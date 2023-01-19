BUSINESS
New director
RANDOLPH — Erin Barry-Fenton joins Gifford Community Hospital as the new director for Strode Independent Living, a 49-unit apartment complex for seniors aged 62 and older at Morgan Orchards Senior Living Community in Randolph Center. She has spent the last decade working in long-term care marketing and leadership positions.
Barry-Fenton served as a case manager and social worker at Menig Nursing Home from 2010 to 2014. Most recently, she was administrator at The Loretto Home residential/assisted living community in Rutland. Barry-Fenton spent five years in-between those jobs as the director of admissions, marketing and patient relations at Berlin Health and Rehabilitation. She replaces Bethany Silloway, who remains in the Gifford Health Care system, taking over as manager for Gifford’s specialty services.
Utility incentives
Vermont Public Power Supply Authority announced its new online rebate platform. Customers of Barton Electric, Village of Enosburg Falls, Hardwick Electric Department, Jacksonville Electric Company, Village of Johnson, Ludlow Electric Light Department, Lyndonville Electric Department, Morrisville Water & Light, Northfield Electric Department, Orleans Electric, and Swanton Village, are eligible for rebates. Customers can apply online for a variety of incentives that encourage fossil fuel use reduction, by visiting www.vppsa.com/rebates online.
Transportation incentives — electric vehicles, up to $1,400; electric vehicle chargers, $500 for chargers for workplace or public use, free charger plus $500 incentive for residential customers who qualify for PowerShift; ebikes, $100; electric golf carts, $50.
Home and yard incentives — heat pump technology, at least $250 instant discount, offered in partnership with Efficiency Vermont; electric lawn mowers, $50; electric trimmers, $25; electric chainsaws, $25; electric leaf blowers, $25.
Business incentives — electric forklifts, $2,500; commercial electric lawn mowers, $1,200; custom projects, incentive varies (contact VPPSA to learn more).
Rebate applications by mail and email are still accepted.
New leadership
The Vermont Communications Union Districts Association has elected new officers: Ellie de Villiers, Maple Broadband, as president; Jonathan Baker, NEK Broadband, as vice president; and F.X. Flinn, ECFiber, as treasurer/secretary.
Modeled on the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, the association formed in November 2020 and consists of nine Communications Union Districts, regional municipalities to provide world-class broadband to unserved and underserved addresses statewide.
Addison County native de Villiers has experience in telecommunications, strategy and policy, including at a multi-national fiber operator leading its affordable access initiatives.
Danville resident Baker is a founding member of the executive committee of the state’s largest and most rural CUD, NEK Broadband. He brings over 16 years in software development to create tools that help solve broadband access and affordability challenges.
The association would like to thank outgoing President F.X. Flinn for his service and commitment to broadband in Vermont, including his role in the formation of VCUDA.
AROUND TOWN
Wildlife photos
RANDOLPH — Braintree’s Paul Blossom is displaying his wildlife photography this month at the Gifford Gallery. He prints his photographs on metal for several reasons, including durability, ease to clean, and enhancing color and clarity. Blossom’s metal prints do require a frame, but are easy to matte, and come with a float mount so the print can stand about a half-inch away from the wall. All of Blossom’s exhibited art is for sale.
Huynh hiredBURLINGTON — Feeding Chittenden has hired Anthony Huynh as marketing and events specialist. He earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Champlain College and has worked with local companies in the Vermont area. Huynh will collect and disseminate stories from community members experiencing food insecurity, coordinate fundraisers and special events, and support Feeding Chittenden’s social media and online presence.
