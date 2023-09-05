COLLEGE NEWS
Ella Pembroke, of Middlesex, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston.
AROUND TOWN
Flood recovery
In response to the urgent need for assistance following this summer’s flooding, Vermont Law and Graduate School Entrepreneurial Legal Laboratory and the Environmental Justice Clinic are collaborating to host pop-up clinics to guide people through the application and appeals processes for aid through FEMA grants and Small Business Association loans. These clinics represent the initial efforts to provide essential legal aid to those impacted.
South Royalton — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Oakes 109, Vermont Law and Graduate School, 164 Chelsea St.
Ludlow — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Fletcher Memorial Library, 88 Main St.
Barre — 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Milne Common Room, Aldrich Public Library, 6 Washington St.
Individuals can come prepared to the clinic with: Pictures of before and after the flood if accessible; Receipts of repairs, replacement items and lodging if displaced from flooding; Insurance information, including a reply or settlement from insurance after claim was submitted; Household income information; Any additional notes about damages, losses and impacts from flooding.
AROUND VT
Membership raffle
The Vermont Bowhunters Association announced membership applications for the 2023-24 season are now available. As an incentive, the organization will be raffling off a brand-new Prime Revex bow. Anyone who signs up for a membership between now and Oct. 31 will be entered in the raffle that is also open to renewing members. The drawing will be held in early November. For more information, visit www.vermontbowhuntersassociation.org.
Forest Service
The USDA Forest Service is investing $1.16 million to support three forest restoration projects benefitting non-federal forest lands in Vermont.
— Vermont’s 2023 Forest Service Eastern Region Landscape Scale Restoration Grant Projects
Grantee: Audubon Vermont
Federal investment: $324,316
Project: Engaging Landowners to Address the Biodiversity Crisis: Collaborative Conservation for Vermont Forests
Project summary: In Vermont, the future of forests and biodiversity and their ability to adapt to a changing climate depend on how private lands are managed. This project will leverage the relationships, resources, and expertise of a new biodiversity collaborative to elevate and coordinate existing landowner outreach and technical assistance programs. A set of demonstration sites and associated education and outreach will engage landowners to promote biodiversity on their lands by creating biologically and structurally diverse forests to improve forest health, support declining species, and ensure that ecosystem services persist into the future.
— Multistate and Tribal projects benefitting Vermont:
Grantee: National Association of Conservation Districts
Federal investment: $600,000
Project: Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Partnership for Forests and Water
Benefitting states and Tribe: CT, DE, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, VT, WV, Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians
Project summary: The Northeast-Mid-Atlantic Partnership for Forests and Water is an interagency, multi-partner collaboration that advances science-based restoration of priority forest landscapes and protects water in 13 states from West Virginia to Maine. Regional collaboration will drive alignment between the forest and water sectors and facilitate greater information sharing. Projects will result in measurable on the ground outcomes.
Grantee: Forest Stewards Guild
Federal investment: $236,025
Project: Sustaining Ash of the Northeast through Training, Treatment and Outreach
Benefitting state and Tribes: MA, ME, NH, NY, VT, Akwesasne Task Force on the Environment, Passamaquoddy Forestry Department
Project summary: The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) is a non-native insect that threatens to functionally eliminate ash from our forests. The loss of ash is ecologically, economically, and culturally devastating, particularly for Indigenous peoples for whom ash holds a key role in basketry and other traditions. This project will create a regional response to EAB through educating and engaging land managers in science-based, thoughtful treatment of ash, sharing stories of hope, and encouraging actions that will sustain ash across the landscape.
BUSINESS
Fundraising
Price Chopper/Market 32 has begun its September campaign to help raise funds for the nonprofit organization, EmbraceRace. From Sept. 1 to 30, customers will be given the opportunity to round up their change at checkout, 100% of which will go directly to EmbraceRace. Price Chopper/Market 32 will match all funds raised, up to $10,000.
EmbraceRace was founded by two parents to create the community and gather the needed resources to meet the challenges faced raising children in a world where race matters. All proceeds made will be donated to EmbraceRace to help create content such as articles, webinars and conversation guides. For more information, visit www.embracerace.org.
