YOUTH NEWS
Internship fair
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Animal Science Internship Fair will be held from 1-3 p.m. March 4 at UVM’s Paul R. Miller Research and Education Center, 500 Spear St., South Burlington. The drop-in event will provide an opportunity for high school and college students to explore internship and job opportunities in the animal sciences. Admission is free. Registration is not required, but anyone requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, should call 802-656-2108 or email ckrohan@uvm.edu by Feb. 20.
AROUND TOWN
Tree sale
BERLIN — Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District is holding its annual tree sale now. The theme this year is “Fruit and Nut Trees and Shrubs.” WNRCD mailing address is 617 Comstock Road, Suite 1, Berlin, VT 05602. Visit winooskinrcd.org/treesale for more information.
Skating show
BARRE — Barre Figure Skating Club will hold its annual figure skating show, Golden, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the B.O.R. A 50/50 raffle, bake sale and flower sale are also featured. Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the door, $5 for children age 3-12, free under age 3; visit www.barrefigureskatingclub.org online.
Film festival
BURLINGTON — The 2023 edition of the Global Roots Film Festival will be held Feb. 16 through 19 at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, Burlington. The festival will focus on International Feature Submissions to the 2023 Academy Awards. For the full lineup, visit vtiff.org or call 802-660-2600 for more information.
AROUND VT
Council members
The Vermont Women’s Fund of Vermont Community Foundation announced six new Vermonters to its governing board/council. The new council members are Margae Diamond, Bennington; Kimberley Rupe, Danville; Norka Chamorro, Johnson; Karen Moran, Killington; Alex Hilliard, Poultney; Alison Whritenour, Williston. They join current members Dru Roessle, vice chair, Danville; Mari McClure, Jericho; Sujata Moorti, Middlebury; Wangene Hall, Quechee; Dennise Casey, chair, South Burlington; Helena Van Voorst, Vergennes; Candice White, Waitsfield.
The fund grantmaking supports nonprofit organizations that work to advance gender equity and justice on behalf of women and girls in Vermont. The annual grant cycle is currently accepting applications with a deadline of March 21. Visit vermontwomensfund.org for more information.
Grants awarded
The Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and Foundation awarded grants included $260,000 in funding for the Vermont Community Foundation, which will support seven subgrantees that are using creative approaches to increase equitable access to behavioral and mental health services in the Stowe, Ludlow and Mount Snow communities. In addition to the seven grantees listed below, the Community Foundation also received $25,000 to provide leadership and support for the implementation of behavioral health equity, tele-behavioral health, and substance use treatment in Vermont.
The seven subgrantees receiving funding are $30,000 to Community Health Services of Lamoille County (dba Lamoille Health Partners); $20,000 to Jenna’s Promise; $25,000 to Lamoille Restorative Center; $35,000 to North Central Vermont Recovery Center; $45,000 to North Star Health FQHC; $55,000 to Susu CommUNITY Farm; $25,000 to Turning Point Center of Springfield (in partnership with Working Fields in the Ludlow area).
VTF&W
Record-setting fish
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced that three fish caught in 2022 were certified as new state records.
In February, Swanton angler Matt Gingras landed a new Vermont record burbot while fishing on northern Lake Champlain in the West Swanton area. The burbot, caught on a live golden shiner set under a tip-up, weighed 10.9 pounds and measured 32.5 inches long with a 17-inch girth. It beat the previous state record burbot caught in 2012 by 2.1 pounds.
Unfortunately for Matt, his reign as the state record burbot holder lasted just two months. In early April while open water bass fishing on Lake Champlain around South Hero, Stephen Estes, of Auburn, New Hampshire, caught an 11-pound burbot casting a Ned Rig. The fish measured 34 inches in length and had a 17.5-inch girth.
In May, North Hero angler Jacob Kinney was out bow fishing at night for carp on Lake Champlain and took a fish that weighed an incredible 63.4 pounds. This monster carp smashed the previous record set just last year by Bradley DiSorda, a fish that weighed 44 pounds 11 ounces, also taken on Lake Champlain by bow. Kinney’s new record measured 39.25 inches in length while its girth was an immense 37.25 inches.
BUSINESS
Fundraising
MONTPELIER — Union Mutual Insurance Co. announced its Penguin Plunge team of 44 employees, vendors and family members raised over $100,000 to benefit Special Olympics Vermont during the 2023 fundraising season. Due to dangerously low temperatures and subsequent wind chill warnings on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Burlington area, the traditional plunge into Lake Champlain was moved to a remote event. However, the Union Mutual Popsicles safely took the Plunge in an indoor pool to complete their pledge to their generous donors. The $100,000 mark is the second-highest fundraising total in the event’s history — the Popsicles set the high-water mark in 2020 with over $135,000 raised.
Skiing benefit
HUNTINGTON — More than 80 skiers participated in the Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Camel’s Hump Challenge, raising more than $95,000 during the in-person event to support educational programs and services offered by the Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter. On Feb. 5, skiers completed the 13-mile trek around the perimeter of Camel’s Hump. This year’s top fundraiser, and recipient of the 2023 Champion Award, is Jim Sadler.
Local organizations and businesses who supported the 2023 the Camel’s Hump Challenge include Bivo, Camel’s Hump Nordic Center, Couching Lion Mad River Ski Patrol, Maple Sugar Farm, Lawson’s Finest, Red Hen Baking, Switchback Brewing, Stoner Andrews Inc., Shelburne Farms, Select Design, Skida, Ski Express, Healthy Living, Darn Tough, Untapped, Ursa Major, and Lake Champlain Chocolates.
Promotions
MONTPELIER — National Life Group announced Matt Frazee and Louis Puglisi, co-leaders of independent distribution, have been promoted to field executive vice presidents. Frazee came to National Life in 2011 and has covered multiple areas and diverse roles. Puglisi has been in the insurance industry since 1986 and joined National Life Group in 2005. His current role is co-leading the development of additional distribution channels and strategic marketing opportunities for National Life Group.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.