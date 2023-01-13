BIRTHS
Gifford Medical CenterA boy, Hudson Pedro, was born Dec. 18, 2022, to Elizabeth Sayers and Austin Pedro, of Bethel.
A girl, Ava Rae Lynn Bresett, was born Dec. 19, 2022, to Alanna Stern and Lee Bresett Jr., of Northfield.
A girl, Vaeda Adaline Bessett, was born Dec. 29, 2022, to Mallory Richardson and Brett Bessett, of Montpelier.
A girl, Maggie Lillian McAlpine, was born Dec. 30, 2022, to Emily and Jeremiah McAlpine, of Pittsfield.
YOUTH NEWS
Circus Smirkus
Learn about Smirkus Camp at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 on Instagram. Summer sessions include Smirkling Overnight and Smirkling for a Day for ages 5-11, two All Levels sessions for ages 8-16, an Intermediate session for ages 12-18, and four placement-based tracks (Road Show, Intermediate Skills Intensive, Advanced Ensemble & Advanced Individual Acts) for ages 12-18. Fall Family & Friends Camp will be Labor Day weekend for all ages. Sign up now to be a counselor-in-training, add a layover if staying for more than one session, or apply for a scholarship. Visit smirkus.org/camp-sessions for more information.
COLLEGE NEWS
Meadow Yvon, of Vershire, was named to the University of Bridgeport’s fall 2022 president’s list.
AROUND TOWN
Energy incentives
JOHNSON — Vermont Electric Co-op recently added two new incentives to make it more affordable for members to move to electric-powered devices for their energy needs in homes and businesses. A new program for no-cost Level II electric vehicle chargers was launched Jan. 1, and last year, the co-op added induction cooktops to the list that qualify for a bill credit.
The free Level II charger must be installed by the participant and enrolled in VEC’s communications platform so that VEC can request that it not charge when the co-op is anticipating peak electric demand. The induction cooktop incentive is a $100 bill credit; portable induction cooktops do not qualify.
In addition, VEC offers credits on members’ electric bills for the purchase of:
— Electric vehicles. For plug-in electric vehicles, $250 for purchases (new or used) and $50/year for leases; for all-electric vehicles, $500 for purchases (new or used) and $100/year for leases.
— Public/workplace/multi-family charging stations, $500 per connection.
— Heat pumps. For ductless, ducted, air-to-water, and ground source heat pumps, as well as heat pump water heaters, a joint incentive is available through Efficiency Vermont; a $150 per unit thermal efficiency credit is available if the system was installed in a building that meets thermal efficiency criteria.
— Pellet stoves, $150, plus another $150 if the unit is installed in a building that meets thermal efficiency criteria.
— Other machinery. Residential lawn mowers, $50; commercial-scale mowers and electric forklifts, $1,000.
— Heat pump pool heaters, $600 for units that meet efficiency criteria.
VEC also offers custom incentive opportunities for members who want to replace fossil fuel equipment and reduce carbon emissions, through electric service upgrades or line-extensions. These projects often serve commercial facilities like sawmills or sugaring operations, for instance.
For more information, visit vermontelectric.coop/energy-transformation-programs or call 1-800-832-2667.
Live performance
STOWE — Spruce Peak Arts will host “Homegoings: A Live Performance” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Homegoings is a series from Vermont Public’s Brave Little State, featuring conversations about Black grief, resilience and art, with artists of color who live in Vermont. Tickets are $20 for in-person, $5 for livestream only during the time of event; and are available now at sprucepeakarts.org or by calling 802-760-4634.
The evening will feature Ferene Paris Meyer, a Haitian-American storyteller based in Burlington; Rajnii Eddins, a spoken word poet/emcee and teaching artist; Donn Cherie, a Burlington-based, soul-folk singer-songwriter; Senayit Tomlinson, a singer/songwriter who lives on a property that spans across the Connecticut River, from Bradford to Orford; and Liza Phillips, a visual artist from southern Vermont.
