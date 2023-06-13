YOUTH NEWS
Nominations
The Vermont Association for the Education of Young Children invites nominations for Vermont’s 2023 Early Childhood Educator of the Year. Nominations are due by July 1 and may be made at vtaeyc.org/eceoy. The award, presented at VTAEYC’s annual conference Nov. 6 and 7 in Stowe, comes with a $2,500 cash prize and all expenses paid to a national conference.
Employees of VTAEYC and Let’s Grow Kids, as well as previous winners, are ineligible to win. To be eligible, nominees must — Work in a regulated early childhood education program based in a home, center, or school. Educate children ages 0-8. Have at least three years of experience as an early childhood educator.
VTAEYC presents five additional annual awards: Early Childhood Education Student of the Year, Children’s Champion, Distinguished Service, Emerging Leader and Outstanding Member. More information is at vtaeyc.org/annual-awards.
STEM scholarships
WILLISTON — New England Federal Credit Union has awarded three $3,000 scholarships to Vermont high school students as part of its annual science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) Scholarship Program. This year’s recipients are:
Abigail Raleigh, of St. Albans, will graduate from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in June and will attend the University of New England in the fall.
Jarrett Kelley, of Rutland, will graduate from the Vermont Academy of Science and Technology and Rutland High School this June and will attend Vermont Technical College in the fall.
Jeswin Antony, of Waterbury, will graduate from Harwood Union High School in June and go on to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall.
4-H Horse event
BERLIN — Members of the State 4-H Horse Communications Team were selected June 3, completing the roster of Vermont teams heading to Eastern 4-H Horse Roundup in Kentucky this fall. The 2023 State 4-H Horse Communications Contest took place at the UVM Extension office in Berlin. Vermont 4-H club members, ages 14 to 18, were eligible to participate.
Sixteen-year-old Tieghan Perry, of Danville, earned a place on the team for her individual demonstration, “Blind Trust.” Her horse has moon blindness, a disease that has caused blindness in one eye and also will affect the other eye. She described how she and the horse have learned to cope and how she is training her to respond to voice commands so she can continue to ride and show her.
Milton 4-H’ers Lily and Samantha Provost, both 15, also are Kentucky-bound for their team demonstration, “Exhibiting Memories.” The twin sisters demonstrated creative ways to repurpose ribbons they have won in 4-H competitions.
The three other Vermont teams — based on individual placements in state hippology, judging and quiz bowl contests held earlier this year — representing Vermont at Eastern 4-H Horse Roundup will be
Hippology: Haileigh Demers, Essex Junction; Natalie Jackman, Vergennes; Emma Sibley, Milton; Shyanne Wedge, Shoreham.
Judging: Jenna Bennett, Swanton; Viola Brown, Vernon; Seanna Erickson, Florence; Rose Ouimet, Castleton.
Quiz Bowl: Jasmine Akley and Elizabeth Brown, both from Vernon; Lillian Kascha-Hare, Milton; Britney Zager, Gill, Massachusetts.
COLLEGE NEWS
Community College of Vermont graduates earning associate degrees include:
Barre — Nicole K. Carpenter, Deeann Heather Fassett, Nicole May Gallup, Elysian R. Gomes, Suzanne J. Jacobs, Kate E. Lagerstedt, Cami Mason, Cody Rosa, Danielle Marie Rubalcaba, Brendan Aaron Smith, Michelle Lynn Tansley, Rebeka L. Vilbrin.
East Calais — Jack Taylor, Felicia K. Weeks, Hannah G. Williams.
Graniteville — Emilie Nicole Gambler.
Middlesex — Karen L. Brown.
Montpelier — Chelsea E. Allen, Ksenia Benoit, Andrea J. Bottiggi, Dylan F. Bragg, Laura D. Callahan, Kenneth F. Musgrave, Sarah A. Quigley, Raine Lilli Towns, Mun Hui Ward.
Northfield — Allison M. Richards, Sarah Tomaszewski.
Plainfield — Mason Scott Cushing, Ruby Cameron Klarich.
South Barre — Demitri X. Otis.
South Duxbury — Anja Marie Bisson.
Waitsfield — Abigail L. Young.
Waterbury — Andrea Chaplin, Josephine M. Demers, Jarrell Montrell Watts.
Waterbury Center — Elizabeth M. O’Connell.
Websterville — Cheyenne Jeannette Hathaway.
Worcester — Shawna D. Christian.
Husson University spring 2023 academic honors include:
President’s list — Chesnee Barney, business administration major, of Barre; Hayleigh Eden Pollard, nursing major, of Barre; Melina Morgan Brooks, elementary education major, of Cambridge; Maddy Benoit, health care administration, public health, occupational therapy major, of Hyde Park; Bry Goslant, criminal justice major, of Lyndonville; Colby Prue, exercise science, physical therapy major; of Lyndonville.
Dean’s list — Cierra C. Richardson, exercise science, physical therapy major, of Lowell; Camryn M. Heath, nursing major, of Lyndon Center; Hunter D. Fleming, criminal justice major, of Morrisville.
Danielle Trottier, of Barre, was named to The University of Alabama fall 2022 president’s list.
Mika Walker, of Montpelier, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at James Madison University.
MILITARY NEWS
Forcier honored
SOUTH BURLINGTON — 2nd Lt. Heather K. Forcier has been named as recipient of the Commander’s Commendation Award, according to a statement from 1st Lt. Lucien Thresher, commander of Burlington Senior Squadron (VT-002) of Vermont Wing, Civil Air Patrol. The award, jointly presented by Lt Thresher and Col Richard Beach, commander of the Vermont Wing, is for outstanding duty performance where achievement and services are clearly and unmistakably exceptional
2nd Lt. Forcier, who was recently promoted to her current rank, serves multiple roles in the squadron, including recruiting officer, information technology officer, and assistant public affairs officer. She also serves as VTWG assistant finance officer. A native Vermonter, Lt. Forcier has more than 20 years of photography experience to support her work in CAP, where aerial photos are needed for agencies like FEMA for evaluations and assessments.
CAP is the official volunteer auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Vermont Wing headquarters is located in South Burlington. Squadrons are located in South Burlington, Barre/Montpelier, Rutland, Bennington and Springfield.
AROUND TOWN
Flag Day
BARRE — Barre Elks Lodge #1535 will hold a Flag Day Ceremony at 5 p.m. June 14 in Barre City Hall Park; rain location is Barre Elks Main Hall. Local VFW, American Legion, Boy Scouts Troop #1 and the Barre-Tones will also be taking part in the ceremony.
BUSINESS
Internship grants
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Labor announced $400,000 in funding available for internship opportunities. The Work-Based Learning and Training Grants are open to all Vermont employers offering internships that provide meaningful training and work experience to eligible Vermonters. Applications will be accepted from now through June 30. Employers can find more information online at Vermont Grant Opportunities, Department of Labor. The Department of Labor encourages all interested employers to apply as soon as possible, as funding is limited.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)