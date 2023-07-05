AROUND TOWN
Von Trapp garden
WAITSFIELD — Tobi and Sally von Trapp and the Mad River Valley Rotary are collaborating on the 2023 Open Garden Days at the von Trapp Greenhouse, 208 Common Road, Waitsfield. The display garden will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, July 7-8, 21-22, Aug. 4-5, 18-19, and Sept. 1-2. Tickets will be available only at the “door,” $10 cash or $10.50 charge; cash is preferred. Children under age 18 are free. No pets allowed.
Fundraiser results
COLCHESTER — UVM Health Network–Home Health & Hospice’s annual Fun Run & Jiggety Jog fundraiser for the McClure Miller Respite House exceeded its goal, raising more than $106,000 this year. With more than 200 combined runners and walkers participating, volunteers and sponsors, the success demonstrates ongoing commitment to supporting end-of-life care for patients, regardless of their ability to pay.
Additional sponsors include REM Development, Pomerleau Foundation, Vermont Mutual Insurance Group, New England Air Systems, Hanson & Doremus, Guided Wealth Advisors, SymQuest, National Life Group, Claussen’s and Snyder Homes. Media sponsors include WCAX, and Hall Communications.
Siblings Wyeth and Parker Haddock were the 5K course top finishers; Wyeth finished first overall with a time of 16:27 and Parker was the top under-12 finisher with a time of 17:05.
VLT hires
MONTPELIER — Sasha Vaut has joined the Vermont Land Trust as development director. She comes to the organization from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra where she was director of philanthropy for over six years. Vaut is a graduate of the 2020 class of Leadership Champlain, a professional development and community engagement program of the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce; she lives in Milton. Maggie Herrick, of Middlesex, has joined VLT as bookkeeper. Previously, she spent a decade in operations roles at food sector organizations. Herrick lives in Middlesex.
YOUTH NEWS
Youth forum
MONTPELIER — Central Vermont residents are encouraged to attend the upcoming Youth Opportunity Regional Forum from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 12 at Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier for people of all ages to discuss how to improve opportunities for youth in our communities. Free pizza and desserts will be served.
A group of statewide leaders and youth members has developed a process to hear from thousands of Vermonters, then review findings to make action recommendations to the Future of Vermont Action Team. Additional forums include a Rutland area forum on Sept. 12 and an NEK forum in St. Johnsbury on Sept. 19. Online input forms are available; Vermont Council on Regional Development will also conduct interviews with youth opportunity, education and workforce development people.
AROUND VT
Samara Fund
Funding is now available through the Samara Fund, which is directed by a group of queer and trans Vermonters committed to transformational grants and scholarships to Vermonters who demonstrate their dedication to the empowerment, health and safety of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and HIV-positive (LGBTQ+) people. Nonprofits or community groups may apply at any time this summer for up to $5,000. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. Visit vermontcf.org/samara for more information.
VTF&W
Fish with a warden
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering “Fish with a Warden” sessions as an opportunity for the public to fishing questions answered in real-time. The Fish with a Warden sessions will last an hour or more. Participants need to have their fishing license and bring their own fishing equipment. The state park day use fee has been waved for the duration of the program for participants who have registered in advance. Dates, times and locations for the sessions and pre-registration for up to 30 people for each session are available at bit.ly/Fish_With_Warden and in the list of Upcoming Events on the right side of the home page.
Composting vs. bears
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says many people are having problems with bears looking for food near their homes, and with the food scrap ban in effect, the department is providing tips for people who are composting at home so they can avoid attracting hungry bears.
If you know bears are active in your neighborhood, the best way to avoid attracting them is to take food scraps to one of the drop-off stations located by contacting your local solid waste management district or town at www.802recycles.com or ask your trash hauler if they pick up food scraps for composting.
Composting at home while minimizing the chances of attracting bears can best be done with these tips:
— Use three parts of brown material for one part of green material. Browns can be dried leaf and yard debris, wood chips, which often can be delivered to your house free by a local tree service company, or shredded paper. Greens include kitchen scraps, vegetables and small amounts of fruits. Adding lots of brown material minimizes smells and speeds up composting.
— No meat, bones or seafood leftovers. They do not break down quickly and are strong wildlife attractants.
— The food scrap ban allows people who compost at home to dispose of meat, bones and seafood in the trash, so they can be kept in a freezer until trash day.
— Give your compost oxygen by frequently mixing it or turning it over if it is in a container. This reduces odors and speeds up composting.
— Does your compost smell? If so, turning it, adding more brown material and adding a layer of wood shavings or sawdust to the top should solve the issue.
— Enclose your composter with electric fencing or compost in a hard, durable container with a lid that will be challenging for a bear to open. Some types of tumblers are bear-proof.
— Electric fencing with food scent added to the wires will discourage even persistent bears.
— If you are currently having a bear issue, delay starting your new compost pile until the bear issue resolves. Until then, keep food scraps in the freezer or bring them to a collection site.
