AROUND TOWN
Rally for LifeMONTPELIER — Sponsored by the Vermont Right to Life Educational Trust Fund, the 50th annual Rally for Life will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, on the State House steps, to commemorate the 65 million unborn babies who have been aborted since the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. Plans are underway for activities in the morning followed by a march to the State House, luncheon at Capitol Plaza, and guest speakers.
For more information, call 802-229-4885, or email vrlc@vrlc.net
AROUND VT
Wetland valuesThis holiday season, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is taking some time to reflect on the gifts that wetlands provide statewide. Marking where land and water meet, wetlands may be saturated or flooded by water year-round or for a few weeks of the year. Spanning over 300,000 acres, Vermont’s wetlands range from marshes and bogs to forested swamps.
The Vermont Wetlands Program within DEC implements the Vermont Wetland Rules through education, project review and enforcement. With over 1,000 projects to review each year, the program identifies and protects wetlands and their benefits.
In 2011, Tropical Storm Irene damaged hundreds of roads, bridges and culverts, contaminated drinking water systems, and flooded thousands of acres of farmland. In Rutland, historically high flows led to destructive flooding along the Otter Creek. Just 30 miles downstream, Middlebury saw less damage with wetlands and floodplains acting as sponges to absorb excess flood water.
Landowners, farmers, realtors, nonprofits and towns can use the DEC’s Wetland Screening Tool to find out about wetlands on a property. To find out what state environmental permits may be needed for a new project, Vermonters can visit the online Permit Navigator tool at dec.vermont.gov/permitnavigator and for more information on wetlands, their functions and values, view dec.vermont.gov/watershed/wetlands/resources online.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.