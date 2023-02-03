BIRTHS
Copley Hospital
A son, Walker Marten-Dean Shonio, was born Jan. 6, 2023, to Jacob Shonio and Abigail Judkins, of Morrisville.
A daughter, Maya Bliss Lockwood, was born Jan. 20, 2023, to Kate Martin and Joshua Lockwood, of Eden.
A daughter, Blaklee Mae Bidwell, was born Jan. 24, 2023, to Megan Allen and Nicholas Bidwell, of Hyde Park.
COLLEGE NEWS
Jada MacDonald, of Barre, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University.
AROUND VT
Extreme cold
The National Weather Service is warning of extremely cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills on Friday and Saturday. Wind chill values could reach as low as 30°F to 45°F below zero. These temperatures have the potential to pose a danger to health and property.
The Vermont Agency of Human Services, community organizations and municipalities are working to expand daytime and overnight shelter options for people experiencing homelessness during the coldest hours. Vermonters in need of heating assistance or shelter can call 211. A list of shelters will be updated at vem.vermont.gov/news/shelters online.
The Vermont State Police will also provide “freeze patrols” to look for and assist stranded motorists on the state’s two interstate highways during the overnight hours,
Additional steps to take are:
— Be a good neighbor. Check with older Vermonters or others who may need assistance to ensure they have heat and are safe.
— Limit outdoor activities during the coldest hours. Also, consider your pets and limit their time outdoors.
— Ensure you have sufficient heating fuel (including wood). If you lose heat, use only safe alternate heating sources like a fireplace, wood stove or space heater and take the necessary safety precautions. Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and ensure heat sources are venting properly.
— Keep blankets in your vehicle in the event you are stranded by a breakdown or minor accident and must wait for help. Ensure your vehicle has sufficient fuel and other fluids, good tire pressure and the battery is in good condition.
— Dress in several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing, rather than a single layer of heavy clothing. Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent. Wear a hat, mittens and sturdy, waterproof boots, protecting your extremities. Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.
— Excessive exposure can lead to frostbite, which is damaging to body tissue that is frozen. Frostbite causes a loss of feeling and a pale appearance in extremities, such as fingers, toes, ear lobes or the tip of the nose. If symptoms are detected, seek medical help immediately. Slowly warm the affected areas as you await medical assistance.
— Hypothermia can occur in extreme cases. The warning signs are uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion. If the person’s temperature drops below 95°, seek immediate medical care. If medical assistance is not available, slowly warm up the person, body core first, wrapping them in a blanket or using your own body heat. Do not warm the extremities first, for this drives the cold blood towards the heart and can lead to heart failure. Do not give the person alcohol, coffee, tea or any hot food or beverage. Warm liquids are best.
— If you lose your heat, seal off unused rooms by stuffing towels in the cracks under the doors. At night, cover windows with extra blankets or sheets. Food provides the body with energy for producing its own heat.
— If working outside, winter weather can expose outdoor workers to frostbite, hypothermia and cold stress, all of which can be fatal. It is important to monitor the wind chill temperature to better prepare and perform the work safely.
— Know the symptoms of cold stress: reddening skin, tingling, pain, swelling, leg cramps, numbness and blisters.
— Dress properly; wear at least three layers of loose-fitting clothing, insulated gloves and boots, and cover your head.
— Monitor your physical condition and that of your coworkers.
— Stay dry and pack extra clothes; moisture can increase heat loss from the body.
— Take frequent breaks in warm, dry areas.
— Drink warm liquids.
Blood donations
The American Red Cross blood drive opportunities through Feb. 14 are shown below. Donors may book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Berlin — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Feb. 4, Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce, 963 Paine Turnpike North; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 10, Central Vermont Medical Center, 130 Fisher Road.
Bethel — 12 to 4:30 p.m., Feb. 3, Bethel White Church, 129 Church St.
Burlington — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 4, CrossFit Burlington, 39 Birchcliff Pkwy.
Charlotte — 2 to 7 p.m., Feb. 8, Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road.
Derby — 12 to 5:30 p.m., Feb. 7, Newport Elks #2155, 3736 U.S. Route 5.
Enosburg Falls — 12 to 5:30 p.m., Feb. 9, Enosburg American Legion, 108 Depot St.
Essex Junction — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 11, Founders Memorial School, 33 Founders Road.
Jericho — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 8, Catalyst Church on Raceway, 100 Raceway Road.
Lyndonville — 12 to 5 p.m., Feb. 9, Northern Vermont University Lyndon, 1001 College Road.
Montpelier — 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 6, Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center, 100 State St.
Norwich — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 13, Tracy Hall, 300 Main St.
Richmond — 12 to 6 p.m., Feb. 8, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 64 West Main St.
South Burlington — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 14, South Burlington High School, 550 Dorset St.
St. Albans — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 14, St. Albans City Hall, 100 North Main St.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
