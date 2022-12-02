BIRTHS
Copley HospitalA daughter, Nova Lee Harden, was born Nov. 4, 2022, to Daniel and Jessica (Cleary) Harden, of Morrisville.
A son, Cooper Nelson Merriam, was born Nov. 19, 2022, to Isaac and Melissa (Gaydos) Merriam, of Morrisville.
A daughter, Paisley Mae Merriam, was born Nov. 21, 2022, to Nakysha Brooks and Jordan Merriam, of Eden.
YOUTH NEWS
Girl Scouts honoredGirl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains recognized members for making the world a better place at the Young Women of Distinction ceremonies in Bedford, New Hampshire, Sunday, Nov. 16.
The Gold Award is earned by Girl Scouts in grades 9-12; Silver Award for Girl Scout Cadettes in grades 6-8; and Bronze Award for Girl Scout Juniors in grades 4 and 5. Cadettes give at least 50 hours of service, while Juniors give at least 20 hours.
Silver Award recipients included the following Vermonters: Miranda Stewart, Olivia Stewart, of Williston, and Jacklyn Whittier, of Charlotte; Jorja Sutton, of Northfield; Julia Cummings and Annabel Johnson, of Williston, and Aida Russell, of Colchester; Amelia Bailey-Kellogg, of Strafford.
COLLEGE NEWS
Lunch & LearnNORTHFIELD — Norwich alumnus and author Randall H. Miller will present “Sound Off” in the impending Lunch & Learn at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Norwich Alumnus Author to Speak at Sullivan Museum. This free event, sponsored by the Sullivan Museum Associates, includes a light lunch and is open to the public. For those unable to attend in person, it is also viewable virtually at tinyurl.com/va89xz29 online.
Miller returns to the Hill with a historical look at Norwich alumni engagement that includes a call to action. To accomplish the university’s current strategic goal of becoming The National Leadership University, and growing the corps to 1,400, alumni need to recruit future cadets.
AROUND TOWN
Give Back bagsBERLIN — The Barre Historical Society has been selected as a Shaw’s Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program Beneficiary for December. The Barre Historical Society, which operates the historic Old Labor Hall, will receive $1 every time a $3 Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag is purchased at the Berlin Shaw’s, 160 Paine Turnpike North, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
ParadeWATERBURY — The 13th annual River of Light Lantern Parade, “Marvelous Magic,” will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, from Brookside Primary School to Dac Rowe Field. Bands are Sambatucada and Brass Balagan. Entertainment includes Cirque de Fuego, hot chocolate, warming fires, all at Dac Rowe. 2022 sponsors are Harwood Union Unified School District, Waterbury Winterfest, The Alchemist, Ben & Jerry’s, Billings Mobil, For more information, visit ariveroflightinwaterbury.org or call 802-244-5043, or email ariveroflightinwaterbury@gmail.com
IlluminationMONTPELIER — All are welcome to join the Vermont College of Fine Arts community at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on the College Hall Green, 36 College St., Montpelier, for its annual Illumination Night, including treats, hot chocolate and live music in the College Hall Gallery.
AROUND VT
FEMA awardsThe Federal Emergency Management Agency will send nearly $6.6 million to the state of Vermont to reimburse the costs of providing services to the homeless population and antibody treatments to the general public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $6,599,727 in Public Assistance grants will go to Vermont Agency of Human Services for providing wraparound social services to homeless populations in non-congregate sheltering, and for providing monoclonal antibody treatment across the state.
A grant of $3,731,539 will reimburse for services, including staffing to support intake, discharge, safety and/or management of non-congregate sheltering sites; provision of essential goods to meet basic needs; outreach, education and wellness checks to households; access to health care screening and testing; and alternative isolation housing as needed.
In addition, the state hired qualified staff to prevent and respond to emergent safety issues and/or crises onsite, and to help households at sites re-apply for General Assistance Emergency Housing benefits between December 2020 and March 2022.
A second grant of $2,868,188 will reimburse AHS for contracting with Rescue Inc. to provide monoclonal antibody treatment services to 1,104 patients. Three teams of five licensed EMS providers equipped with infusion and patient monitoring capabilities provided more than 10,000 hours of care between December 2021 and May 2022.
BUSINESS
Restaurant leadersThe Vermont Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the National Restaurant Association, facilitated a roundtable discussion with Vermont restauranteurs and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch to express gratitude for his ongoing commitment to the hospitality industry and his efforts to secure federal aid throughout the pandemic.
The event, held at Hotel Vermont in Burlington, brought together members of the Vermont Independent Restaurants coalition, a partner of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
The coalition worked with Welch on policy initiatives in recent years, including the original passage of the Restaurant Relief Package, and the replenishment of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Welch also supported the reauthorization of Brand USA and pushed for support of the Paycheck Protection Program providing Vermont businesses with more than 21,000 loans totaling upwards of $1.7 billion. The first round of PPP assisted nearly 12,000 Vermont small businesses, helping save as many as 114,000 jobs.
Law firm hiresBURLINGTON — Gravel & Shea law firm welcomes Brooks McArthur, David J. Williams, and Cassie Parah to its litigation department in January 2023.
McArthur will join as a litigation partner. He practices in federal and state criminal defense, civil matters, personal injury, medical malpractice, wrongful death, traumatic brain injury, family law, and appellate litigation.
Williams will serve as a special counsel for the firm and has experience handling civil litigation, personal injury and wrongful death cases.
Parah will be a paralegal with experience of more than 18 years assisting and prepping for federal and state cases, including criminal defense, personal injury, civil litigation and family law.
Prior to joining Gravel & Shea, McArthur, Williams and Parah were a part of the Jarvis McArthur & Williams litigation firm.
