also sign up to receive outage notifications through VEC’s online portal, SmartHub, vermontelectric.coop/smarthub
— For more information, visit vermontelectric.coop/electric-system/safety
AROUND VT
Night flying
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct night flying from Tuesday to Friday, Dec. 6-9 with one afternoon and one evening takeoff period per day, typically concluding by 7 p.m. As the first Air National Guard F-35 unit to be fully mission capable, the 158th Fighter Wing deployed earlier this year to Germany in support of ongoing NATO Air Shielding missions.
Email mikel.r.arcovitch.mil@army.mil for more information.
Food benefits
Vermont Department for Children and Families reports all food benefits for the 2021-22 school year plus summer, have been issued.
Eligible households should have received a letter explaining the benefit and should have received their benefit by Nov. 30.
If any family has not received benefits, DCF asks they visit dcf.vermont.gov/esd/P-EBT to review eligibility criteria or call the dedicated P-EBT line (1-800-479-6151 option 7).
Snow thrower safety
Outdoor Power Equipment Institute encourages users to ready for wintry weather.
Preparation:
— Have you read your owner’s manual?
— Have you checked your equipment since storing it?
— Is the equipment where you can get to it easily?
— Have you purchased the right fuel?
— Is gasoline being used safely?
— Are batteries charged?
— Is the yard free of obstructions?
— Are you dressed properly?
Operation:
— Is your clean out tool or stick ready?
— Do you turn off your snow thrower if you need to clear a clog?
— Is your snow thrower operated only in visible conditions?
— Can you aim your snow thrower with care?
— Will you use extreme caution on slopes and hills?
— Do you know where your cord is?
— Are pets and children inside while the snow thrower is operating?
Balint staff
Representative-elect Becca Balint announced she has hired Megan Garcia as chief of staff based in Washington, D.C., and David Scherr as state director based in Vermont.
Garcia is currently the deputy chief of staff and legislative director for Rep. David Cicilline, RI-1. She has almost a decade of experience in the House of Representatives and 13 years working in philanthropic institutions.
Scherr was raised in Norwich and is general counsel for the Vermont Cannabis Control Board. Previously, he served as an assistant attorney general and chief of the Community Justice Division in the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.
VTF&W
Gift certificates
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has hunting and fishing license gift certificates available via a link in the license section of its website.
Recipients redeem their certificate and purchase their licenses at vtfishandwildlife.com online.
