Animation festival
LYNDONVILLE — The Vermont Animation Festival to be held March 24 and 25, 2023, on the NVU-Lyndon campus, announced directors Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata will be its keynote speakers. The festival offers activities for beginner and experienced animators, including workshops, a film screening, and an artist talk with the keynote speakers.
Animated films of all lengths may be submitted for viewing and judging as part of the festival. The submission deadline is March 10; films from students and emerging animators are welcome. For more information, visit VTAnimationFestival.org online.
Public input
The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation is beginning a public engagement process to identify opportunities to help Vermont chart a path forward to protect the long-term viability of forest-based businesses — and the many benefits they provide to the state’s environment, economy and quality of life.
The department asks all users of forest products to complete a survey to help understand their perspectives and opinions about key topics shaping the future of the forest economy and forest products sector in Vermont. The survey includes a series of 12 main topic questions and will take about 30 minutes to complete. It can be found at lab2.future-iq.com/vermont-forest-future and is open until Jan. 31, 2023.
Going virtual
First Wednesdays talks are going virtual this winter. Visit vermonthumanities.org to register for livestream. These will be presented at 7 p.m. Jan. 4, 2023:
— "The Making of 'No Other Lake'” presented by Ilsley Public Library. In 2021, UVM student Jordan Rowell kayaked the 120-mile length of Lake Champlain. Rowell and local filmmaker Duane Peterson conducted interviews to better understand the challenges facing the lake and to explore our relationship with natural resources in the era of climate change.
— "Adapting Traditional Stories into Mainstream Literature" presented by Norwich Public Library. Indigenous people have shared stories to pass down knowledge, ways of living, traditions and ceremonies for thousands of years. Author David A. Robertson discusses what role traditional stories played in the development of his novels.
— “The Other Side of Hope: Films About Immigration" presented by St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Filmmakers have tackled issues of displacement, discrimination, exploitation and assimilation; film historian Rick Winston shares clips from works that address one of the most pressing issues of our times.
Age Well honor
COLCHESTER — Age Well has been selected to be included in the Network Development Track of the Community Care Hub National Learning Community in partnership with Administration for Community Living and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Each Community Care Hub addresses health-related social and public health needs through contracts with health care entities.
Age Well is a nonprofit organization serving Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties as a member of Vermont’s Area Agencies on Aging. Age Well provides services and support to allow older adults to stay independent and remain healthy at home, where they want to be.
Women in office
Emerge Vermont, an organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, announced it has selected its 2023 class, to receive 70+ hours of in-education over five months. Emerge Vermont’s Class of 2023 are Amanda Gustin, Barre City; Joanna Grossman, Erin Jacobsen, Amanda Janoo, Erin Malone, Olivia Taylor, all of Burlington; Julie Hulburd, Colchester; Audrey Grant, Hardwick; Ashley Messier, Jericho; Izzy Gogarty, Middlebury; Sarah Hadden, Pelin Kohn, both of Montpelier; Alex Hilliard, Poultney; Nakuma Palczewski, St. Albans; Ellen Arrowsmith, Underhill; Kate Gehring, Williamsville.
Donations record
MONTPELIER — National Life Group employees, directors and retirees donated over $350,000 to more than 435 organizations worldwide through the annual “Share the Good” program, in which the National Life Group Foundation matches gifts up to $2,000 during the month of November, making the overall amount given, more than $700,000. Three hundred seventy-two employees, directors and retirees made pledges this year, making this the highest number of donors and of dollars ever recorded for this initiative.
