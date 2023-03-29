AROUND VT.
Education director
SHELBURNE — Shelburne Museum announced Jason Vrooman as Stiller Family Foundation director of education. He joins Shelburne from Middlebury College, where he was chief curator and director of engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion at Middlebury College Museum of Art. In his prior role as curator of education and academic programs at Middlebury, Vrooman partnered with faculty to incorporate art into their syllabi, led trainings and tours for local K-12 teachers and students, expanded access to and diversified membership in Middlebury’s student museum guide program, and promoted physical accessibility.
Do not flush
The Department of Environmental Conservation offers a few tips on what not to flush and how to better dispose of that waste. Even products advertised as “flushable” can clog drains, accumulate in pumps in the sewer system, or interfere with treatment at wastewater facilities, all of which cost the homeowner or the public extra money. For health and sanitation reasons, Vermonters should only flush bodily fluids, soap and toilet paper.
Dispose of these things the right way:
— Fats, oils and grease: Bring to a transfer station or food scrap drop-off’s food waste bins, or work with a food scrap hauler that accepts fats, oils and grease.
— Food waste and organics like coffee grounds: Compost at a drop-off, at home, or work with a food scrap hauler. Remember to also follow bear-friendly composting practices.
— Hazardous waste labeled toxic, hazardous, poisonous, reactive, corrosive, or flammable: Bring to a household hazardous waste collection event or facility.
— Solid waste like “flushable” wipes, pet waste and cigarette butts: Put in the trash.
— Needles and sharps: Learn how to safely dispose of sharps.
— Drugs like medicine, vitamins and pills: Visit the Department of Health’s prescription drug disposal system.
COLLEGE NEWS
In late February, Andrew Crompton, a Berlin graduate from U-32 and a University of Vermont senior, set a new school record in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 14.17:45 at the Last Chance Indoor Qualifier held at Boston University, breaking the record set in 2015.
Matt Belfield, UVM’s head track coach, praised Crompton’s hard work, dedication and gave praise to his coach, Joe Gingras. Gingras is also from Berlin and graduated in 1994 from U-32 where he was on “The Quad Squad” team winning four straight State Cross Country Championships led by Hall of Fame Coach Mark Chaplin.
BUSINESS
Tourism Day
MONTPELIER — Tourism Day at the State House returned March 22 for the first time since 2020. Over 150 tourism and hospitality industry leaders were present to engage with legislators and raise awareness of their collective contributions to the Vermont economy. Business and policy leaders connected during a coffee hour with Gov. Phil Scott, a joint hearing on the visitor economy with the House Commerce and Economic Development and the Senate Economic Development, Housing, and General Affairs Committee, and an evening reception.
Hauser now director
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty announced Deborah Hauser has joined the company as director of strategic growth. She comes to the company with over 20 years of real estate experience in sales, marketing, coaching, mentoring and operations. Hauser has been part of Sotheby’s for much of her career, beginning as a sales associate with Daniel Gale SIR and eventually rising to chief operating officer.
In 2021, in the Boston area, she was principal broker for an independent start-up and was named an “Achiever” by RIS Media; has been recognized as Top 50 Women in Business by Long Island Business News; and named an Outstanding Woman in Real Estate by Boston Real Estate Times in 2022. Hauser recently completed the T3 Fellow Program.
AROUND TOWN
Osher films
MONTPELIER — Central Vermont Osher Lifelong Learning Institute presents three films featuring amnesia as the prominent theme. Hosted by local film historian Rick Winston, the films will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 29, April 5 and 12, at the Savoy Theater. The first film will be “Random Harvest,” based on James Hilton’s novel and starring Ronald Colman and Greer Garson; the second is “Spellbound,” an Alfred Hitchcock thriller set largely in Vermont, featuring Ingrid Bergman and Gregory Peck; and the third is “Man Without a Past,” second of Aki Kaurismaki’s Finland trilogy.
Each film is $8. Registration should be done online ahead of time at learn.uvm.edu/olli/centralvt online.
Job fair
BARRE — The Central Vermont Job Fair returns for its 14th year from noon to 7 p.m. April 5 at the Barre Auditorium. A variety of food vendors will be available, as well as a computer resource center to support jobseekers with online applications, updating resumes, etc. Jobseekers can expect on-site interviews and should come with their resumes ready.
Employers can go to www.centralvtjobfair.com, where they can register for a table by clicking on the “registration” tab. Seasoned employers include Agrimark/Cabot, Central Vermont Medical Center, Gifford Medical and E.F. Wall. Many thanks to job fair sponsors National Life Group, Community National Bank, and Northfield Savings Bank, who will also have tables at the fair advertising open positions.
For more information, visit email info@centralvtjobfair.com.
Comedian
MONTPELIER — The next to last 2023 Farmers Night Concert Series performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the State House Chamber. “From the Dump to the Door: A Vermont Politician’s Evolution” features Josie Leavitt, a comedian, storyteller, stand-up teacher, cancer advocate and now a state representative. The concerts are free and open to the public. The Farmers Night Concert Series is a State House tradition, which goes back over 100 years, when lawmakers entertained themselves in the House Chamber mid-week while away from home.
