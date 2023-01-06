AROUND TOWN
Ambulance fundraisingWATERBURY — Queen Esther #7, Order of the Eastern Star, Waterbury, has selected Waterbury Ambulance Services Inc. as the 2022 recipient of its “Community Gift,” a $500 donation to benefit the new ambulance facility to be located on Route 100 in Waterbury Center. Waterbury Ambulance Services Inc. nonprofit is made up of volunteers to serve emergency care needs. Their pandemic work continues by holding clinics around central Vermont. The Order of the Eastern Star Queen Esther chapter and the community members thank them for all they do.
AROUND VT
BCBS Snow DaysBERLIN — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont’s Snow Days event will take place from Jan. 28 to Feb. 12 at 10 locations statewide to help Vermonters get outside and be active. Three ways to participate in Snow Days are:
— Register to win a Snow Days pass. From Jan. 9-15, you can register at www.bluecrossvt.org/snow-days-2023 for a chance to win a free, one-day pass at nine participating Vermont resorts.
— Attend an in-person event. Free in-person events will be held Feb. 4 at Prospect Mountain Nordic Ski Center in Woodford; Feb. 11 at Mountain Top Inn and Resort in Chittenden; and Feb. 12 at Lyndon Outing Club in Lyndonville. Each event will have free access to trails and equipment.
— Share photos to give back. Post your photos of cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding or other winter activities on the Blue Cross Facebook or Instagram pages using the hashtag #snowdaysvt from Jan. 28 through Feb. 12. For each photo shared, Blue Cross will donate $5 to Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sport, a nonprofit that empowers people of all abilities through inclusive sports and recreational programming.
BIRTHS
CVMCA son, Wesley Everett Sherman, was born Dec. 19, 2022, to Jazmynn Schmidt and Spencer Sherman Jr., of Barre.
A baby, Winter Lev Hadaya, was born Dec. 24, 2022, to Allon and Kymberly (Winchell) Hadaya, of Woodbury.
A daughter, Trinity Roberta Johnson, was born Jan. 2, 2023, to Kara Magee and Tylan Johnson, of East Barre.
Copley HospitalA daughter, Eliza Randi Calderwood, was born Dec. 27, 2022, to Andrew and Madelynn (Johnston) Calderwood, of Craftsbury.
A daughter, Parker Lauren Sheperd, was born Dec. 28, 2022, to Tara Jones and Chaz Sheperd, of Richford.
A daughter, Zoe Maya Samiling, was born Dec. 29, 2022, to Jamaica Mae Samiling, of Stowe.
YOUTH NEWS
Reach UpVoices for Vermont’s Children will host a free series of conversations to explain Reach Up, Vermont’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
— Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, Session 1: “What is Reach Up?” An exploration of Vermont’s TANF Program and historical context around TANF programs in the United States.
— Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Session 2: “Reach Up Today.” Ways current benefits impact families and child well-being and hear stories of what it means to have the program designed the way it is.
— Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Session 3: “The Future of Reach Up in Vermont.” Collectively vision how Reach-Up might effectively and equitably meet the needs of Vermont families.
For more information, email vtkids@voicesforvtkids.org or call 802-229-6377.
BUSINESS
Reisner is No. 1WAITSFIELD — Mad River Valley Real Estate announced partner Erik Reisner was recently named the highest ranked real estate agent in Washington County for total dollar volume of 2022 sales and highest total number of units sold. This is the second year in a row Reisner was ranked No. 1. His community service includes as a volunteer first responder for Mad River Valley Ambulance Service for 15 years.
Funds for farmers
The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announced applications are now open for the Vermont Pay for Performance program that uses environmental modeling to provide performance-based payments to Vermont farmers for reducing phosphorus losses from their agricultural fields.
Applications for the 2023 VPFP Program are due by Jan. 20, 2023. To be eligible, you must manage hay, crop or pastureland in Vermont, have an up-to-date Nutrient Management Plan that meets the Required Agricultural Practices for your farm size, and ensure your farm business is registered with the USDA Farm Service Agency. Visit www.agriculture.vermont.gov/VPFP for more information.
Excellence awardLEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Cancer Center has been named a 2022 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. Press Ganey is a health care performance improvement company. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.
In 2022, Dartmouth Cancer Center’s Byrne Family Cancer Research Institute was established with a milestone philanthropic gift. The Prouty, Dartmouth Cancer Center’s largest annual community fundraiser, surpassed a record in dollars raised. The Prouty offers support services free of charge to all patients and rounds out the Dartmouth Cancer Center’s ability to care for the whole person during and after cancer treatment.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.