Lydia Wright, of East Hardwick, literature, anthropology major, has been named to the Purchase College fall 2022 dean’s list.
Osher event
MONTPELIER — The winter-spring session of Central Vermont Osher Lifelong Learning Institute continues at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Montpelier Senior Activity Center. The Vermont organization, Migrant Justice, will present Milk with Dignity in Vermont and Beyond. Register for all eight remaining weekly presentations for $40 ($70 for two) or for individual sessions at $8 apiece.
Registration should be done online ahead of time or by mail to UVM OLLI. Or if you decide to drop in at the last moment, you may send a check or pay online after the fact. All details are at learn.uvm.edu/olli/centralvt online. For more information, call 802-272-1706.
CVHHH fundraiser
BARRE — Registration is now open for the 35th Annual Chez Henri Cup Ski Race and Raffle Saturday, March 4, at Sugarbush Resort, hosted by Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice. The race is from 10 a.m. to noon and then the awards reception and raffle at 1 p.m. at Chez Henri Restaurant. The pre-race Registration Party begins at 4 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Chez Henri Bistro in Sugarbush Village.
$40 entry fee, includes one raffle ticket. Additional tickets are one ticket for $40, three tickets for $100, and five tickets for $150. All proceeds will benefit central Vermonters who need, and who may not have the ability to pay for, CVHHH services. For information, visit www.cvhhh.org/chezhenri23 or call 802-224-2267.
Counterpoint chorus
MONTPELIER — In late March, Counterpoint, Vermont’s professional vocal ensemble, will present “Living Water,” a program of sacred music by composers of African heritage, with works from the 18th to the 21st centuries by José Maurício Nunes Garcia, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Florence Price and Trevor Weston. The concerts, featuring Woodstock organist Lubbert Gnodde, will take place 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at First Church in Barre Unitarian-Universalist; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at First Congregational Church, Norwich; and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at First Congregational Church, Manchester. Tickets for all performances will be available at the door.
Counterfeit postage
In recent years, a surge in the use of counterfeit postage has been found in the mail stream. The intentional use, or sale, of counterfeit postage reflects an intentional effort to defraud the U.S. Postal Service of the funds it needs to provide services to the public.
In response, the Postal Service is filing a federal register notice about changes to its policy that will allow it to treat items found in the mail stream bearing counterfeit postage as abandoned and may be opened and disposed of at discretion of the postal service.
Public comments can be mailed or delivered on or before March 15 to: Manager, Product Classification, U.S. Postal Service, 475 L’Enfant Plaza SW, Room 4446, Washington, D.C. 20260-5015 or emailed to PCFederalRegister@usps.gov, with a subject line of “Counterfeit Postage.”
Safe workplaces
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor announced its Occupational Safety and Health Administration is inviting the public and workplace safety stakeholders to share their comments on how the agency can best honor companies who make exceptional commitments to workplace safety and health, and encourage others to follow. OSHA is asking a series of questions to elicit useful responses to support the project’s aims. Interested members of the public should submit comments and attachments, identified by Docket No. OSHA-2022-0012, using the Federal e-Rulemaking Portal. The deadline for comments is April 14.
