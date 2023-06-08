COLLEGE NEWS
Clarkson University spring 2023 academic honors go to Elizabeth Poirier, of Barre, Lyle Rinehimer, of Fairlee, Hugh North, of Stowe, as presidential scholars; and Dani Gordon, of Bradford, Jacob Richardson, of Lowell, Ernesto Sola-Thomas, of Plainfield, on the dean’s list.
Brianna Storti, of Barre, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Cazenovia College.
Spring 2023 dean’s list students at Stonehill College include Lilly Leach, of Lyndonville, and Zachary Fisher, of Waterbury.
Hunter Verge, of St. Johnsbury, was named to spring 2023 dean’s list at Pennsylvania Western University.
AROUND TOWN
Mosaic Vermont
BARRE — Mosaic Vermont, Washington County’s sexual violence prevention and response agency, invites the public to its Open House & Survivor Art Show from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at 4 Cottage St., in Barre. Mosaic will be celebrating as Central Vermont New Directions Coalition joins with Mosaic to begin a new era of holistic prevention work in central Vermont.
Father’s Day
WAITSFIELD — The annual Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast, hosted by Mad River Valley Ambulance Service, will be serving breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. June 18 at the MRVAS station, 4177 Main St. in Waitsfield. The buffet includes pancakes with Vermont maple syrup, fresh cut fruit salad, pastries, sausage (meat and vegetarian), eggs, and more. Cost is $8 adults and $5 children and seniors; family rates are also offered.
BURLINGTON — The Father’s Day & Men’s Health Awareness, Vermont Lake Monsters vs. Westfield Starfires, game will be held at 5:05 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Centennial Field. The UVM Cancer Center and the team are partnering to raise awareness of skin cancer and minimize sun exposure at games. Free SPF 30 will be available all summer through new sunscreen dispensers around the grandstands. Skin cancer is the most prevalent cancer in Vermont, and the state has the second-highest per-capita rate of new melanoma cases in the nation, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Breast Cancer Awareness Night will be held at the Vermont Lake Monsters vs. Nashua Silver Knights game at 6:35 p.m. Friday, July 14.
The Vermont Lake Monsters have also donated over 500 tickets to people living with and beyond cancer and their family members, caregivers and clinicians; these fans will attend these two special games at no cost. The Cancer Center and the Lake Monsters encourage all fans to wear lavender as a show of support on these two nights.
AROUND VT
Con Hogan Award
Nominations for the 2023 award are now open until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 29. For more information or to submit a nomination, visit vermontcf.org/conhoganaward online.
The $15,000 annual award recognizes a community leader who shares Hogan’s vision of a better Vermont and who makes that vision a reality. Awardees are individuals who focus on results, use data and measurement to mobilize action, work with people across diverse perspectives, pursue their vision, and persist through setbacks.
Law enforcement
BURLINGTON — Anthony Facos has joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office as the new law enforcement coordinator for the District of Vermont. His duties will involve advising the U.S. Attorney on law enforcement issues throughout Vermont, serving as liaison for state and local law enforcement agencies to bring cases for possible federal prosecution with an emphasis on reduction of violent crime, and promoting community engagement.
With more than 35 years of state and local law enforcement experience, he spent 33 years with the Montpelier Police Department, including 13 years as chief. Most recently, Facos served as the executive director of the Division of Enforcement and Safety for Vermont’s Department of Motor Vehicles. His law enforcement career began with the Vermont State Police’s Marine Patrol.
Scholarly publishing
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont has launched an open-access academic press aimed at removing the financial barrier between peer-reviewed research and audiences worldwide. Fully funded by the university and overseen by UVM Libraries, the UVM Press operates under a “diamond open access model,” meaning that authors pay no fees to publish with the press and readers pay no fees to access the press’s published materials. Bryn Geffert, UVM’s dean of libraries, believes the role of a library is to connect patrons to information, making UVM Libraries a logical partner for managing the UVM Press. For more information, visit www.uvm.edu/press online.
