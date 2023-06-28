YOUTH NEWS
Farm safety
BRADFORD — The 2023 Youth Farm Safety Day for ages 10 to 16 will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11 at the Newmont Farm, a large Holstein dairy and pumpkin farm in Bradford. The free event, including lunch, is open to farm and non-farm kids from Vermont and neighboring states. The deadline to register is July 3. Visit go.uvm.edu/farmsafety23 to register. If requiring language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate, call 802-656-7621 or 800-639-2130 (Vermont calls only), or email martha.manning@uvm.edu by July 3.
Workshops will cover safe handling of livestock, proper operation of a fire extinguisher and tractor, ATV/UTV and farm equipment safety. Participants also will learn basic farm first aid and assemble a first aid kit to take home. The Youth Farm Safety Day is sponsored by UVM Extension 4-H in collaboration with Cooperative Insurance Cos.
COLLEGE NEWS
Spring 2023 academic honors at Community College of Vermont include:
President’s list — Ashley Fraser, Madison MacDonald, Kadyona Striker, all of Barre; Logan Riddle, of Berlin; Abigail Scribner, of Cabot; Owen Myka-Smith, of East Montpelier; April Davis, of Middlesex; Ksenia Benoit, Talyn Brown-Wolf, Samuel Colburn, Lourdes Macias, all of Montpelier.
Dean’s list — Takera Hall, Jasmine Mead, Riley Simon, Leonard Warwick, all of Barre; Michael Abel, of East Montpelier; Wylder Gluck, Tegwen Vonculin, both of Middlesex; Mackenzie Naylor, Mackensie Pierce, Raine Towns, all of Montpelier; Orrin Price, of Northfield; Kimlinh Debona, of Plainfield; Abigail Violette, of South Barre; Kendal Laurent, of Waterbury Center; Caitlin McGinley, of Worcester.
Honors list — Sharon Bell, Denise Blankenship, Nicole Carpenter, Ashley Copeland, Amanda Flibotte, Shelly Gerard, Erika Joslin, Sonia Keene, William Kelly, Stefanie Lawrence, Brendan Smith, Joy Whitehouse, all of Barre; Jaiden Bonanno, Esther Lent, Stacey Snyder, all of Berlin; Melissa Flores-Alvarado, of Bolton; Tamara Keane, of East Barre; Miranda Bushey, Jeannine Dewald, both of East Montpelier; Marie Barney, Alanna Flynn, Wendy Koponen-Robotham, all of Marshfield; Katherine Bailey, Sebastian Morland, Stefanie Pinard, all of Middlesex; Owen Carswell-Damiano, Gabriel Chaves, Harley Dewald-Emick, Dixie Lambert, Percy Maguire, Marisa Mullins, Hannah Titrud, Shyloh Wonder-Maez, Greta Zeankowski-Giffin, Sarah Zwegust, all of Montpelier; Megan Comstock, of Orange; Rosamond Manning, Joshua Thompson, both of Plainfield; Jolene Dobbins, Jennifer Grandfield, Zoe Lemon, all of Waterbury; Jessica Earlandt, of Waterbury Center; Kyle Fassett, of Websterville; Melinda Audet, of Worcester.
Brendan Magill, of Montpelier, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hamilton College.
Danielle Trottier, of Barre, was named to the University of Alabama spring 2023 presidents list.
Trevor Brink, of Lyndonville, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Hartwick College.
AROUND VT
Fourth of July safety
The American Red Cross has several tips to make sure people can celebrate the Fourth of July safely.
Fireworks safety — Skip fireworks at home; attend a public show or celebrate with glow sticks or noise makers instead. Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution. Wear eye protection when lighting fireworks. Light only one firework at a time, and never attempt to relight “a dud.”
Grill safety — Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited. Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Make sure everyone, including pets, stay away from the grill. Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe. Wash your hands before preparing the food. Don’t leave food out in the hot sun; keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.
Frederick Douglass
FERRISBURGH — On July 5, Rokeby Museum and the Friends of Union Meeting Hall are hosting two family-friendly events that honor the life and legacy of Frederick Douglass. Both activities are free, and advance registration is not necessary. Admission to Rokeby Museum is free after 1 p.m. for this event.
At 11 a.m., Union Meeting Hall will host a morning reflection about the legacy of Douglass and his historic visit to Ferrisburgh in 1843. Rokeby Museum staff will lead a history talk and community reflection activity on the site where Douglass spoke. The Friends of Union Meeting Hall will speak about the legacy of the two town buildings. Union Meeting Hall will be open for touring.
At 1 p.m., Rokeby Museum will hold its annual reading of Douglass’ speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July.” Fredrick Douglass gave this speech at an Independence Day celebration in Rochester, New York, on July 5, 1852, that included “The blessings in which you, this day, rejoice, are not enjoyed in common.” Rokeby Museum will provide sections of the speech, and community members are asked to join the reading.
Dowling joins Red Cross
BURLINGTON — The American Red Cross Northern New England Region welcomes Dan Dowling to serve as its region communications manager, supporting the organization’s storytelling and public outreach efforts throughout Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
Originally from Rochester, New York, he has lived in Burlington for the past 24 years. Dowling holds bachelor’s degrees in meteorology from Oswego State University, and in mass communications from Plattsburgh State University.
He joined WCAX-TV, Vermont’s CBS affiliate, in 1998 as the weekend meteorologist and became chief meteorologist in 2021. For the past 15 years, Dowling has also served as an adjunct professor at Northern Vermont University–Lyndon.
VTF&W
Antlerless permits
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds hunters that muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are available on its website and from license agents. A link to the information and online applications is on the home page. The deadline to apply is Aug. 2; the lottery drawing for permits is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Hunting for antlerless deer will be allowed statewide during the archery season. One deer of either sex will be allowed during the Oct. 21-22 youth and novice weekend hunt. The muzzleloader seasons Oct. 26-29 and Dec. 2-10 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units. Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
BUSINESS
Kids free meal
Applebee’s locations in Berlin, Burlington and Rutland will offer a Kids Eat Free special, valid all-day Tuesday, July 4, for one day only. Dine-in only and must mention offer. Must be accompanied by an adult entrée purchase. Excludes tax and gratuity. Limit two kids, age 12 and younger, per adult. Must order from the Kid’s Menu only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount.
Independence Day
BURLINGTON — To celebrate its 175th anniversary, National Life Group is sponsoring Burlington’s Independence Day Celebration from 5 to 11 p.m. July 3 at Waterfront Park. Produced by Burlington’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Waterfront, this event is the biggest in Vermont.
Worksite wellness
This month, 112 Vermont employers received the 2023 Vermont Governor’s Award for Excellence in Worksite Wellness from the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports and the state Department of Health.
Gold award — ARIS Solutions, ASIC North Inc., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, Brattleboro Retreat, Browns River Middle School, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union, Capstone Community Action Head Start, Cathedral Square, Central Vermont Council on Aging, Champlain College, Charleston Elementary School, Chroma Technology Corp., Clara Martin Center, Collins Aerospace, Community Care Network, Community National Bank, Co-operative Insurance Cos., Copley Hospital, Easterseals VT, Engelberth Construction Inc., Families First, Fisher Elementary School, Founders Memorial School Wellness Committee, Franklin County Home Health Agency, GlobalFoundries, Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, Hallam-ICS, Hartland Elementary School, Heritage Family Credit Union, Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group, Howard Center, Injury & Health Management Solutions Inc., Jericho Elementary School, King Arthur Baking Co. Inc., Lake Champlain Chocolates, Lamoille County Mental Health Services, Lamoille Health Partners, Manufacturing Solutions Inc., Mascoma Bank, MVP Health Care, National Life Group, New Chapter Inc., North Country Hospital-The Wellness Center, North Star Health, Northeast Kingdom Human Services, Northfield Savings Bank, Northwestern Counseling & Support Services Inc., PC Construction, ReArch Co. Inc., Senior Solutions, Springfield Hospital, Saint Michael’s College, State of Vermont, Sustainability Academy of Lawrence Barnes School, The City of Burlington, Vermont, The Richards Group, The University of Vermont, The University of Vermont Medical Center, The Vermont Country Store, Thrive Center of the Green Mountains Inc., Town of Brattleboro, Underhill Central School, Union Mutual, United Counseling Service, VEIC, Vermont Electric Cooperative, Vermont Federal Credit Union, Vermont Gas Systems, Vermont League of Cities and Towns, Vermont Mutual Insurance Co., Vermont Public, Vermont School Boards Insurance Trust, VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, VSAC, Waitsfield Elementary School, Washington County Mental Health Services, Winooski School District.
Silver award — A.N. Deringer Inc., Aspire Living & Learning Inc., Bread Loaf Corp., Burton Snowboards, Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, City Market Onion River Co-op, City of Rutland, Five-Town Health Alliance, Gifford Health Care Inc., Health Care & Rehabilitation Services of Southeastern Vermont, Jenna’s Promise, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Middlebury College, Mount Anthony Middle School, Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District, NorthCountry Federal Credit Union, Norwich University, OnLogic, Otter Creek Child Center Inc., Stantec Consulting Services Inc., Teknor Apex Vermont Co., The Alchemist, The Heritage Automotive Group, The University of Vermont Health Network Porter Medical Center, Vermont Information Processing, Vermont Law and Graduate School, Vermont Packinghouse LLC, Vermont Smoke and Cure, Windsor Southeast Supervisory Union.
Bronze award — Brattleboro Food Co-op, DEW Construction, OneDigital, Rutland City Public Schools, Vernon Advent Christian Home, Washington Electric Cooperative Inc.
