COLLEGE NEWS
VLGS hires
SOUTH ROYALTON — Vermont Law and Graduate School has hired Daniel Bromberg as the inaugural dean of its graduate school and Lisa Lance as vice president of communications.
Bromberg, who received a Ph.D. in public administration from Rutgers University and a master of public administration from the University of Vermont, will shape the future of the new graduate school and be instrumental in developing a new master’s degree in public policy as outlined in the VLGS Strategic Plan. Previously, he was the director of academic programs and then interim director of the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire.
Lance brings more than 20 years of experience in public relations and marketing. Most recently, she served as director of communications and marketing for ABET, the global accreditor of college and university STEM programs.
YOUTH NEWS
4-H summer
There’s something for everyone through UVM-Extension 4-H’s “Summer of Science,” which offers 15 free workshops and opportunities for middle and high school students. Spaces are limited, and advanced registration is required. For information or to register, go to www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements online. If a program is full, email lauren.traister@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7565 to be placed on a waiting list. Requests for language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate must be made by June 1.
Natural resources
WOODBURY — Registration is now open for the 2023 Natural Resources Management Academy outdoor weekend for teens, July 14-16, at Green Mountain Conservation Camp at Buck Lake in Woodbury. Anyone entering Grades 7-10 in the fall is eligible to attend. The academy will be free to attend this year, thanks to Vermont EPSCoR, which is covering the full cost for all participants.
Workshops will focus on watershed science, fish health CSI, planning and zoning, converting food waste to fuels and nature awareness and ecological restoration. The weekend will also include a nature hike, fish fry, evening campfires with s’mores, a canoe scavenger hunt and free time for swimming, fishing and canoeing. The academy will conclude with cake and a graduation ceremony on Sunday morning that families are welcome to attend.
Registrations will be accepted until June 14 or until all 30 spaces are filled. If the program is full, email lauren.traister@uvm.edu to be placed on a waiting list. To request language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact her by June 14. Visit www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements for more information or to register.
AROUND TOWN
Market and library
NORTHFIELD — Northfield Farmers Market announced a partnership with Brown Public Library to host “Community Book Discussion: Farm Edition,” part of a statewide Community Reading Program presented by Vermont Humanities.
This year’s featured book is “The Most Costly Journey,” an anthology of comics depicting the oral histories of migrant farmworkers in Vermont. Readers of all ages can pick up a free copy of the book at Brown Public Library, then come to the market Tuesday, May 16, and join small-group discussions from 4 to 5 p.m. on the Town Common. All book discussion participants will receive $5 in Market Money.
The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra will perform its Music at the Market series at the Community Book Discussion on May 16.
The market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. each Tuesday, May 16 through Oct. 10, on the Town Common. NFM’s online market continues, with ordering open from Wednesday through Sunday starting May 10 at northfieldfm.eatfromfarms.com and order pick-up at the market each Tuesday. NFM accepts credit and debit cards, cash and checks, and welcomes 3SquaresVT/SNAP benefits. NFM also participates in the Crop Cash and Farm to Family programs.
Northfield future
NORTHFIELD — Northfield community members gathered April 18 for the second step of the Northfield: Our Common Future community visit process and set four future priorities. All area residents are encouraged to sign up for these task forces online at bit.ly/FutureNorthfield — develop a community center; improve accessibility, walkability and pedestrian safety; create a plan for downtown development and housing; build a Norwich/Northfield partnership council.
The third and final phase of the Community Visit process will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Northfield Middle/High School. Pizza, dessert and drinks will be served; child care will be provided. This meeting is the first opportunity for task forces to come together to build action plans and identify resources to move this work forward. All Northfield community members are encouraged to attend.
VTF&W
Leave them alone
Watching wildlife is enjoyable, especially when young animals appear in the spring. But it is best to keep your distance. Picking up young wildlife can do more harm than good, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, and it is also against the law.
When people see young animals alone, they often mistakenly assume these animals are helpless or lost, in trouble or needing to be rescued. Bringing young wildlife into a human environment often results in permanent separation from their mothers and a sad ending for the animal.
Here are some helpful tips:
— Deer and moose nurse their young at different times during the day, and often leave young alone for long periods of time. These animals are not lost; their mother knows where they are and will return.
— Young birds on the ground may have left their nest, but their parents will still feed them.
— Young animals such as fox and raccoon will often follow their mother. The mother of a wildlife youngster is usually nearby but just out of sight to a person happening upon it.
— Animals that act sick can carry rabies, parasites or other harmful diseases. Do not handle them. Even though they do not show symptoms, healthy-looking raccoons, foxes, skunks and bats may also be carriers of the deadly rabies virus.
— Many wildlife species will not feed or care for their young when people are close by. Obey signs that restrict access to wildlife nesting areas.
— Keep domestic pets indoors, leashed or fenced in. Dogs and cats kill many young animals each year.
— Avoid projects that remove trees, shrubs and dead snags that contain nests during the spring and summer.
— For the safety of all wildlife, taking a wild animal into captivity is illegal, even one you suspect is sick, injured or has been abandoned.
