AROUND TOWN
OLLI filmsMONTPELIER — The fall session of Central Vermont Osher Lifelong Learning Institute continues at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Savoy Theater, Main Street in Montpelier. Historian and author Rick Winston will present the first of a three-part series of films based on novels of Henry James.
This week’s film is “The Heiress,” from 1949. Based on James’ novella, “Washington Square,” this tale of a wealthy woman courted for her wealth stars Olivia de Havilland and Montgomery Clift. The other two films in the series will be presented on Dec. 7 (“The Innocents”) and Dec. 14 (“The Bostonians”).
If not already registered for the entire fall series, you may register for the remaining weekly presentations ― this film and two others ― for $8 each. Registration should be done online ahead of time or by mail to UVM OLLI. Or you may send a check or pay online after the fact. For more details, visit learn.uvm.edu/olli/centralvt
Climate changeMONTPELIER — The League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library, presents the second in its 2022-23 Lecture Series on The Impact of Climate Change on Vermont. This second program, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, presents a panel discussion, Impacts of Climate Change on Agriculture and Ecology. Moderated by Tom McKone, panelists include Jillian Liner, Vermont Audubon; Jim Shallow, Nature Conservancy; Abbie Corse, Corse Farm Dairy and Vermont Climate Council; and Josh Faulkner, UVM and Vermont Climate Council.
The program will be hosted via Zoom and is open to the public. Attendance is free, but all guests must register at www.kellogghubbard.org/adult-programs
Poetry Society Poetry Society of Vermont celebrates its 75th anniversary with readings from its members in a series of events at libraries throughout Vermont. PSOV members will read from the 2022 The Mountain Troubadour, the PSOV literary journal, as well as from their own work. The public is invited o register at bit.ly/psov-75
— 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Fletcher Room, Fletcher Free Library, Burlington.
— 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
— 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, Kellogg-Hubbard Library, Montpelier.
YOUTH NEWS
Girl ScoutsWILLIAMSTOWN — Girls in grades K-3 and a caregiver are invited to learn about opportunities to get involved with Girl Scouts in your community from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Williamstown Elementary School, 100 Brush Hill Road, Williamstown. Virtual sign-up events also take place throughout the year at girlscoutsgwm.org. Walk-ins are welcome. Girl Scouts feature programs in the outdoors; entrepreneurship; science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); and life skills.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.