AROUND TOWN
‘Pawtnership’
FAYSTON — Meg’s Events and SIPtemberfest announced a new “pawtnership” with nonprofit For The Love of Dogs for their Sept. 16 event at Mad River Glen. SIPtemberfest ticket sales open June 4 with a pop-up sale at Mad River Glen, then June 6 online. Visit SIPtemberfest.com for more information.
Based in the Mad River Valley, FLDVT is a shelterless dog rescue organization that works with rescue partners in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee to save dogs from high-kill shelters, and transport them north to loving homes in Vermont. The rescue places approximately 800 dogs each year.
Art Walk
MONTPELIER — Montpelier Alive announced Art Walk in the Capital City, supported by Northfield Savings Bank, will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2. Art Walk provides a casual way to experience art, meet local artists, and explore downtown Montpelier shops, restaurants and galleries. Participants can pick up an Art Walk guidebook and begin their walk at any of the 26 presenting venues. Visit www.montpelieralive.org/artwalk for more information.
BUSINESS
Ag Hall of Fame
The Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame announced its 2023 inductees. A celebratory luncheon is scheduled at noon Wednesday, Aug. 30, during the Champlain Valley Fair. 2023 Emerging Leader: Andy Birch, dairy farmer in Derby. This category highlights those who are becoming the next generation of agricultural leaders in Vermont. Age 40 or younger (born after June 1, 1983), these individuals demonstrate commitment to Vermont’s working landscape. 2023 Ag Innovator: Jed Davis, Agri-Mark VP Strategic Engagement & Sustainability, South Burlington.
This category focus is on those who have demonstrated a fresh and forward-thinking approach to agriculture, and are making or have made a significant, positive impact.
2023 Lifetime Achievement: Richard Lawrence, legislator and farmer in Lyndonville; Diane Bothfeld, former director of Agriculture Development, of Cabot; Jake Guest, organic farmer in Fairlee. This category recognizes those who have made a significant contribution to the advancement, improvement or development of Vermont agriculture over the course of their career, active for at least 30 years.
Bee survey
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will collect information about colony loss in the honey industry throughout the U.S. during July.
This survey collects information from around 500 producers with honeybee colonies in the Northeastern region. NASS interviewers will contact producers who do not respond by mail or online to conduct interviews. Results of these quarterly surveys are published annually in the Honey Bee Colonies report, which will be available Aug. 1 online at nass.usda.gov/Publications.
For more information, call 800-498-518.
Grant received
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Red Logan Dental Clinic announced it has received a charitable grant from Northeast Delta Dental Foundation. Since 1995, the philanthropic arm of Northeast Delta Dental, the Northeast Delta Dental Foundation, has supported organizations and initiatives in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, that provide oral health education and dental care to uninsured and underserved people.
VTAIP news
The Vermont Association of Insurance Professionals announced its 2023-2025 board of directors: President, Stephanie Jo Oakes; President-elect, Kim Morrill; Vice president, Evan Forward; Secretary, Diane Boutin; Treasurer, Audrey Macie.
The VTAIP Membership Award recognized Stephanie Jo Oakes as recipient of the 2023 VTAIP Membership Award for dedication and commitment to the association.
The VTAIP Mari Schaarschmidt Annual Service Award goes to Maria Aylward to honor community service and organization involvement.
