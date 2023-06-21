AROUND VT
Volunteers needed
This summer, the Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program is seeking volunteers to help monitor and collect information about lakes and ponds in the state. With over 800 lakes and ponds, volunteers are needed statewide for greeting lake visitors, inspecting boats, collecting water samples, tracking algal or cyanobacteria blooms, reporting aquatic invasive species, and more. For more information, visit dec.vermont.gov/watershed/lakes-ponds/learn or call 802-490-6198 or email Oliver.Pierson@vermont.gov.
Nurses honored
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont Medical Center announced the recipients of the 2023 Nursing Awards & Scholarships. These awards recognize the exceptional work of nurses at the medical center who demonstrate excellence in clinical practice, leadership, education and patient care. The recipients are:
Paul W. Horton Award for Nursing Excellence to Stephanie Rettew; Licensed Nursing Assistant Clinical Excellence Award to Penny Griffin-Kimball; Licensed Practical Nurse Excellence in Clinical Practice Award to Marcijo Lombard; Sally Sample Award to Joy Schekter; Excellence in Advanced Practice Nursing Award to Kari Mattos and Erika Charkalis; Joan Webber Jones Award to Valarie Nick; Kate FitzPatrick NPG Award to Aaron Early; UVM Medical Center Preceptor Excellence Award to MaryKate Canavan.
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont Medical Center announces two nurse leaders recently received national recognition from the Organization of Nurse Leaders. Betsy Hassan, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, CPPS, and Sarah Hoffman, MSN, RN CENP, were honored for advocacy, leadership and professional development efforts.
Hassan, who joined UVM Medical Center in 2021, is director of nursing education and professional development and serves as a board member of the American Nurses Association–Vermont. At the federal level, she works with members of Congress.
Hoffman, who first joined UVM Medical Center in 2006, is director of nursing operations and resources. She is currently co-chair of UVM Medical Center’s High Value Care Clinical Effectiveness and Efficiency Committee, leads the Nursing Workforce Steering Committee, and serves as a Vermont state representative on the ONL board of directors.
Trail fundraiser
The Green Mountain Club announced Long Trail Day will be Saturday, Aug. 19, this year. This annual fundraising event celebrates the Long Trail and invites all members of the hiking community to raise funds in support of the work that goes into maintaining Vermont’s 272-mile Long Trail.
Participants, donors and community members are invited to a Long Trail Day celebration near you. GMC representatives and volunteers will be stationed all over the state, leading hikes and workshops and handing out cold drinks and treats. Check greenmountainclub.org/longtrailday for hike sign-ups and details (coming soon).
Spring cleaning
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation encourages residents to properly dispose of or recycle unwanted household items.
Old TVs, leftover fluorescent light bulbs, mercury thermostats, leftover paint and expired batteries can be taken to free, special recycling locations across the state. Visit DEC’s VTrecycles.com and click on the orange “Special Recycling” symbol to find a nearby collection location.
Disposing of household hazardous waste including any household, automotive, lawn or garden products labelled “caution, toxic, danger, hazard, warning, poisonous, reactive, corrosive or flammable” is important to personal and public safety. Vermonters can bring HHW to collection events or HHW facilities. Residents can learn about local collections from their waste district or town’s website at 802recycles.com online.
AROUND TOWN
Library events
MARSHFIELD — Summer events at Jaquith Public Library, Old Schoolhouse Common, 122 School St. Room 2, Marshfield, are shown below. For more information, visit www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org or call 802-426-3581.
— Free Summer Lunch Program for Kids began June 19: Pick up a bag of food for a week’s worth of lunches at Jaquith Public Library, Cabot Library and Cutler Memorial Library. For more information, call 802-223-6548 or email onionriverfoodshelf@gmail.com.
— Summer Fun Nights, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, all ages, June 21 juggling and acrobatics, June 28 classic ’50s and ’60s rock ‘n’ roll songs, July 5 games and activities, July 12 movie, July 19 sea shanties and sailing songs, July 26 better world for butterflies, Aug. 2 movie, Aug. 9 big birds.
— Morning Programs, story time and snack at 10:30 a.m. followed by activities until noon, Fridays from June 23 to July 28, for children up to age 7.
— Summer Concert, Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 6, Dave Keller Band (blues); July 13, Pointe Noir (Cajun band); July 20, Old Rocket (string band); July 27, Atom & The Orbits (early rock ’n’ roll band); Aug. 3, Django Koenig’s band Larkspur (folk, rock, blues and country); Aug. 10, Les Dead Ringers (gypsy jazz).
— NatureCamp Summer Afternoon, 2:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday during July 11 to 27, for ages 7-11, at the Jaquith, free, register at www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org seeking assistant mentor.
Dance festival
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The second annual Junction Dance Festival will be held July 13 to 16, in White River Junction. The festival opens with a two-day performance of “Tell Me How You Breathe” by the Loom Ensemble held at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 13 and 14 (rain date July 17) at Lyman Point Park. July 14 through 16 features sampling of dance styles, workshops and films screened. July 15 and 16 showcase 20+ works by New England dance artists performing at Briggs Opera House, Open Door Studio and Veterans Memorial Park, within walking distance of each other. Performances will range from ethnic and street dance to contemporary, ballet, improvisation and folk dance. For more information, visit thejunctiondancefestival.org
VTF&W
Turkey survey
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking the public’s help monitoring wild turkeys. If you see a flock of turkeys in Vermont during July and August, the department asks you to go to the turkey brood survey on its website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) and report your observations, including where and when you observed the turkeys with the number of adult and young turkeys you observed. The value of the data collected improves when more people participate.
COLLEGE NEWS
Norwich University spring 2023 academic honors include:
President’s list — Wilder Brown, of Middlesex; Katelyn Hersey, Sophia Jerome, Emmett Kolber, all of Montpelier, Michelle Abajian, Kennedy Wimble, both of Waterbury; Laurel Davey, Jill Rundle, both of Waterbury Center.
Dean’s list — Kaitlyn Moyer, of Berlin; Anita Nandawula, Marcello Padgett, Acheri Donnell, Assumpta Nandawula, Helen Cressy, Kenzie Golonka, Henry Kasulka, all of Montpelier; David Rivera-Ollenburger, of Waitsfield; Reuben Callan, Dahrian Sheltra, both of Waterbury Center.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)