YOUTH NEWS
4-H State Day
BARRE — The 2023 4-H State Day annual showcase of 4-H talent took place May 6 at Vermont Granite Museum in Barre. While all participants were winners at the regional level, those chosen as state winners will represent Vermont at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, in September and are as follows.
Action exhibits:
Blazing Bridles 4-H Club, Danville (“Halter Holder.” Kaylee Demars, St. Johnsbury; LeighAnn Judd, Wolcott; Jenesy Zwart, Danville).
Caspian Critters 4-H Club, Greensboro (“Three Thrilling Things to Do with Too Much Milk.” Natalie and Warren Hill, Greensboro; Emma Rowell, Greensboro Bend; Maia Young, Glover).
Kingdom Hoofbeats, Derby Line (“Quit Your Belly Achin’.” Avila Grassley, West Burke; Kassie Koehler, Newport; Annabelle Jensen, West Charleston; Grace Patenaude, Derby; Lillie Royer, Newport Center; Lexie Vinal, North Troy).
Kingdom Hoofbeats, Derby Line (“Tag, You’re It.” Vera Acheson, North Troy; Maggie Guyer, Morgan; Jayde Hopkins, Penelope Longe and Carlie Rondeau, all from Newport; Désirée Jensen, West Charleston; Taylor Peck, Sheffield).
South Kirby Hilltoppers, South Kirby (“Horse Dream Lights.” Kaila and Lily Call and Paige Hemond, all from Waterford; Jillyan Normand, North Concord).
Whispering Pines 4-H Club, Westford (“Canning Shadows.” Kinzi Grindle, St. Albans; Josie and Lillian Kascha-Hare, Saige Prisco and Lily and Samantha Provost, all from Milton; Graham Robinson, Underhill; Madison Trudell, Fairfax).
Fashion revue: Grace Denio, Waterford (one-piece jumpsuit with pockets); Samantha Flint, Brookfield (prom dress); Elsie Kidder (rainbow jumpsuit and bucket hat) and Ophelia Ross (sushi pajamas and a tiger bucket hat), both from Newbury.
Illustrated talk: Grace Denio, Waterford (“Ain’t Enough Pockets”); Caleb Morrison (“Raising Calves”) and Luke Morrison (“Luke’s Relics”), both from Danville.
Photography: Bristol Card, Williston (“Only in Vermont”); Grace Denio, Waterford (“Converse HQ”); Kaylee Demars, St. Johnsbury (“Catching Snow”); LeighAnn Judd, Wolcott (“Sweet Magnolia”); Jasmine Mooney, Barnet (“Mocha”); Mackynzie Tattersall, West Burke (“Pug”); Jenesy Zwart, Danville (“Fall at High Reach Farm: North Danville, Vermont”).
Posters: Kaila Call, Waterford (“Healthy Hooves”); Mackenzie Chase, Bristol (“Famous Female Inventors”); Téa Ferris, Jeffersonville (“Vermont Walleye”); Elizabeth Gamble, Peacham (“Thrush”); Sydney Gorton, Milton (“What is Navicular?”); Conner Hoyt (“Bees and Farming”) and Emmett Hoyt (“Bees”), both from South Royalton; Paityn Paradee, Swanton (“Horse Ribbons Meaning”).
Smart shopper: Breeana Garcia, Woodsville, New Hampshire (school outfit); Jaida Jenkin, Wheelock (night out outfit); Jillyan Normand, North Concord (beach vacation outfit); Mackynzie Tattersall, West Burke (school outfit). For this category, the 4-H’ers were evaluated on their fashion sense and how well they put together an outfit on a $50 budget.
Stage presentations (group): Rutland Performance and Arts Club (singing “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,” Kayleigh Briggs, Pittsford; James Shorey, Fair Haven; Aliza Smith, Tinmouth; Lucia Stubbins, Rutland Town; Anna Weideman, Rutland; Adeline White, Pittsford).
Stage presentations (individual): Elizabeth Choquette, Westmore (“Hold My Hand,” dance); Isabella Lamonda, Orleans (“Human,” dance); Apple Laraway, Brandon (“Perfectly Loved,” song); Natalie Lawson (“Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” vocals) and Ruth Lawson (“Remember,” dance), both from Newport; James Shorey, Fair Haven (“This is Home,” song); Aliza Smith, Tinmouth (two entries: “I Know This Now” and “Never Enough,” songs); Anna Weideman, Rutland (“Cups,” song); Adeline White, Pittsford (“Pulled,” song).
Tabletop display: Liam Palmer, Williston (“From Mail to Panoply”); Tiegan Perry, Danville (“Equine Recurrent Uveitis”); Chace Petrin, Addison (“Clouds”).
Executive director
The Vermont Association for the Education of Young Children announced Sharron Harrington, of Arlington, as its full-time executive director. She has been interim executive director since March, and previously served as board president. Harrington brings expertise from teaching and working within Vermont’s early childhood education system. Earlier, she was Let’s Grow Kids’ senior programs manager for southern Vermont.
Savings accounts
Vermont babies born on May 29, 2023, will receive $100 deposits into Vermont 529 college savings accounts opened by Vermont Student Assistance Corp. One Vermonter — baby or not — will be chosen to receive $529 in a college savings account in an online month-long drawing. To enter, visit vsac.org or vheip.org before May 29. The Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems is joining VSAC to help educate Vermont families about saving for college for their children.
A 529 plan is an education savings plan operated by a state or educational institution designed to help families set aside funds for future college costs. It is named after Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code, which created these types of savings plans in 1996. It takes $25 to open an account. As you contribute to a Vermont 529 account, you can benefit from tax advantages and a Vermont state income tax credit on savings for education or training after high school.
BIRTHS
CVMC
A daughter, Kiarah Raye Norman, was born April 27, 2023, to Desta Dailey and Seth Norman, of South Barre.
A daughter, Anna Dorothy Willette, was born May 5, 2023, to Alissa Keough and Alex Willette.
AROUND VT
Lake rules
The 2023 annual Vermont Lake Seminar, co-sponsored by the Federation of Vermont Lakes and Ponds and Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 2 as a free and open to the public virtual event. Titled “Compliance and Enforcement of Vermont Lake Rules: Who you Gonna Call? Lake Busters,” this seminar will investigate how the balance is maintained between protection and use of Vermont’s lakes and ponds. Visit vermontlakes.org/event/2023-fovlap-lake-seminar for agenda and registration information.
SARE host
The U.S. Department of Agriculture/National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently announced UVM Extension will continue to serve as the host institution for the Northeast Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, SARE program, for the next 10 years. The program, established by Congress in 1985, supports farmers and the people who work with them in four regions (Northeast, South, North Central and West) by offering grants for applied research and education programs. Northeast SARE includes the New England states, Delaware, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.
BUSINESS
Spectrum support
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Vermont Federal Credit Union contributes $15,000 to support Spectrum Youth & Family Services to support its Empty Bowl Dinner and Sleep Out fundraising events. Vermont Federal Credit Union is now the presenting sponsor for both events.
