Live Primo
BARRE — After a COVID-imposed hiatus, Primo Maggio, Barre Historical Society’s annual celebration of International Workers’ Day, returns to the historic Old Labor Hall, 46 Granite St., Sunday, April 30, with a community dinner followed by historian Andrew Hoyt’s presentation “Luigi Galleani & the Anarchists of Barre.”
The festivities begin at 5 p.m. with a social hour, followed at 6 p.m. by a traditional Italian dinner. Hoyt’s presentation will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the dinner and talk are $25. For reservations, call or text 802-505-0405. For more information, visit oldlaborhall.org or email info@oldlaborhall.org.
Mayfest
MONTPELIER — All Species Day, Onion River Outdoors Bike Swap, Green Up Day, Race Against Racism, and opening day of the Capital City Farmers Market are ways downtown Montpelier celebrates the return of warm weather.
AllTogetherNow! hosts Mayfest’s All Species Day on Sunday, April 30; dress as your favorite species and join in celebrating interdependence with all of life. Two Green Up Day locations on Saturday, May 6, are at the Farmers Market and at Langdon Street; clean-up bags, gloves and other supplies are available at the Green Up tables. Onion River Outdoors holds its annual Bike Swap Saturday, May 6, at 20 Langdon St. Students from Vermont high schools statewide are organizing The Race Against Racism Sunday, May 7, at the State House lawn.
Visit www.montpelieralive.com/mayfest for more details.
Do Good Fest
MONTPELIER — The National Life Group Do Good Fest Saturday, July 15, will be headlined by the Plain White T’s, a Grammy-nominated American rock band. A Vermont favorite, All-Night Boogie Band, will lead the lineup, with other bands to be announced soon. The event will be held on the company’s back lawn in Montpelier.
Visit dogoodfest.com/admission to obtain advance tickets, which are required. While the concert is free, a donation to Branches of Hope is strongly suggested. Branches of Hope is the cancer patient fund at Central Vermont Medical Center’s National Life Cancer Treatment Center. Past Do Good fests have raised more than $350,000 for the fund.
The company is also bringing back Beats for Good, a high school music competition for Vermont students. In addition to the music, Do Good Fest features food trucks, a beer and cider garden, face painting for kids, and a Nonprofit Village. The event will finish with the fireworks display.
Volunteer week
AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, celebrates National Volunteer Week April 16-22. The observance honors the lasting contributions of volunteers. Volunteers remain an essential resource throughout American schools, shelters, hotlines and hospitals, as well with civic, faith-based and nonprofit organizations.
New coordinator
Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas has hired Robyn Palmer for the newly created education and civic engagement coordinator position. Palmer is known in Vermont’s nonprofit sector for her work over the last 10 years as director of an AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America program based at the Vermont Agency of Human Services. Among other outreach and engagement work, Palmer will assist the secretary with creating a 2024 General Election voter guide and developing resources for a statewide K-12 civics curriculum.
Work-cation weekends
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is looking for volunteers to get the conservation camps ready for the 2023 season. This year, the GMCC Kehoe “workcation” weekend will be May 6-7 on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton and the GMCC Buck Lake workcation weekend will be May 20-22 in Woodbury.
Volunteers can participate for as long as they are able to: one hour, one day, or both days. They are welcome to stay overnight in onsite cabins, or they can bring their own tents. Lunch and dinner will be provided. For more information and to register as a volunteer, email Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov or call 802-249-4199.
Deer ages
Hunters who provided the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department with a tooth from their deer can now find out how old their deer was by visiting the department’s website vtfishandwildlife.com with a link from the home page. The oldest deer harvested was a 19-year-old doe taken in Pittsford. The oldest buck was 10 years old and was taken in Lincoln.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)
