AROUND VT
State appointmentsThe Vermont Senate Committee on Committees has made the following appointments to the newly formed Environmental Justice Advisory Committee:
Environmental Justice Advisory Council, Mobile Home Park Representative — Gayle Pezzo, of Colchester. A current board member and president of her resident-owned mobile home park of about 600 residents, she previously worked in Long Island, New York, as a clinical director in an intensive care outpatient substance abuse treatment facility.
Environmental Justice Advisory Council, Social Justice Organization Representative — Britaney Watson, of North Springfield. Currently, the Rutland NAACP environmental justice chairperson, she also serves on the Renews BIPOC Council, the BIPOC Advisory Council for Let’s Grow Kids and as a Releaf member.
Environmental Justice Advisory Council, Municipal Government Representative — Zoraya Hightower. She has worked on environmental and social justice issues for over 10 years, including as a director of Equity and Inclusion for Nature 4 Justice, equity consultant with the Creative Discourse Group, and serves on the Burlington Vermont City Council after winning a seat as the first woman of color in 2020. Vermont Commission on Women — Esther Charlestin, of Bridgeport, current dean of students at Middlebury Union Middle School and previous member of the Middlebury Select Board and Middlebury’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Workgroup; and Kellie Campbell, of Georgia, chief information officer for the Vermont State Colleges System and recently served on the Executive Board for Vermont Women in Higher Education.
Grass-fed dairy
To help farmers make an informed decision about switching their cows to grass- and legume-based diets, the University of Vermont Extension Northwest Crops and Soils Program is sponsoring a free four-week online course this winter. Registration is required at go.uvm.edu/registergrassfeddairycourse online. Classes start at 10:30 a.m., include two separate sessions, and are:
Jan. 20, Introduction to Grass-Fed Dairy and Land Base Assessment.
Jan. 27, Soil Fertility and Dairy Nutrition and Agronomy.
Feb. 3, Herd Management and Monitoring and Cost of Production.
Feb. 7, Review of Key Points and a Grass-Fed Dairy Farmer Panel.
Course materials, including the newly published Grass-Fed Dairy Production Manual, recordings of the presentations, speaker bios and supplemental resources will be available through an online resource hub. Farmers without internet access will have a call-in option for the weekly classes and can request to receive course materials, including a printed copy of the manual, by mail.
Soil health grants
Through a recently awarded three-year U.S. Department of Agriculture Conservation Innovation Grant, the University of Vermont Extension Northwest Crops and Soils Program and the Vermont Association of Conservation Districts have partnered to develop soil health peer learning groups for farmers. The project will begin in winter 2023 with farmer recruitment, soil health benchmarking and plan development in the first year, followed by implementation and discovery in subsequent years. It will include both virtual and on-farm meetings. For more information, call 802-524-6501, ext. 437, or email heather.darby@uvm.edu.
State officials
Treasurer-elect Mike Pieciak announced he has selected Gavin Boyles to serve as deputy state treasurer beginning in January. Outgoing Treasurer Beth Pearce also announced the retirement of Deputy Treasurer, Michael Clasen, at the end of December after 30 years of service, including deputy treasurer, deputy secretary of administration, deputy auditor and retirement division director.
Boyles most recently worked as general counsel for the Department of Financial Regulation overseeing its legal functions and a team of nine legal professionals. His 14 years in Vermont government includes as an assistant attorney general and as law clerk for Chief Justice Paul Reiber at the Vermont Supreme Court.
COLLEGE NEWS
Students at COP27
SOUTH ROYALTON — The United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 convened in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, last month with a focus on implementation of the Paris Agreement.
Two groups of Vermont Law and Graduate School student delegates attended in-person, joining the delegation of the Republic of Palau to provide logistical and analytical support. The delegation to Sharm was led by Derek Walker, adjunct professor in International Climate Change Law, and vice president for the U.S. Region at Environmental Defense Fund.
Vermont Law and Graduate School is an accredited “observer” of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The trip was a required component of its International Climate Change Law course, one of several field study courses under the Tuholske Institute for Environmental Field Studies.
AROUND TOWN
Long Trail
WATERBURY — The Green Mountain Club, Trust for Public Land and Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation successfully conserved the Judevine Headwaters property in Johnson. The 13-acre property is now owned and managed by the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation as part of Long Trail State Forest. As an addition to Long Trail State Forest, the acquisition permanently protects a 100-foot stretch of the Long Trail, provides the opportunity to develop an off-road trailhead parking area, and enhances public access to the state forest.
This project is the latest accomplishment of the Long Trail Protection Campaign, a partnership to permanently protect all 272 miles of the Long Trail in Vermont. This is the second property in the Johnson area recently protected by the partnership. In 2020, the partners conserved 160.7 acres in Johnson and Waterville, just north of the Judevine Headwaters property, as an addition to Long Trail State Forest.
Funding for this project was secured through a capital appropriation from the Vermont General Assembly in Fiscal Year 2022, the federal Forest Legacy Program, and federal and private funds raised by the Trust for Public Land and the Green Mountain Club. In addition to acquisition of the property, funding will be used to construct a new trailhead parking lot on Plot Road, to facilitate safer access to the Long Trail and for future stewardship of the property.
BUSINESS
New staff
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Norwich Solar announced another year of steady growth and continued increase in solar projects to help New England companies, communities and institutions. To support its mission, Norwich Solar has hired six full-time people to the team. Earlier this year, they welcomed Jo Anna Young as project development coordinator; Diana Wood as director of marketing and outreach; Stefan Isenberg as operations assistant based out of the Windsor Technology Park location; Mike Pepe as project manager; Simon Leavitt as director of engineering; and Geoff Martin as development project manager.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.