AROUND TOWN
CVCOA fundraiser
BARRE — Central Vermont Council on Aging (CVCOA) hosts Age Outdoors fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at Northern Vermont University’s Johnson campus to raise awareness and support for healthy aging programs. In addition to physical health benefits, research shows being active at any time in adulthood can have a positive impact on mood, memory and cognition.
The event offers attendees ways to engage in healthy aging, build community and celebrate Vermont’s unique resources for outdoor recreation. Registration opens at 9 a.m., and participants will receive information for a scavenger hunt, activity schedule and more, followed by a guided walk with Maggie Twitchell, who runs the organization Backpacking for Slow Pokes. Starting at 11 a.m., attendees can play games like pickle ball, corn hole, bocce, Jenga and more. Morse Block Deli will serve lunch, beginning at noon. After lunch, attendees can choose whether to play more lawn games or join a team for a relay-race style competition that involves hula hoops, cookie races and more. Awards will be given in a brief ceremony at 1:30 p.m. In the event of rain, the event will take place indoors on the Johnson campus.
Funds raised from Age Outdoors sustain wellness programs, including free, evidence-based, exercise classes such as Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program, Fall Prevention Tai Chi; Meals on Wheels; creativity and technology programs online and in-person throughout CVCOA service area.
CVCOA also hopes the event can support flood relief and recovery. Tickets are available free of charge, to anyone who is limited in giving and would prefer to support flood recovery efforts. In this case, the individual will be asked only to cover the cost of their lunch. Anyone interested in this option can email lhoppe@cvcoa.org to complete registration.
Register, donate, and learn more about more ways to increase your giving impact at tiny.cc/ageoutdoors and/or visit cvcoa.org/nutrition-and-wellness online.
AROUND VT
Disaster prep
During National Preparedness Month in September, the American Red Cross of Northern New England urges everyone to prepare for more weather extremes as climate disasters, like catastrophic flooding in Vermont, rise across the region.
The Red Cross has responded to nearly twice as many large disasters across the country as it did a decade ago. Here in northern New England, the need for weather-related responses has risen considerably during the past three years — this year, a 50% increase compared to this time last year.
For National Preparedness Month, take three lifesaving actions — get a kit, make a plan and be informed — to help protect yourself against local emergencies. Follow safety tips now at redcross.org/prepare online. You can also visit redcross.org/VolunteerToday to deliver relief and care to people facing climate disasters by becoming a Red Cross volunteer.
Forest damage
Garden clubs in Vermont, Arlington Garden Club, Burlington Garden Club, Rutland Garden Club, and the Federation Garden Clubs of Vermont, raise donations from club members to replant disaster-struck forests. The clubs work in partnership with the National Garden Club and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The “Penny for Pines” conservation effort entails the planting of replacement seedlings that are indigenous (not only pine trees), to forested areas damaged by insects, fires or national catastrophes. The plantations provide soil and watershed protection, soil stabilization, as well as beauty and shade for recreation. Visit gardenclub.org/penny-pines for more information.
VTF&W
Importing deer, elk
Hunters traveling outside Vermont to hunt deer or elk need to keep in mind a regulation designed to protect Vermont’s wild deer from chronic wasting disease remains in effect, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal disease of the brain and nervous system in deer and elk. Abnormal prion proteins produce lesions in the brain that cause disorientation and emaciation in conjunction with other abnormal behaviors. This highly contagious disease is always fatal to deer. The potential exists for CWD prion proteins to be introduced to the environment through the bodily fluids of CWD-positive deer, elk or moose and then persist in the environment for extended periods of time.
It is illegal to import or possess deer or elk, or parts of deer or elk, from states and Canadian provinces that have had chronic wasting disease, or from captive hunt or farm facilities with the following exceptions:
— Meat that is cut up, packaged and labeled with hunting license information and not mixed with other deer or elk during processing.
— Meat that is boneless.
— Hides or capes with no part of the head attached.
— Clean skull-cap with antlers attached.
— Antlers with no other meat or tissue attached.
— Finished taxidermy heads.
— Upper canine teeth with no tissue attached.
Vermont’s CWD importation regulations currently apply to hunters bringing in deer or elk carcasses from the following states and provinces that have detected CWD in either captive or wild animals:
Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Alberta, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan.
A fine of up to $1,000 and loss of hunting and fishing licenses for one year are applicable for each deer or elk imported illegally.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is also reminding hunters that using any type of natural deer urine-based or deer body fluid attractant scents is prohibited in the state because of the CWD threat.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)