COLLEGE NEWS
Whaley retires
NORTHFIELD — After four decades of service to Norwich University, David Whaley, senior administrator, announced he will retire June 30. Part of the Norwich Class of 1976, he returned to the university in 1981 as its director of Alumni Affairs, later alumni director, director of Planned Giving, executive vice president and current corporate secretary to President Mark Anarumo.
A gathering to honor Whaley will be held Saturday, June 3, at the Plumley Armory on Norwich University’s Northfield Campus and is open to all. Visit alumni.norwich.edu/DWhaleyRetirement for tickets.
AROUND TOWN
Page turning
MONTPELIER — Jessie Lynn, Kellogg-Hubbard Library nonprofit director, announced she will be leaving at the end of June to explore some different academic and professional interests. KHL Board President Bridget Asay expressed the board’s gratitude and appreciation for Lynn’s service of nearly 15 years. The library serves Montpelier and five surrounding towns. Its board of trustees will pursue hiring a full-time executive director to serve with current Library Director Carolyn Brennan.
Farmers Market
MONTPELIER — Capital City Farmers Market begins its 2023 summer season May 6 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, May through October, at 133 State St. (the tax department parking lot). The market features about 60 vendors, live music, picnic tables and benches. EBT/SNAP shoppers are welcome; visit the market table near the entrance to learn how to get enrolled for SNAP benefits. Visit www.capitalcityfarmersmarket.com for more information.
AROUND VT
Compost event
MONTPELIER — The 17th annual Vermont Organics Recycling Summit, “For Healthier Soil, Healthier Food … COMPOST!” celebrates compost and organics recycling to support regenerative agriculture, the health of the environment, communities and the economy. The free online and in-person events take place from May 1 through 5. Attendees learn about topics like on-farm composting, organics diversion, maximizing the value of finished compost, and more. Kitchen-to-Compost tours are held May 3 at Philo Ridge Farm in Charlotte. For more information and to register, visit www.compostingvermont.org/vors-2023 or email info@compostingvermont.org or call 802-373-6499.
Book awards
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Book Awards event will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in Alumnx Hall at VCFA. The award is an annual prize for literature by Vermont authors, supported by a partnership between Vermont College of Fine Arts, the Vermont Department of Libraries, and Vermont Humanities. Four prizes will be awarded for the best poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction and children’s literature published by Vermont authors in 2022. A dessert reception with cash bar will be followed by a brief program awarding the four winning authors.
VTF&W
Hunting safety
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department spring turkey hunting seasons are April 29 and 30 for youths and novices, and the regular season is May 1 through 31. Safety tips are — Never shoot unless you are absolutely sure of your target and what is beyond it. Never stalk a gobbling turkey. Avoid red, white, blue or black in clothing and equipment. Stick with hen calls. Avoid unnecessary movement. Don’t hide so well as to impair your field of vision. Wrap your turkey in blaze orange for the hike back to your vehicle. Always sit with your back against a tree trunk, big log or a boulder that is wider than your body. Place decoys on the far side of a tree trunk or a rock. Wear hunter orange while moving from set-up to set-up. If you see another hunter, call out to them, but don’t move until they respond. Make sure you know your effective range when shooting.
BUSINESS
Employee support
MONTPELIER — Green Mountain United Way has begun a new Working Bridges site at the Montpelier offices of Vermont Mutual. With more than 300 employees at the Vermont-based insurer, Working Bridges is a program designed to help working families in Vermont manage their financial resources. The program has served 30 employers in six industries, including manufacturing, health care, higher education, childcare, nonprofit and insurance. The program is paid for through a combination of private philanthropic and donor contributions, grants and fee-for-service payments from the employer.
