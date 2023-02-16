YOUTH NEWS
Fitness
Gov. Phil Scott and Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, announced NFGFC has selected the state of Vermont for its 2023 DON’T QUIT! Campaign. To help reverse growing trends in mental illness and childhood obesity, the NFGFC will gift a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three elementary/middle schools.
Applications for schools interested in receiving a $100,000 fitness center will be accepted from now until Sunday, March 26. Schools can visit natgovfit.org/apply-now to download the application. NFGFC is asking schools to submit a short video expressing why they deserve a new fitness center and what they plan to do with it.
COLLEGE NEWS
Castleton University December 2022 graduates include Bailey Erwin, Lauren Folland, both of Barre; Olivia Houghton, of Groton; Lucas Williams, of Moretown; Haley Elliott, of St. Johnsbury.
Saint Anselm College 2022-23 first semester dean’s list includes Mary Page, of Montpelier, international relations and great books major; and Liam Laidlaw, of Moretown, computer science math major.
AROUND TOWN
Montpelier candidates
— Any registered Montpelier voter is welcome to attend an open forum of mayoral and council candidates from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at City Hall Memorial Room. Refreshments are sponsored by the Montpelier City Republican Committee.
— The Montpelier Rotary Club will host one forum for city mayoral candidates and a second forum for City Council candidates in contested races on Feb. 27 in Council Chambers at Montpelier City Hall. The mayoral forum is planned for 12:30 to 2 p.m. Council candidates will be introduced from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The events are free of charge and open to the public. Viewers can also watch live from ORCA Media on Comcast channel 1085 and online at orcamedia.net online. The forum will be recorded and available for later viewing at orcamedia.net.
Crowdfunding
ROXBURY — Roxbury residents will be able to enjoy many activities in the village thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign, Roxbury Village Park Needs Your Support. This campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by the Roxbury Park Development Committee. If this campaign reaches its $7,500 goal by April 11, the Roxbury Park Development Committee will receive a matching grant of $15,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program. Visit www.patronicity.com/project/roxbury_village_park_needs_your_support for more information.
AROUND VT
Top 10 scams
BURLINGTON — Reports of scams to the Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program totaled 3,685 in 2022. In keeping with the previous year’s trend, a scam claiming that an unauthorized order was placed, or a package is pending delivery, sometimes naming Amazon, took the number-one spot on this list of the top 10 most frequent: unauthorized order/package delivery; computer tech support; sweepstakes/lotteries; law enforcement imposter; family emergency imposter; fake websites/online listings; debt collection; deceitful solicitations; identity theft; Medicare card phishing.
Significant in 2022’s top 10 list was not the emergence of a new scam, but the disappearance of an old one. For the first time in four years, the Social Security phishing scam fell from the top 10 list. This scam, where you receive a phone call, often a robocall, stating there has been criminal or fraudulent activity involving your Social Security number, accounted for only 2% of the top scam reports in 2022. The year prior, it was the second most reported scam.
Visit ago.vermont.gov/cap/scam-prevention-through-awareness-and-education for more information.
BUSINESS
National Life
MONTPELIER — Cigna has selected National Life Group as a recipient of its Gold level Healthy Workforce Designation for demonstrating commitment to improving the health and well-being of its employees through a workplace wellness program. Executives surveyed as part of an Economist Impact study commissioned by Cigna reported greater productivity, stronger staff morale and motivation, and greater retention and loyalty as the most significant business outcomes of a healthy workforce.
