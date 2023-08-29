AROUND TOWN
Closed to traffic
BARRE CITY — Beginning this week, Merchant Street between Vermont Route 14/Maple Avenue and Warren Street is closed to traffic. The road closure will be in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until Friday, Sept. 15.
A state-signed detour route will be in place for motorists and will guide motorists along Route 14/Maple Avenue and Summer Street to connect to the open portion of Merchant Street. Local traffic will be able to access the closed portion of Merchant Street at Warren Street.
The road closure of Merchant Street is for the excavation and realignment of the roadway and the construction of the new retaining wall.
Naloxone vending
JOHNSON — The Johnson Health Center invites the community and policy leaders to the unveiling of Vermont’s very first naloxone vending machine, to be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 31 at 221 Lower Main St. in Johnson. The ceremony, scheduled on Overdose Awareness Day, underscores the urgent need for accessible naloxone as overdose deaths continue to rise nationwide.
The Johnson Health Center partnered with Jenna’s Promise and the University of Vermont’s Center on Rural Addiction to bring this life-saving initiative to reality. It will act as the flagship for a project aimed at distributing five naloxone vending machines across northern New England. The vending machine will hold approximately 300 naloxone nasal sprays designed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose involving substances such as fentanyl, heroin and prescription painkillers.
Vermont’s substance use and overdose crisis includes 239 opioid overdose-related deaths recorded last year, marking the third consecutive year of record numbers. This is a reflection of the increased potency and lethality of fentanyl, the most commonly used opioid.
USPS delivery
U.S. Postal Service employees statewide will celebrate Labor Day as all Post Offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, when there will be no delivery of mail, with the exception of guaranteed overnight parcels. Full retail and delivery services will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
If considering a new career or looking for work, visit www.usps.com/careers and search, by state, for available jobs near you or stop by the USPS facility from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 29, or from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 30, at 8 New England Drive in Essex Junction, for application process information.
AROUND VT
Student safety
The American Red Cross Northern New England Region offers ways to help make sure your student is safe as they head back to school for the upcoming year.
— If your student rides a bus to school, they should plan to get to their bus stop early and stand away from the curb while waiting for the bus to arrive.
— Students should board the bus only after it has come to a complete stop and the driver or attendant has instructed them to get on.
— All students should stay in clear view of the bus driver and never walk behind the bus.
— Cross the street at the corner, obey traffic signals and stay in the crosswalk.
— Never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.
— If children go to school in a car, they should always wear a seat belt. Younger children should use car seats or booster seats until the lap-shoulder belt fits properly (typically for children ages 8-12 and over 4’9”), and ride in the back seat until they are at least 13 years old.
— If a teenager is going to drive to school, parents should mandate that they use seat belts. Drivers should not use their cell phone to text or make calls and avoid eating or drinking while driving.
— Some students ride their bike to school. They should always wear a helmet and ride on the right, in the same direction as the traffic is going.
— When children are walking to school, they should only cross the street at an intersection, and use a route along which the school has placed crossing guards.
— Parents should walk young children to school, along with children taking new routes or attending new schools, at least for the first week to ensure they know how to get there safely. Arrange for students to walk to school with a friend or classmate.
Drivers should slow down, know that yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is getting ready to stop and motorists should slow down and be prepared to stop. Red flashing lights and an extended stop sign indicate the bus is stopped and children are getting on or off. Motorists must stop when they are behind a bus, meeting the bus or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped. Motorists following or traveling alongside a school bus must also stop until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and all children have reached safety. This includes two and four-lane highways. If physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping. Do not proceed until all the children have reached a place of safety.
Know what the emergency plan is at your child’s school in case a disaster or an unforeseen event occurs. Develop a family emergency plan so everyone will know who to contact and where to go if something happens while children are at school and parents are at work. Details are available at redcross.org/prepare.
Learn and practice first aid and CPR skills by taking a course so you can help save a life. Download the free Red Cross First Aid app for instant access to information on handling the most common first aid emergencies whether it be before, during or after school. You can find it by searching for “American Red Cross” in your app store or at redcross.org/apps.
