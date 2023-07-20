YOUTH NEWS
Highland dancer
WATERBURY — Anna Brundage, 16, of Waterbury, will compete in the United States Inter-Regional Championship Saturday, July 22, in Portland, Oregon. She will represent the East Region of ScotDanceUSA at the event in the age 16 and younger than 18 group. She qualified for the event in May when she placed third runner-up in the East Region Closed Championship in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
COLLEGE NEWS
Coastal Carolina University spring 2023 dean’s list includes Luke Krupa, of Barre; Emma Kinerson, of Corinth; Landon Dubie, of Morrisville.
AROUND TOWN
Water pumps
If you have experienced flooding, you know that a water pump is an important part of the cleanup process, helping move gallons of water to dry out flooded basements and assist contractors on job sites.
Get the right pump for the job. There are four basic types of pumps:
— A dewatering pump sucks in water through an inlet valve and ejects it from a discharge valve. A 4-inch size inlet will finish a job faster than a 1-inch inlet.
— A semi-trash pump is used to pump clear or slightly muddy and sandy water. You will want to use a hose with a strainer so the hose doesn’t get clogged with items too big to pass through.
— A trash pump is made to handle debris and solids, such as leaves, pebbles and twigs. These pumps have larger impellers and leave debris intact. Use a hose with a strainer for a trash pump, so items that are too large don’t enter.
— Diaphragm pumps are most commonly used to pump sludge and extremely abrasive liquids. The pump diaphragm, which is pushed up and down, creates a vacuum effect that draws in water.
Know how to operate the pump. Review the manual and manufacturer’s directions.
Follow safety procedures. Make sure all safety guards and shields are in place while operating your water pump. Never use a pump in a flammable or explosive environment. Never pump substances that your pump isn’t designed to cope with. Acids, corrosive substances and flammable materials should not be pumped with an ordinary water pump. If in doubt, refrain from pumping.
Don’t run gasoline-fueled engine indoors. If you must use the pump indoors, ventilate the area to the outside and seal it off from the rest of the building. Never leave any pump in a confined space where heat can build up. Keep the pump at least 3 feet away from walls and other obstructions so it can ventilate. If a pump becomes overheated, switch it off and allow it to return to a safe temperature before using again.
Maintain a pump with inspections and proper fueling. Regular inspection and maintenance will make your pump last longer. Always fuel any gasoline-powered pump with E10 or less. It is illegal to use gasoline with more than 10% ethanol in a small engine like your pump, and higher ethanol-blended fuels may damage or destroy small engine equipment. Go to LookBeforeYouPump.com for more information on safe fueling.
Store your pump safely. Remember to flush the pump case with clean fresh water, then completely drain to prevent damage from freezing. Cover the intake and discharge ports to prevent the entry of debris during storage.
MILITARY NEWS
CASA for VT
NORTHFIELD — U.S. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth swore in Lt. Col. (R) Keith Baranow as a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for Vermont during an investiture ceremony at the Pentagon on July 13. He is the associate vice president of military partnerships and business development for Norwich University. Baranow retired from the U.S. Army in 2022 as a lieutenant colonel after over 30 years of service in a myriad of command and staff positions. He is an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and sits on the Governor’s Veteran’s Advisory Council. CASAs provide a link between the Army and the communities they serve.
Guard promotion
LATHAM, N.Y. — Promotions made in recognition of capability for additional responsibility and leadership in the New York Army National Guard include Angel Garcia, from Northfield, assigned to the 106th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), receiving the rank of sergeant on June 23.
AROUND VT
Camp TKT
SOUTH HERO — On Sunday, July 23, Vermont and upstate New York children, who have or have had cancer, will gather at Camp Ta-Kum-Ta in South Hero for the summer program. This year, based on the recommendations of its Wellness Team, camp will return with no masking or social distancing. Camp’s Out To Sea theme will include sing-alongs at the campfire, a beach party, Salty Sam’s Scavenger hunt, and classic activities including swimming, climbing on the ropes course, arts and crafts. Visit www.takumta.org for more information, email dennis@takumta.org or call 802-578-2275.
Homelessness forum
State Treasurer Mike Pieciak will host a Virtual Policy Forum on Homelessness at noon Monday, July 24, with Vermont housing experts and University of Washington Assistant Professor Gregg Colburn, author of “Homelessness is a Housing Problem.” Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of panelists and can register at bit.ly/VirtualPolicyForum online.
Free courses
From August 2023 to June 2024, the UVM Upskill Vermont Scholarship Program will offer free academic learning opportunities in business, education and social work, food and agriculture, health care and STEM, while funds last. The courses can result in college credit or a noncredit professional certificate. Vermonters can check eligibility requirements to apply for the scholarship at upskillvermont.org online. Those who qualify will be able to take up to two free education and training courses, one per semester. Registration is expected to open Aug. 1.
VTF&W
Fishing clinics
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the U.S. Forest Service will hold four “Introduction to Fishing Clinics” in Green Mountain National Forest.
— From 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Grout Pond Recreation Area, Stratton, www.register-ed.com/events/view/201022
— From 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Lefferts Pond, Chittenden, www.register-ed.com/events/view/201023
— From 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Hapgood Pond Recreation Area, Peru, www.register-ed.com/events/view/201024
— From 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Hike in to reach Little Rock Pond, Mount Tabor Parking Area, Forest Road 10, Mount Tabor, www.register-ed.com/events/view/201025
