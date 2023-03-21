YOUTH NEWS
4-H Dairy Quiz
BURLINGTON — At the 2023 State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl on March 11 at the University of Vermont in Burlington, 4-H’ers demonstrated their ability to answer dairy-related questions under pressure. The competition included a written exam and several rounds of oral questions on topics including cattle breeds, dairy nutrition, herd health, feeds and forages, anatomy, genetics, milk production and the dairy industry.
The top four seniors (ages 14-18) are named to the State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Team that will represent Vermont in New England regional and national competitions this year. They are Torrey Hanna, Addison (who finished first); Amy Vaughan, Newbury (second); Morgan White, Whiting (third); Brailey Livingston, New Haven (fourth).
Other seniors finishing in the top 10 were Elizabeth Waterman, Thetford Center (fifth); Sadie Ellner, Morristown (sixth); Elizabeth Vaughan, Newbury (seventh); Patty Bruce, Wallingford (eighth); Steven Werner, Stannard (ninth); Leah Rogers, Randolph Center (10th).
4-H’ers who competed in this division but did not place were Peyton Ball and Christopher Brown, both from New Haven; Chandler Cook, Randolph; Dani Flint, Bethel; Holden Marcelino, Johnson: Maddie Perry, East Montpelier; Chyanna Stone, Brandon; and Alyssa Warren, Shoreham.
Placements for younger age groups were:
12- and 13-years-old: Caroline Allen, Ferrisburgh (first); Bryn Nelson, Ryegate (second); Alexa Graham, Potton, Quebec (third); Emmeline Paquet, East Montpelier (fourth); Austin Washburn, Bethel (fifth); Bristol Card, Williston (sixth); Reegan Kelly (seventh); Eva Bury (eighth), both from Derby.
10- and 11-years-old: Tenley Chittenden, Shoreham (first); CJ McNeely, Lunenburg (second); Molly Palmer, Fairfax (third); Daniel Bruce, Wallingford (fourth); Remington Card, Williston (fifth); Jazmine Cram, Leicester (sixth); Annabelle Hackett, Middlebury (seventh).
8- and 9-years-old: Rowdy Pope, Bridport (first); Olivia Tudhope, Orwell (second); Patrick Paquet, East Montpelier (third); Sutton Chittenden, Shoreham (fourth); Thomas Allen, Ferrisburgh (fifth); Emily Palmer, Fairfax (sixth); Ryan Holbrook, Hardwick (seventh); Ella Pope, Shoreham (eighth); Faith Bromley, Wallingford (ninth); Colt Card, Williston (tenth).
Contest winners
MONTPELIER — The Armand Poulin Memorial Green Up Day Poster Art Contest is a project for many art classes in January, giving kids an opportunity to think about the spring ahead and how they can influence the litter problem as it begins to creep out of snowbanks. Green Up Vermont supplies will be distributed to towns in early April; the 53rd annual Green Up Day is May 6.
Judges reviewed 654 pieces of art in every medium from crayons to watercolors. The overall contest winner, whose art will be featured on the Green Up Day posters, is Penelope D., Grade 5, of Ludlow. Grades 9-12 category winner is Amelie M., Grade 10, of Dorset; Grades 5-8 winner is Audrey L., Grade 8, of Shelburne; and Grades K-4 winner is Gabriel S., Grade 4, of Underhill. Cash prizes are awarded to each winner. In addition to artwork, the winner of the writing contest is Juliette B., Grade 8, of Montpelier.
COLLEGE NEWS
Champlain College fall 2022 academic honors include:
Trustees’ list — Randi Carpenter, Cole Heigis, both of Montpelier.
President’s list — Stephanie Jacobs, of Bolton; Sara Gosselin, of East Calais; Renae Hall, of Morrisville; Zebediah Kane, of Peacham; Connor North, of Stowe; Graham Okai, of Strafford; Desirae Byrd, of Waterbury.
Dean’s list — Alexis Schafer, Sophia Stark, both of Barre; Osiah Dorman, Skyler O’Riordan, both of East Calais; Ruby Singer, of East Montpelier; Kasey Rice, of Hardwick; Caitlin Browe, Aylwin Morgan, both of Montpelier; Casee Fowler, Ana Petterssen, both of Plainfield; Xavier Olmstead, of Randolph; Skieann Miner, of Waterbury Center; William Toth, of Williamstown; Ewan Putvain, of Wolcott.
Bates College fall 2022 dean’s list names Joseph Vineyard, art and visual culture major, of Danville; Julia Hanus, biology major, of East Burke; Julia Oliver, sociology, art and visual culture major, of Montpelier; Kenzie Arnott, environmental studies major, of Stowe; Helena Raddock, politics major, of Warren; Eva Hynes, English, classical and medieval studies major, of Waterbury Center.
Justin Thurber, of Barre, made the fall 2022 dean’s list at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Ryan Barr, of Northfield, earned a professional certification in Mental Health First Aid from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing and in Ageism First Aid from the Gerontological Society of America, at Lasell University.
AROUND TOWN
Osher event
MONTPELIER — The winter-spring session of Central Vermont Osher Lifelong Learning Institute continues at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Montpelier Senior Activity Center. Chair of the Montpelier Tree Board John Snell will present “So Many Reasons to Love Trees.” Cost is $8. Register online ahead of time or by mail to UVM OLLI. Or if you decide to drop in at the last moment, you may send a check or pay online after the fact. Visit learn.uvm.edu/olli/centralvt for more information.
AROUND VT
‘On the Road’
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Vermont Supreme Court is holding its annual “On the Road” series from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, in Room 109 in Oakes Hall on the Vermont Law and Graduate School campus. The cases will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel for Vermont Law and Graduate School.
During the session, the court will hear oral arguments in three cases:
— Does the childhood-sexual-abuse statute, 12 V.S.A. § 522, violate the Vermont Constitution’s certain-remedy provision, contained in Chapter I, Article 4, by removing the statute of limitations and reviving civil claims of childhood sexual abuse that were time-barred prior to amendment?
— Did a delay of nearly four years, part of which was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, violate defendant’s right to a speedy trial?
— Does a use, in this case “private parking lot,” that is not defined or expressly prohibited in a municipal zoning ordinance result in a zoning violation, and did the environmental court correctly assess civil penalties under the Uniform Environmental Law Enforcement Act?
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
