COLLEGE NEWS
Justin Thurber, of Barre, has earned a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Jada MacDonald, of Barre, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University.
Elizabeth Wilson, Marine Science-Biology BS major, of Montpelier, earned spring 2023 dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa.
The following students are named to Emerson College’s spring 2023 dean’s list: Jonas Engle, Media Arts Production major, of Stowe; Isabella Mitchell, Journalism major, of Stowe; Morgan Gaffney, Journalism major, of Thetford Center; Wyatt Cunningham, interdisciplinary major, of Waterbury.
AROUND TOWN
Leadership summit
RANDOLPH CENTER — The Vermont Council on Rural Development invites all Vermonters to the 2023 Vermont Community Leadership Summit on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Vermont State University Randolph Campus. Register at www.vtrural.org/summit. Registration is $50 per person, with options available for partial or no payment to register, if needed, by using promo code “PARTIAL” (for $25) or “FRIEND” (for no cost) at checkout. This event is meant to be accessible to all without financial barriers. The day includes lunch and a Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Party to close.
The event agenda is designed to strengthen skills, capacity and future opportunities for community members and leaders, including youth, municipal leaders, community organizers and volunteers, people with lived experience in critical challenges facing our communities, experts and technical assistance providers, regional leaders, and more.
For more information, visit www.vtrural.org/summit or call 802-223-6091 or info@vtrural.org.
AROUND VT
Compost operators
Registration is now open for the Vermont Compost Operator Certification Training. Hosted by The 131° School of Composting, and presented by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, this daylong, in-person workshop Sept. 15 in Williston, will provide participants with a Compost Operator Certificate, which meets the ANR requirements for small, medium and large compost facility operators. The course is limited to Vermont residents and site operators working in the state. Registration is $30 at Eventbrite.com.
In addition to the training, consulting services are available to eligible food scrap composters on an ongoing basis. For more information, email James@CompostTechnicalServices.com.
BUSINESS
Field Day
ALBURGH — The UVM Extension Northwest Crops and Soils Program will host its annual Field Day beginning at 10 a.m. July 27, at the Borderview Research Farm, 487 Line Road, in Alburgh. Farmers may attend for free. All others pay a $25 registration fee. Advanced registration is required for all participants by July 25 with registrations accepted online at go.uvm.edu/2023annualfieldday or at 802-656-8407. Certified Crop Adviser, Custom Applicator and Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets’ water quality training education credits are available.
Participants will learn about research and experiments involving perennial forages, corn, soybeans, small grains, dry beans, hemp and other crops. They also will receive an update on ongoing and innovative crop and soil research trials at the farm. A barbecue lunch is included and will be catered by Phoenix House in Berkshire, with ice cream donated by Ben & Jerry’s for dessert.
Options for afternoon intensive sessions will include soil health (greenhouse gases and biochar); integrated pest management, neonics and pollinators; malt barley (tastings and sensory information); forages (energy content and harvesting at different heights) and hemp processing. In addition, there will be an opportunity to check out new equipment and visit with local vendors and businesses.
Ag photos
Farm Credit East is seeking creative images of modern Northeast agriculture, commercial fishing and forest products for its 2024 Agricultural Views calendar. Upload your picturesque images from the farm, woods or dock at FarmCreditEast.com/Calendar by July 31 for a chance to win. From all entries, 14 photos will be selected for the $100 prize each. Additional photos will be selected to fill the calendar pages, each earning a $25 prize. Only digital photos are accepted. For contest rules and an entry form, visit www.farmcrediteast.com/calendar.
Dairy relief
Vermont organic dairy farmers are encouraged to apply for relief funding. This grant funding is designed to mitigate the extreme market challenges in 2022, including high feed and input costs; $6.9 million was made available in the Vermont state budget, which began on July 1.
Eligible dairy farmers who apply will receive a single payment of $5 per hundredweight of organic milk produced in 2022. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is responsible for the application process and distribution of funds.
The application is now available online. All qualifying applications will be processed in the order they are received. The application period closes at noon, Friday, Oct. 20. For more information, visit agriculture.vermont.gov/administration/vermont-organic-dairy-relief-program.
