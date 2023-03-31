AROUND TOWN
New director
BARRE — Capstone Community Action announced Linda Anderson was hired as the new family and community support services director. She will continue to support and grow programs to advance the basic needs of low-income Vermonters through home heating and utility assistance, housing counseling and homelessness prevention.
Anderson has worked in administrative roles for the past 21 years starting out as town clerk and treasurer for the Town of Hancock. After that, she spent 8½ years as administrative assistant and then office manager for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont, and has held multiple positions within the family and community support services department of Capstone for the last 11 years.
Hazardous waste
CENTRAL VERMONT — Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources has awarded funds to Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District to assist in diverting hazardous wastes from landfills and waste streams. The $47,659.72 grant will be used to support its 2023 Household Hazardous Waste collections by providing public outreach to local residents to raise awareness of the events and for the collection and disposal of hazardous waste. The 2023 collections are held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays: April 8, Barre Town Garage; June 10, Tunbridge Transfer Station; July 8, Hardwick Town Garage; Aug. 26, Bradford Town Garage; Sept. 30, Montpelier, Department of Labor. Visit cvswmd.org or call 802-229-9383 for more information.
Salvation Farms grant
MORRISVILLE — EpicPromise, through Vail Resorts, has awarded $10,000 to Salvation Farms from their Community Grant Program. Salvation Farms, a nonprofit based in Morrisville, serves Vermont by managing surplus crops that come from surrounding farms and providing them to community-based food programs, such as Meals on Wheels and food shelves. Vail Resorts EpicPromise aims to support healthy communities through their giving program. Salvation Farms will be expanding their work further in Northern Vermont to build community connections via food systems sustainability this year, thanks in part to these funds from the EpicPromise.
Leadership conference
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University Center for Leadership will hold its inaugural leadership conference April 10-11 on the Norwich campus in Northfield. The conference will bring current and future leaders together to develop solutions to recent challenges, introduce new strategies, and encourage collaborations across different industries and academia. This year’s conference theme is Championing Change and Transformation. Registration is $100 and the deadline to purchase tickets is noon Monday, April 3. Norwich alumni are also encouraged to attend and can use promo code NUALUM to receive a discount. Visit www.norwich.edu/leadership-conference to view conference agenda or to register.
Library events
PLAINFIELD — April programs at the Cutler Library, 151 High St. in Plainfield include:
— Friends of the Library Art Exhibition, ongoing through May 27.
— Afterschool Programs, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. ongoing through April 21.
— Drawing Fundamentals For All Ages with Malcolm Van Couvering, 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays, April 1, 8, 22.
— Friends of the Library Monthly Meeting, 6 p.m. Monday, April 3, via Zoom.
— Knit Night, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 4 and 18.
— Open Play for infants through preschool-age children (older siblings are welcome), from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, April 6, 13, 20, 27.
— Four Winds Nature Institute Discussion: Nurturing a Child’s Sense of Wonder, from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, April 6 and 20, register for a Zoom Link or at bit.ly/3FBK8hM online.
— Writer’s Wednesday with Heather Ely, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.
— Four Winds Nature Institute: Playgroup at the Cutler, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, register for a Zoom Link or at bit.ly/3FBK8hM online.
— Herbal Holistic Support in Menopause with Betzy Bancroft, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27.
BUSINESS
Gravel & Shea addition
BURLINGTON — Gravel & Shea law firm announced Alfonso Villegas will join the firm as an associate in the litigation group. Most recently, he was a deputy state’s attorney in Washington County, also served as a drug treatment court prosecutor, and helped craft statewide policy and procedures for Vermont treatment courts. Villegas served as a law clerk in both the Windsor County and Rutland County State’s Attorney Office. He is on the board of managers of the Vermont Bar Association, the governance committee, is the diversity section chair, and sits on the workforce development committee.
YOUTH NEWS
Abuse prevention
MONTPELIER — On April 4, Gov. Phil Scott will proclaim April as Child-Abuse Prevention Month in Vermont. Prevent Child Abuse Vermont staff will plant a garden of 1,000 pinwheels to mark the occasion at 8 a.m. on the State House lawn. Prevent Child Abuse Vermont recommends local community members help raise awareness through the following actions this April and beyond.
— Wear blue on March 31, Wear Blue Day, to show support for children and families. Post a photo or video on social media, tag PCAVT and include the #WearBlueDay2023 hashtag.
— Follow Prevent Child Abuse Vermont on social media and share its posts throughout April and beyond. Encourage friends and family to do the same.
— Plant a pinwheel garden. Pinwheels are the symbol of child-abuse prevention. Email pcavt@pcavt.org to purchase pinwheels, and plant in your yard to show your support and raise awareness.
— Find a calendar of family-friendly activities and other resources at pcavt.org/cap online.
— Make a tax-deductible donation to PCAVT at pcave.org/donate.
— Find out about volunteering for your local Parent Child Center or youth-serving organization.
History Day
BURLINGTON — The Vermont Historical Society will host Vermont History Day on Saturday, April 8, at UVM’s Davis Center in Burlington. Over 230 students from around the state will compete at this annual educational competition and earn a chance to advance to the National History Day competition June 11 through 15 at the University of Maryland, College Park. .
This year’s theme is titled “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.” The program is open to Vermont students in grades 5 through 12 and home-study students ages 10 to 18. Visit vermonthistory.org/historyday for more information.
