AROUND VT
Executive director
The Vermont School Counselor Association announces the hiring of Patti Tomashot as its first professional executive director. She has served in various school counseling capacities for the past 23 years, including at local, state, regional and national levels, advocating for the school counselor role. This executive director position is one of several organizational goals made possible with $190,000 in capacity-building grants awarded by the J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation and the VT COVID-19 Response Fund of Vermont Community Foundation.
Impersonating GMP
Green Mountain Power is alerting customers about a surge in scam calls to customers on Aug. 15. The scammers claim to be from GMP, demand immediate payment over the phone and threaten power shut off if customers don’t pay right away. GMP urges customers: Hang up on these scammers; do not provide payment or personal information; do not engage with the caller; do not call back that number.
Call GMP Customer Service at 888-835-4672 to report the call and any details about it, like the number it came from, the caller’s name and what the caller said. Also, report this scam to the Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program at 800-649-2424 (in state) or 802-656-3183 or at ago.vermont.gov/cap online.
BUSINESS
Flood recovery
BURLINGTON — In support of flood recovery efforts in Vermont, Community Bank announced it will donate $100,000 to the Vermont Main Street Flood Recovery Fund. Managed by Capstone Community Action, the fund is raising money to provide grants to Vermont’s independent small business owners impacted by the July 10 flooding. Grants in the range of $2,500-$10,000 will be to cover costs such as equipment replacement, supplies and clean-up. Visit vtrecovery2023.com for more information about the fund.
Flooded farms
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Vermont is setting aside $4 million in federal financial assistance to help Vermont’s agricultural producers recover from recent flooding. The deadline to apply for this funding is Sept. 1. Visit your local NRCS service center to apply.
This funding applies to resource concerns that threaten ongoing agricultural operation or create an imminent threat to agricultural operations. The only eligible practices under this EQIP-Disaster Assistance signup are cover crop, critical area planting, fence, pasture and hay planting, mulching, residue and tillage management, reduced till, feed management.
NBC5 news
SOUTH BURLINGTON — For its 4 p.m. news program, NBC5 is promoting 8-year veteran reporter Liz Strzepa to anchor the show and adding Jack Thurston, who brings more than two decades of reporting local news, at WCAX-TV and New England Cable News, in Vermont and northern New York (2002-11, 2011-22).
AROUND TOWN
Spooky stories
WATERBURY — Bridgeside Books is seeking ghost stories for its fall event, Spooky Tales: Unnatural Nature, featuring original scary stories, written and set in Vermont, performed by local actors Kathryn Blume and Patrick Clow. This theatrical performance will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13 and 14, at Bridgeside Books on Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14.
Submissions are currently open to all ages and writers until Sept. 1. The theme is intended to invoke creepy, scary and haunting elements of nature. Email your story as an attached Word document to info@bridgesidebooks.com or visit bridgesidebooks.com/events/25152 to purchase tickets and learn more.
VTF&W
Bear hunting
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds bear hunters to download and read the 2023 Black Bear Hunting Guide from its website. The early season, which requires a special bear tag, starts Sept. 1 through Nov. 10 except nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until Sept. 15. The late bear season is from Nov. 11 through 19. A hunter may only take one bear during the year. Vermont’s Director of Wildlife Mark Scott recommends that hunters refrain from shooting a bear with cubs as well as bears observed in groups as they are usually made up of sows with cubs dependent on their mother through the following spring.
