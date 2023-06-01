AROUND TOWN
Festivals
MONTPELIER — Vermont Center for Ecostudies and North Branch Nature Center present Biodiversity Jamboree festival celebrating birds, bugs, plants and pollinators, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10, at NBNC, 713 Elm St. in Montpelier. This free summer nature festival includes a food truck lunch and music. Donations at the door are welcome but not required. At the end of the day, ecologist Doug Tallamy will host a keynote presentation, tickets required. Visit NorthBranchNatureCenter.org/BioJam for more information and to get tickets for Dr. Tallamy’s talk.
WORCESTER — Worcester’s Arts Festival will be held from noon to 8 p.m. June 10 at Ladd Field. Live music, dance, readings/poetry and art exhibitors are featured. Worcester’s Chad Holister is the closing performer.
Fundraiser
COLCHESTER — UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice’s annual Fun Run & Jiggety Jog fundraiser returns this year to an in-person event Saturday, June 10, at Malletts Bay School in Colchester. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the 5K run/3K walk starts at 9 a.m. This annual fundraising event is the single largest fundraiser for the McClure Miller Respite House, Vermont’s only Medicare-certified, inpatient hospice residence.
Register at www.uvmhomehealth.org/fun-run-2023 as an individual or team. Tag #RunforRespite during the event and post photos online.
Armenia support
BURLINGTON — The Armenian National Committee of Vermont supported relay team “Artsakh” at the Vermont City of Burlington Marathon on May 28. ANC VT “Team Artsakh” ran to give visual voice for 120,000 Artsakh Armenians, to lift the 169-day genocidal blockade imposed by Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev. The 3.1-mile Lachin Corridor is the only road that links Artsakh Armenians with Armenia; no food, medical supplies or humanitarian aid can get through except occasional Red Cross deliveries. ANC VT “Team Artsakh” leader Violetta Ayrapetova, and teammates Josh Ferrell, Julia Chimienti and Brennan Mangan, ran a 5:44 hour relay.
The ANC of VT is supporting U.S. House Resolution H.Res.32O “Recognizing the Republic of Artsakh’s independence and condemning Azerbaijan’s continued aggression against Armenia and Artsakh.” To support this resolution, call Rep. Becca Balint at 202-225-4115.
AROUND VT
Beekeepers Association
Reminder — Introduction to Queen Rearing online workshop 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, free for members.
Register your hives — Vermont State Law says you must register your hives. The Vermont Apiary Program website has information and necessary registration forms. Registration for new apiaries is due upon ownership of bees. Renewal period is open from June 1 through June 30 each year.
Welcome — New Beekeepers online workshop May 25 was recorded and is available by login to VBA website and look for the Past Workshop and Events Recordings under the Calendar menu.
Anglers needed
Researchers from the University of Vermont and Dartmouth College are seeking help from anglers this summer for a survey to measure mercury concentrations in Lake Champlain sport fish. The data will also be shared with consumers to help them make informed choices as eating too many lake-caught fish with high mercury levels may result in neurological damage.
This survey is conducted every five years in collaboration with the Lake Champlain Basin Program. While numerous fish muscle samples were collected in summer 2022, additional samples are needed for walleye and lake trout.
Information about the study can be found at go.uvm.edu/hginfish. The website lists the number and type of samples needed from various sections of the lake along with local markets, bait shops and marinas that have agreed to serve as fish muscle sample collection sites.
Grants
Arts — The National Endowment for the Arts announced eight grants totaling $1,116,440 to Vermont arts and cultural organizations, including the Vermont Arts Council, approved for an $968,940 NEA FY 2023 partnership agreement to deliver arts programs, services and activities statewide. The Vermont recipients are Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, Burlington, $30,000; Flynn Center for the Performing Arts (on behalf of Burlington Discover Jazz Festival), $15,000; Dorset Theatre Festival, $25,000; Governor’s Institute on the Arts, $20,000; JAG Production Co., White River Junction, $25,000; New Music on the Point, Leicester, $12,500; Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Burlington, $20,000. For more information, visit www.arts.gov/news.
BIPOC-led — The Vermont Changemakers Table, with contributions from Vermont Community Foundation, has distributed eight grants totaling $40,000 to provide unrestricted operating support for organizations led by Black, Indigenous and People of Color working with rural communities across Vermont. Grant recipients include celebration and preservation of Indigenous cultural practices, mutual aid for migrant worker communities, education and advocacy around issues of racial justice, equity and discrimination, art therapy for LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC youth, and more. Recipients are Abenaki Circle of Courage, Addison Allies Network, Maquam Bay of Missisquoi, Milk with Dignity Standards Council, Rutland Area Branch NAACP, SafeArt, The Outpost Foundation, Unlikely Riders.
VTF&W
Bear conflicts
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is increasing outreach efforts to encourage Vermont residents and visitors to get ahead of an anticipated jump in bear conflicts this June. In Vermont, the leading cause of bear conflicts is unsecured garbage, including household trash collection bins and dumpsters at businesses and campgrounds. Visit vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/living-with-wildlife/living-with-black-bears for a list of steps for coexisting with bears.
