AROUND TOWN
March for Meals
St. JOHNSBURY — The NEK Council on Aging announced the 21st annual March for Meals, a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels and elder neighbors who rely on this service to remain healthy and independent at home. During the last fiscal year, the NEKCOA’s 14 partner meal sites served over 224,343 take-home, congregate or home-delivered meals. For information on how to volunteer at a meal site or serve as a home-delivered meals driver, call 800-642-5119 or visit www.nekcouncil.org.
Community ideas
NORTHFIELD — All Northfield community members are invited to a free community dinner and to participate in developing ideas for Northfield’s future, on Tuesday, March 21, at Northfield Middle/High School. This event is the first step of the “Northfield: Our Common Future” three-part series coordinated by Vermont Council on Rural Development. Parts two and three will take place on April 18 and May 16.
March 21 topics are 4:30 to 6 p.m. Youth and Families; 4:30 to 6 p.m. Housing; 4:30 to 6 p.m. Public & Community Safety; 6 to 7 p.m. Free community dinner with live music; 7 to 8:30 p.m. Building Norwich and Northfield Connections; 7 to 8:30 p.m. Recreation; 7 to 8:30 p.m. Infrastructure: Broadband, Transportation, Walkability & Sewer.
Masks are optional. Child care will be provided. For transportation needs, call 802-485-9822. A separate virtual forum option will be available at bit.ly/FutureNorthfield online. For more information, call 802-223-6091, or email jenna@vtrural.org.
YOUTH NEWS
Career opportunities
The Curtis Fund’s Credential of Value scholarship program provides funding for high school students interested in enrolling in a short-term, career-focused, educational or training program. To raise awareness about the opportunities of earning a certificate, a video is being distributed to high school counselors, students and their parents, and is available at thecurtisfund.org online.
Certificate programs available include Dental Assisting Program, CDL licensure, IT Support Specialist, LNA, Pharmacy Technician, Software Development Bootcamp, UX Design Bootcamp, Welding.
For more information, call VSAC at 877-961-4369 or email shana@thecurtisfund.org.
COLLEGE NEWS
John Tor Nordenson, of Berlin, and Amos Willey, of Lowell, were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Seton Hall University.
Olivia Reiskin, of Warren, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Baylor University.
AROUND VT
Children’s Hospital
BURLINGTON — RALLYTHON, UVM’s Miracle Network Dance Marathon, raised over $102,000 to benefit UVM Children’s Hospital. RALLYTHON is planned and executed by a committee of 33 students from across campus. Donations from RALLYTHON support UVM Children’s Hospital’s Child Life Program, specially tailored to help children and their families feel a sense of “normalcy” in an otherwise scary time.
Spring market
ESSEX JUNCTION — The first Vermont Spring Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1 and 2, at Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction.
Patrons can browse and shop with artisans and craft vendors from across Vermont and New England. These include woodcrafts, clothing, jewelry, spices, pottery, food stuffs and sweets, leather goods, maple products, artwork, teas, meads, wines and distilled spirits, games, pet goods and more.
Tickets are available at the door: adults $5, kids under age 12 free, parking is free. Visit www.vtgatherings.com for more information.
VTF&W
Public hearings
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will hold public hearings on deer and moose management for 2023 on March 20, 23 and 24. The hearings will include results of 2022 deer seasons, prospects for deer hunting next fall, review of 2022 moose hunting seasons, as well as an opportunity for people to provide feedback about the current status of the deer herd and the number of moose permits recommended for 2023.
The three in-person hearings will begin at 6:30 p.m. at:
March 20 — Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans.
March 23 — Woodstock Union High School, 100 Amsden Way, Woodstock.
March 24 — Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Ave., Manchester Center.
Pre-recorded videos of these meeting presentations will be available at “Public Hearings Schedule” on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s home page. Comments on moose must be received by March 31 and for deer by May 12 via email to ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov.
BUSINESS
Pesticide work
By law, any Vermonter who uses, supervises, recommends or sells pesticides and/or trains Worker Protection Standard handlers and workers is required to pass a written core exam to become certified.
University of Vermont Extension and Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets will offer a review session and the exam on April 18 at the Fireside Inn and Suites, 25 Airport Road, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and April 20 at the Robert Miller Community Center, 130 Gosse Court, Burlington, Vermont. The review will begin at 9 a.m. with the exam scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m.
The registration fee is $40 or $50 after April 1. Preregistration is required at go.uvm.edu/core23. No walk-ins are allowed. Anyone planning to take the exam must purchase the Northeast Pesticide Applicator Core Manual (third edition) in advance to study. The manual and required inserts can be ordered online for $43 from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture at bit.ly/0217Applicator online.
For more information, email sarah.kingsley@uvm.edu or visit bit.ly/PesticideSafetyProgram online. To request a disability-related accommodation, email access@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7753.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.