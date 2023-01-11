COLLEGE NEWS
MegAnne Gilmore, of Jeffersonville, presented research work at Radford University’s fourth annual Winter Creative Activities and Research Days.
Land giftDANVILLE — The Fairbanks Museum and Vermont Land Trust announce the creation of the Fairbanks Museum Nature Preserve at Matsinger Forest in Danville. The over 500-acre parcel located near Greenbanks Hollow was given to the museum by John and Barbara Matsinger to fulfill their vision for forest stewardship, environmental education, and community access to the natural world.
With the gift of the property completed, the museum anticipates opening Matsinger Forest to the public in late 2023 pending local and state permitting, and the installation of an access driveway and parking lot. The Matsinger Forest will also feature a trail system and facilities for non-motorized recreation. The parcel is a microcosm of biomes found in northern Vermont, dominated by northern hardwood forest, but contains vernal pools, beaver ponds, hemlock stands, meadows and northern white cedar swamps.
Funding for upkeep of the property in perpetuity has been secured through the creation of an endowment fund at the Vermont Community Foundation by John and Barbara Matsinger.
Yankee showESSEX JUNCTION — The annual Yankee Sportsman’s Classic show will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction. Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department invites the public to visit their exhibits and attend their seminars at the show. The 2023 hunting, fishing and trapping lawbooks will be available, as well as purchase of 2023 licenses. Visit yankeeclassic.net for more information.
Pinello-White promotedBERLIN — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont has promoted Margaret Pinello-White to the newly created role of chief administrative officer. Her 14 years with the Blue Cross have included serving as a human resources specialist, a worksite health and wellness coordinator, benefits manager, and most recently, the director of human resources and facilities. In her new role, Pinello-White oversees claims, mail and document management, payment integrity, audit, human resources, learning and organizational development, and facilities.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from Vermont Technical College and a master’s degree in business administration with a focus in organizational leadership from Norwich University. She has participated in the Vermont Leadership Institute and is currently working on a degree in mediation from Champlain College’s Center for Mediation and Dialogue. Pinello-White is also a senior certified professional in the Society for Human Resource Management. She has volunteered with the Green Mountain United Way for 10 years.
Shareholder electedBURLINGTON — Gravel & Shea law firm announced Celeste E. Laramie is now a shareholder of the firm. Over her five-plus years with the firm as a litigation associate, her work included commercial and contract disputes, personal injury and product liability, medical malpractice, employment disputes, real property-related matters, and now focuses on representing victims of domestic and sexual abuse. Previously, Laramie served as a trial attorney in the Committee for Public Counsel Services’ Public Defender Division in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Call to artistsHUNTINGTON — “Spark!” is the Birds of Vermont Museum’s 2023 art show seeking works showing a “spark” moment that fueled a lifelong love of birds and birding. Up to three works of art in almost any media, by new or returning artists, of any age, may be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 20. For more details, email museum@birdsofvermont.org or call 802-434-2167.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
