AROUND TOWN
Knoll Farm benefit
WAITSFIELD — Knoll Farm has been a gathering place for learning and working on social and climate justice. One of its programs, the Better Selves Fellowship, is a week of care and support for Black, brown and Indigenous leaders and their allies working for environmental and social change. To celebrate and raise money for this program, Knoll Farm will host a benefit concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, featuring a return of singer Nia Witherspoon, with other performers. Tickets are available at knollfarm.org/music online.
Animal wellness
BARRE — Central Vermont Council on Aging (CVCOA) has created a designated Animal Companion Wellness Fund to sustain day-long mobile veterinary clinic events serving older adults and their animal companions throughout central Vermont.
Mitzvah Fund is a nonprofit organization with a team of veterinary professionals who provide low-cost veterinary care to qualified recipients. Adults age 60 and older may request appointments for exams, vaccinations, nail trimming, flea/tick or heartworm products, blood and lab tests, dental care, small surgeries, and medications.
Launched in 2022, this initiative served 60 people and their animal companions at six locations. In 2024, CVCOA has committed to partnering with Mitzvah Fund to provide at least seven clinics. CVCOA has been awarded a $15,000 Meals on Wheels Loves Pets regional cohort grant from Meals on Wheels America in Partnership with PetSmart Charities to support the program over the next year. To donate, visit cvcoa.networkforgood.com by selecting the “Animal Companion Wellness” designation.
Spooky stories
WATERBURY — Bridgeside Books is seeking ghost stories for its fall event, Spooky Tales: Unnatural Nature, featuring original scary stories, written and set in Vermont, performed by local actors Kathryn Blume and Patrick Clow. This theatrical performance will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13 and 14, at Bridgeside Books on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14.
Submissions are currently open to all ages and writers until Sept. 1. The theme is intended to invoke creepy, scary and haunting elements of nature. Email your story as an attached Word document to info@bridgesidebooks.com or visit bridgesidebooks.com/events/25152 to purchase tickets and learn more.
-----
AROUND VT
Historic sites
Bennington Battle Day, a recognized Vermont State Holiday, honors the victory of colonial forces over the British on Aug. 16, 1777. Vermont State Historic Sites will be free to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 16, to celebrate the 246th anniversary of this event.
Two other Vermont State Historic Sites open to the public were integral to American Revolutionary War history: Mount Independence in Orwell is one of the most intact Revolutionary War sites in America, and the Hubbardton Battlefield in Hubbardton preserves the location of the only Revolutionary battle fought in what would become Vermont.
Other Vermont State Historic Sites open for Bennington Battle Day with free admission include Chimney Point in Addison, President Chester A. Arthur site in Fairfield, and President Calvin Coolidge site in Plymouth Notch. The Sen. Justin Morrill Historic Site in Strafford remains closed. For more information, visit the State Historic Sites website or call 802-505-8592.
Child support
Gov. Phil Scott has proclaimed August as Child Support Awareness Month in Vermont, commemorating the critical role the Child Support program to help ensure all children have the financial support they need to thrive.
In 2022, the Vermont Office of Child Support (OCS) continued to provide free services to over 12,000 families; collected more than $34 million on behalf of families statewide; and assisted 250 families in establishing paternity for their children. OCS services are free to all applicants regardless of income. Visit dcf.vermont.gov/ocs for more information.
-----
BUSINESS
Supply chain
RANDOLPH CENTER — The Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center (VMEC) will launch a new program called CONNEX Vermont on Aug. 22, which is designed to strengthen the local and domestic manufacturing supply chain.
CONNEX Vermont is a free, online manufacturer database and connectivity platform for Vermont manufacturers to connect with each other, find local suppliers, discover new business opportunities and manage their supply chains. The CONNEX Marketplace technology was developed by i5 Services to connect the U.S. manufacturing supply chain. It’s now being used by manufacturers and suppliers across the country to connect with one another and find new business opportunities.
For more information, visit www.vmec.org or email connex@vmec.org on Aug. 22.
VBSR awards
Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility, the statewide, nonprofit business association with a mission to leverage the power of business for positive social and environmental impact, has announced the 2023 recipients for awards honoring Vermont leaders in social equity, environmental responsibility and sustainable economic development. The 21st annual VBSR Awards Ceremony and Dinner will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at Zenbarn, Waterbury Center. Event registration will open in the coming weeks at www.vbsrawards.org online. The awardees are:
— Jed Davis, vice president, strategic engagement and sustainability Agri-Mark/Cabot Creamery Co-operative, with the VBSR Terry Ehrich Award for Lifetime Achievement.
— BETA Technologies with the VBSR Innovation and Inspiration Award–Large Organization.
— Bee the Change with the VBSR Innovation and Inspiration Award mall Organization.
— Aly Richards, CEO Let’s Grow Kids, with the VBSR Young Changemaker Award.
— Rainbow Bridge Community Center with the VBSR Bridge Award.
Mobile battery
COLCHESTER — Deploying a mobile battery-on-wheels, Green Mountain Power helped Twincraft Skincare keep its manufacturing line in Essex going without disruption during routine power system maintenance. The scheduled maintenance disruption would have otherwise required a six-hour outage for line crew safety. Twincraft is a custom contract manufacturer for personal care products.
GMP purchased the first Vermont-assembled NOMAD last year from Waterbury-based Nomad Transportable Power Systems, and is the first to deploy the 2MWh battery to avoid an outage for a commercial customer. With a $9.5 million grant from U.S Department of Energy, GMP and NOMAD will expand this clean technology, bringing long-duration energy storage to five communities in rural Vermont.
-----
